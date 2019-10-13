By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Finest Chaource 250G

3.5(3)Write a review
Tesco Finest Chaource 250G
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1120kJ / 270kcal

Product Description

  • Full fat soft cheese made with pasteurised cows' milk.
  • Produced in the Bourgogne region of France, Matured for a creamy smooth texture and mushroom flavour. An award winning cheese that is slightly salty and acidic with a soft, creamy texture. Similar to Camembert but even creamier, this Finest cheese is matured for at leat 14 days and produced in mini wheels, making it an excellent appetiser. The site is in the heart of Burgundy, the AOC area. Also the burgundy area is well known for its wines production and homeland of a lot of well known chefs.
  • A mould ripened cheese from the Bourgogne region, expertly matured for a slightly salty earthy flavour with a nutty aroma
  • Pack size: 250G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Chaource Cheese (Milk)

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 3 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Produce of

Produced in France, using milk from France

Number of uses

8 Servings

Recycling info

Label. Paper widely recycled Film. Mixed Material not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

250g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy1120kJ / 270kcal336kJ / 81kcal
Fat22.0g6.6g
Saturates15.8g4.7g
Carbohydrate1.0g0.3g
Sugars1.0g0.3g
Fibre0g0g
Protein17.0g5.1g
Salt2.0g0.6g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

3 Reviews

Average of 3.7 stars

Used to be lovely but replacement is awful

1 stars

The cheese pictured above was lovely and I got it every week . You have recently replaced it with a Chaource from Bourgogne which is nowhere near as nice. It tastes acidic and is not at all creamy.Please go back to the one pictured .

Wonderfully 'oozy' and full flavoured

5 stars

A lovely cheese with a full flavour and wonderfully 'oozy' when fully mature. An unusual cheese to have on your cheese board, and well worth trying. Pair it with fresh sweet English new season baby tomatoes or slices of pear and crisp crackers

Absolutely sensational!! Great taste, texture.

5 stars

Absolutely sensational!! This is one of my parents favourite cheeses. They love the taste, the texture, the ripeness. I just wish it was a bit lower on cost so I could buy it for them more often.

