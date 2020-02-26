Tesco Finest Lancashire Hotpot 400G

Its a ready meal not Haute cuisine, as such OK.
Despite others comments I quite like this. OK the meat's not the finest cut but it's ok and the gravy is tasty. I like to spread a little butter on top before cooking, adds a little "juice" and fattens up the gravy! Don't over cook - cover with foil for the last 10 minutes if you don't like crisp potato.
Since when has Lancashire hotspot contained wine.
Since when has Lancashire hotspot contained wine. Completely ruined a good meal.
Do not waste your money
Absolutely disgusting if you could give no stars I would, no meat, four lumps of gristle even dogs didn't want it.
Nice meal.
I was pleasantly surprised. It had a nice sauce and good quality meat. I added some mash and shredded beetroot and it was a nice meal. It went well with a glass of red.
Disgusting
Disgusting, meat was cheap & nasty. Threw it in the bin.
Oh dear
Guess it's on special offer to shift it from the shelves faster. The Finest label says 19% lamb leg. Not true for my purchase. All I got was 6 pieces of mostly gristle which I put to the side of my plate as indigesable. Need to urgently review the quality of this product with the supplier. Potatoes were okay and the one or two carrots seemed to have been prepared "al dente". Gravy was tasty though. Not worthy of the "Finest" label. This British classic wouldn't stand up to the Hot Pot you'd be served at the Rovers Return in Corrie. Must do better.
No thanks!
Well it tasted ok, hence two stars. However, it was a question of hunt the meat, and the carrots were hard even though I cooked for the correct time according to the instructions. There was a lot of ‘slop’ and the potatoes were very thinly cut and very few of them. I would not recommend. It seems Tesco Finest Ready meals are not the quality they used to be. They have gone so far downhill I think they finally landed in the ditch at the bottom.
Disappointing
Not a Hot Pot expert , but 3 Fatty pieces of Lamb in a Finest range. Expected better.
Meat quality poor
Whilst the flavour and vegetables were good unfortunately the meat was more fat and gristle than anything hence only 3 stars especially as this is a Tesco finest range
Too much fat and gristle in the meat
I have bought the Tesco Finest Lancashire Hot Pot for several years now, and until recently it was always excellent, containing good quality lean meat. However the last two I purchased had far too much fat and gristle in the lamb, making the whole meal really horrible and this has put me off buying any more.