Mugshot Thai Style Noodles 55G

- Energy938kJ 222kcal11%
- Fat3.2g5%
- Saturates1.5g8%
- Sugars1.3g1%
- Salt1.60g27%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 375kJ/89kcal
Product Description
- Ribbon noodles in a creamy Thai style sauce with red peppers.
- Less than 2% fat
- Less than 230 calories
- Made with natural ingredients
- Oodles of noodles in a Thai sauce with red pepper & herbs
- Tasty & guilt free!
- No artificial colours or preservatives
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 55g
Information
Ingredients
Dried Noodles [Durum Wheat Semolina, Egg White, Salt], Dried Glucose Syrup, Potato Starch, Palm Oil, Natural Flavourings (contain Barley, Celery), Salt, Red Pepper, Onion Powder, Milk Protein, Stabilisers (Dipotassium Phosphate, Trisodium Citrate), Ground Ginger, Chilli Powder, Dried Coriander, Dried Parsley, Fortified Wheatflour [Wheatflour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Whey Powder (from Milk)
Allergy Information
- Contains: Barley, Celery, Eggs, Milk, Wheat
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.
Produce of
Made in the UK
Preparation and Usage
- Make-Up Instructions
- Ready in 5 minutes
- 1 Empty sachet into a standard size mug.
- 2 Fill to 15mm from brim with boiling water. Stir thoroughly.
- 3 Allow to stand for 5 minutes.
- Top up if a thinner sauce is required.
- Stir thoroughly again.
Number of uses
This represents one serving
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Name and address
- Symington's Ltd,
- Dartmouth Way,
- Leeds,
- LS11 5JL,
- UK.
Return to
- Symington's Ltd,
- Dartmouth Way,
- Leeds,
- LS11 5JL,
- UK.
- Visit our website at www.mugshot.co.uk
Net Contents
55g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|(as consumed) Per 100g
|(as consumed) Per sachet
|Energy
|375kJ/89kcal
|938kJ/222kcal
|Fat
|1.3g
|3.2g
|of which saturates
|0.6g
|1.5g
|Carbohydrate
|16.5g
|41.3g
|of which sugars
|0.5g
|1.3g
|Fibre
|0.6g
|1.4g
|Protein
|2.6g
|6.4g
|Salt
|0.64g
|1.60g
|Once boiling water has been added to the contents of this sachet it weighs 250g (approx.)
|-
|-
|This represents one serving
|-
|-
|All values below relate to the product when made up with water (i.e. per 100g is a portion of the 250g serving)
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019