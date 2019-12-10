Tesco Finest Chocolate Bombe 227G

Excellent Xmas pud alternative!
This was delicious! We loved it! Perfect amount for 2 of us. Wasn’t too chocolaty or sickly but just the right amount. As a person who dislikes Christmas pudding (as hates raisins) THIS is how I wish Christmas puds would be! We served this with Chantilly Cream which topped it off a treat. Would definitely buy again. :)
YUCK!
This is truly awful. It tastes like raisins. Horrible texture. I honestly cannot believe this is from Tesco finest range!
Dreadful, dreadful.
Disappointing chocolate pud.
It was a bit stodgy for me and i like anything with chocolate. Looks nothing like the picture on the box. Wouldn't buy again.
One of the worst puddings I’ve ever had.
One of the worst puddings I’ve ever had. Dense and stodgy and generally unpleasant to eat. It was so bad I couldn’t even enjoy it and threw it in the bin.