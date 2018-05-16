Apetina Cubes 200G

Product Description
- Mediterranean style soft full fat cheese in salted water.
- Pack size: 200g
Information
Ingredients
Soft Full Fat Cheese Cubes (Milk), Water, Salt
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk
Storage
Keep refrigerated.Once opened use within 7 days. Best Before: See Base.
Produce of
Produced in Denmark
Preparation and Usage
- Mix it...
- With roasted red pepper, fresh vine tomatoes and fragrant basil
Name and address
- Arla Foods Ltd,
- Leeds,
- LS10 1AB.
Return to
- Arla Foods Ltd,
- Leeds,
- LS10 1AB.
- Customer careline: 0845 600 6688
- www.arlafoods.co.uk
Drained weight
200g
Net Contents
430g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100 g drained weight
|Energy
|1078 kJ/260 kcal
|Fat
|22 g
|of which saturates
|14 g
|Carbohydrate
|<0.5 g
|of which sugars
|<0.5 g
|Protein
|15 g
|Salt
|3.0 g
