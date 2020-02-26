By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Finest Lancashire Hotpot 400G

2.4(21)Write a review
Tesco Finest Lancashire Hotpot 400G
Product Description

  • Pieces of marinated lamb leg in onion gravy topped with sliced potatoes.
  • Meltingly tender slow cooked lamb leg in a rich, herby red wine sauce, with slices of golden roast potatoes. Tender slow cooked lamb is topped with a rich red wine sauce made with redcurrant jelly for added sweetness. The dish is layered with sliced roast potatoes to add crunch and texture.
  • Meltingly tender slow cooked lamb leg in a rich, herby red wine sauce, with slices of golden roast potatoes. Tender slow cooked lamb is topped with a rich red wine sauce made with rosemary and garlic, and a touch of redcurrant jelly for added sweetness. The dish is layered with sliced roast potatoes to add crunch and texture.
  • Pack size: 450G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Potato, Lamb (19%), Water, Onion, Carrot, Leek, Lamb Extract, Red Wine, Tomato Purée, Celery, Cornflour, Rapeseed Oil, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Salt, Garlic Purée, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Concentrated Redcurrant Juice, Sugar, Thyme, Caramelised Sugar, Rosemary, Black Pepper, Onion Extract, Parsley, Acidity Regulators [Citric Acid, Sodium Citrate], Gelling Agent (Pectin), Garlic, Bay Leaf.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Keep refrigerated

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: From chilled: 190°C / Fan 170°C / Gas 5 25-30 mins Place onto a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.

Oven from frozen

Instructions: From frozen: 190°C / Fan 170°C / Gas 5 45-50 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.

Microwave

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave heating.

Cooking Precautions

  • Remove outer sleeve and film lid.
  • All appliances vary these are guidelines only.
  • Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Produce of

Made using British and New Zealand lamb

Number of uses

1 Servings

Recycling info

Tray. Recycle Sleeve. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

400g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gEach pack (369g**)
Energy464kJ / 110kcal1712kJ / 407kcal
Fat3.0g11.1g
Saturates0.5g1.8g
Carbohydrate11.2g41.3g
Sugars2.2g8.1g
Fibre1.4g5.2g
Protein8.9g32.8g
Salt0.6g2.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When heated according to instructions.--
** When heated according to instructions 400g typically weighs 369g.--

Its a ready meal not Haute cuisine, as such OK.

4 stars

Despite others comments I quite like this. OK the meat's not the finest cut but it's ok and the gravy is tasty. I like to spread a little butter on top before cooking, adds a little "juice" and fattens up the gravy! Don't over cook - cover with foil for the last 10 minutes if you don't like crisp potato.

Since when has Lancashire hotspot contained wine.

1 stars

Since when has Lancashire hotspot contained wine. Completely ruined a good meal.

Do not waste your money

1 stars

Absolutely disgusting if you could give no stars I would, no meat, four lumps of gristle even dogs didn't want it.

Nice meal.

4 stars

I was pleasantly surprised. It had a nice sauce and good quality meat. I added some mash and shredded beetroot and it was a nice meal. It went well with a glass of red.

Disgusting

1 stars

Disgusting, meat was cheap & nasty. Threw it in the bin.

Oh dear

2 stars

Guess it's on special offer to shift it from the shelves faster. The Finest label says 19% lamb leg. Not true for my purchase. All I got was 6 pieces of mostly gristle which I put to the side of my plate as indigesable. Need to urgently review the quality of this product with the supplier. Potatoes were okay and the one or two carrots seemed to have been prepared "al dente". Gravy was tasty though. Not worthy of the "Finest" label. This British classic wouldn't stand up to the Hot Pot you'd be served at the Rovers Return in Corrie. Must do better.

No thanks!

2 stars

Well it tasted ok, hence two stars. However, it was a question of hunt the meat, and the carrots were hard even though I cooked for the correct time according to the instructions. There was a lot of ‘slop’ and the potatoes were very thinly cut and very few of them. I would not recommend. It seems Tesco Finest Ready meals are not the quality they used to be. They have gone so far downhill I think they finally landed in the ditch at the bottom.

Disappointing

1 stars

Not a Hot Pot expert , but 3 Fatty pieces of Lamb in a Finest range. Expected better.

Meat quality poor

3 stars

Whilst the flavour and vegetables were good unfortunately the meat was more fat and gristle than anything hence only 3 stars especially as this is a Tesco finest range

Too much fat and gristle in the meat

1 stars

I have bought the Tesco Finest Lancashire Hot Pot for several years now, and until recently it was always excellent, containing good quality lean meat. However the last two I purchased had far too much fat and gristle in the lamb, making the whole meal really horrible and this has put me off buying any more.

