Tesco Finest Chaource 250G

Used to be lovely but replacement is awful
The cheese pictured above was lovely and I got it every week . You have recently replaced it with a Chaource from Bourgogne which is nowhere near as nice. It tastes acidic and is not at all creamy.Please go back to the one pictured .
Wonderfully 'oozy' and full flavoured
A lovely cheese with a full flavour and wonderfully 'oozy' when fully mature. An unusual cheese to have on your cheese board, and well worth trying. Pair it with fresh sweet English new season baby tomatoes or slices of pear and crisp crackers
Absolutely sensational!! Great taste, texture.
Absolutely sensational!! This is one of my parents favourite cheeses. They love the taste, the texture, the ripeness. I just wish it was a bit lower on cost so I could buy it for them more often.