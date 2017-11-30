By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Kumala Eternal Merlot Shiraz Cabernet 75Cl

4(51)Write a review
Kumala Eternal Merlot Shiraz Cabernet 75Cl
£ 5.00
£5.00/75cl

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Shiraz Cabernet Sauvignon Merlot - Red South African Wine
  • Wine of South Africa
  • Pack size: 75cl

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites

Tasting Notes

  • A full bodied, complex and rounded wine with ripe plum and mulberry fruit characters, and a hint of dark chocolate.

Region of Origin

Western Cape

Wine Colour

Red

Alcohol Units

9.4

ABV

12.5% vol

Producer

Accolade Wines

Type of Closure

Screwcap

Wine Maker

Gerhard Swart

Country

South Africa

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Cabernet Sauvignon, Merlot, Shiraz/Syrah

Vinification Details

  • A love of this land and our passion for wine combine to produce mellow reds, crisp whites and fruity roses like nowhere else.

History

  • Surrounding South Africa's legendary Table Mountain is a place of lush fertility and natural beauty. This is the home of Kumala, where we make quality wines that are full of character.

Regional Information

  • Western Cape, South Africa

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 1 year

Produce of

Wine of South Africa

Name and address

  • Bottled by:
  • Accolade Wines Ltd.,
  • Weybridge,
  • KT13 8TB,
  • UK.
  • At:

Return to

  • Accolade Wines Ltd.,
  • Weybridge,
  • KT13 8TB,
  • UK.

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

75cl ℮

51 Reviews

Average of 4 stars

Help other customers like you

My daily comfort

5 stars

This is the only red I drink at the moment, gone through the 2015 and 2016 previously too, best opened and left overnight, turns a £5 bottle of wine into a £20 bottle. If you just open and drink. is nothing special, needs a good breath of air to bring out the best. A cracking drop for sure.

lovely full bodied red wine

4 stars

Good value red wine from a great vineyard. Always enjoy wine from them

Changed Over The Years

2 stars

Used to be a very nice wine and good value for money. Then the changes started. Initially, the alcohol content was changed which had an impact on the taste and latterly the labeling changed, potentially looking to cover up the change in content.

Once again, satisfaction met.

4 stars

I have ordered many a case of this wine over the years from this supplier, of a few vintage years and I can honestly say I've never been disappointed. I have reviewed this item before when I had taken a bottle to a relative at Christmas, only to find they had two bottles of same ,open and 'breathing' ready for dinner. I certainly chose well. I'm not a clever wine expert , but I know what I like, and its this full flavor with fruitiness and a touch of spice that compliments my Spag Bol and Tornado Rossini that I cook. I hope it will be available for many years to come. XXX

good value

4 stars

really good value for money wine can recommend it to any one who likes a good tasting red

Cape sunshine in a bottle

5 stars

A well blended and balanced South African red . At promotional prices brings warmth to heart and wallet. Great on its own or at a party. Goes well with meat, pasta or cheese. Have bought again and again when on offer.

Bring it on!

5 stars

We purchased this Merlot for a lunch party. We have some very enthusiastic red drinking guests who said that this was a great choice and one of the best they had tasted! Not much left! Will certainly purchase again.

pleasure

5 stars

This is a very nice wine that I enjoyed very much difficult to not finish bottle

A good everyday wine

3 stars

The title says it all. Especially at Tesco offer price. The 3 star rating is on quality and would be 7/10 if there were 10 stars available. For value, 9/10

a little raucous but acceptable

3 stars

This wine is ok.....nothing fantastic but not paint stripper. Good with a chilli.

1-10 of 51 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

