Kumala Eternal Merlot Shiraz Cabernet 75Cl

My daily comfort
This is the only red I drink at the moment, gone through the 2015 and 2016 previously too, best opened and left overnight, turns a £5 bottle of wine into a £20 bottle. If you just open and drink. is nothing special, needs a good breath of air to bring out the best. A cracking drop for sure.
lovely full bodied red wine
Good value red wine from a great vineyard. Always enjoy wine from them
Changed Over The Years
Used to be a very nice wine and good value for money. Then the changes started. Initially, the alcohol content was changed which had an impact on the taste and latterly the labeling changed, potentially looking to cover up the change in content.
Once again, satisfaction met.
I have ordered many a case of this wine over the years from this supplier, of a few vintage years and I can honestly say I've never been disappointed. I have reviewed this item before when I had taken a bottle to a relative at Christmas, only to find they had two bottles of same ,open and 'breathing' ready for dinner. I certainly chose well. I'm not a clever wine expert , but I know what I like, and its this full flavor with fruitiness and a touch of spice that compliments my Spag Bol and Tornado Rossini that I cook. I hope it will be available for many years to come. XXX
good value
really good value for money wine can recommend it to any one who likes a good tasting red
Cape sunshine in a bottle
A well blended and balanced South African red . At promotional prices brings warmth to heart and wallet. Great on its own or at a party. Goes well with meat, pasta or cheese. Have bought again and again when on offer.
Bring it on!
We purchased this Merlot for a lunch party. We have some very enthusiastic red drinking guests who said that this was a great choice and one of the best they had tasted! Not much left! Will certainly purchase again.
pleasure
This is a very nice wine that I enjoyed very much difficult to not finish bottle
A good everyday wine
The title says it all. Especially at Tesco offer price. The 3 star rating is on quality and would be 7/10 if there were 10 stars available. For value, 9/10
a little raucous but acceptable
This wine is ok.....nothing fantastic but not paint stripper. Good with a chilli.