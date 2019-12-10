By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Finest Chocolate Bombe 227G

2(5)Write a review
Tesco Finest Chocolate Bombe 227G

This product is only available for delivery between 07/12/2019 and 24/12/2019.

£ 2.50
£1.11/100g

Offer

½ of a pudding
  • Energy1738kJ 414kcal
    21%
  • Fat15.1g
    22%
  • Saturates8.4g
    42%
  • Sugars32.5g
    36%
  • Salt0.2g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1531kJ / 365kcal

Product Description

  • All butter chocolate sponge pudding with Belgian chocolate pieces and Belgian chocolate ganache sauce.
  • Deliciously moist all butter chocolate sponge, packed with chocolate pieces and an oozing chocolate ganache melting middle. This wonderfully moist, all butter sponge pudding comes from specialists in Derbyshire who've been making Christmas puddings for more than 100 years. Packed with smooth pieces of Belgian chocolate and a gently melting middle of rich Belgian chocolate ganache.
  • Discovering wondrous festive tastes
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 227g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Belgian Chocolate Ganache Sauce (14%) [Glucose Syrup, Sugar, Water, Humectant (Glycerine), Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Maize Starch, Condensed Milk, Dried Whole Milk, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Butter (Milk), Whipping Cream (Milk), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Sugar, Belgian Chocolate Pieces (12%) [Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Dextrose, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Butter (Milk) (9%), Pasteurised Egg, Humectant (Glycerine), Muscovado Syrup, Single Cream (Milk), Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Di-Acetyl Tartaric Acid Esters of Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Salt, Yeast, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Spirit Vinegar, Wheat Protein, Rapeseed Oil, Palm Oil, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid), Palm Fat.

Allergy Information

  • May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Cooking Instructions

Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Remove outer packaging.
For best results steam.
Important
Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Steam
Instructions: 30 mins. Leave in plastic basin with film lid on. Place in a steamer over boiling water, or alternatively, use a large saucepan with a trivet or an upturned heat-resistant saucer. Place the basin on the trivet/saucer and add boiling water to come 1/3 of the way up the basin. Steam with the film lid on for 30 minutes, topping up with boiling water as necessary. Do not allow to boil dry. Remove the film lid and turn upside down onto a plate. Gently squeeze the basin to release the pudding.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

Pack contains 2 servings

Recycling info

Film. Not Yet Recycled Carton. Widely Recycled Pot. Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,
  • Marine Road,
  • Dun Laoghaire,
  • Co. Dublin.
  • www.tesco.com/finest

Net Contents

227g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g½ of a pudding (113g)
Energy1531kJ / 365kcal1738kJ / 414kcal
Fat13.3g15.1g
Saturates7.4g8.4g
Carbohydrate55.0g62.4g
Sugars28.6g32.5g
Fibre2.2g2.5g
Protein5.1g5.8g
Salt0.2g0.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When heated according to instructions.--

5 Reviews

Average of 2 stars

Help other customers like you

Excellent Xmas pud alternative!

5 stars

This was delicious! We loved it! Perfect amount for 2 of us. Wasn’t too chocolaty or sickly but just the right amount. As a person who dislikes Christmas pudding (as hates raisins) THIS is how I wish Christmas puds would be! We served this with Chantilly Cream which topped it off a treat. Would definitely buy again. :)

YUCK!

1 stars

This is truly awful. It tastes like raisins. Horrible texture. I honestly cannot believe this is from Tesco finest range!

Dreadful, dreadful.

1 stars

Dreadful, dreadful.

Disappointing chocolate pud.

2 stars

It was a bit stodgy for me and i like anything with chocolate. Looks nothing like the picture on the box. Wouldn't buy again.

One of the worst puddings I’ve ever had.

1 stars

One of the worst puddings I’ve ever had. Dense and stodgy and generally unpleasant to eat. It was so bad I couldn’t even enjoy it and threw it in the bin.

