Apetina Cubes 200G

Apetina Cubes 200G
£ 2.00
£10.00/kg

Product Description

  • Mediterranean style soft full fat cheese in salted water.
  • Pack size: 200g

Information

Ingredients

Soft Full Fat Cheese Cubes (Milk), Water, Salt

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk

Storage

Keep refrigerated.Once opened use within 7 days. Best Before: See Base.

Produce of

Produced in Denmark

Preparation and Usage

  • Mix it...
  • With roasted red pepper, fresh vine tomatoes and fragrant basil

Name and address

  • Arla Foods Ltd,
  • Leeds,
  • LS10 1AB.

Return to

  • Arla Foods Ltd,
  • Leeds,
  • LS10 1AB.
  • Customer careline: 0845 600 6688
  • www.arlafoods.co.uk

Drained weight

200g

Net Contents

430g

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100 g drained weight
Energy 1078 kJ/260 kcal
Fat 22 g
of which saturates 14 g
Carbohydrate <0.5 g
of which sugars <0.5 g
Protein 15 g
Salt 3.0 g

