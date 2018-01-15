Kumala Eternal Chenin Chardonnay Semillon 75Cl

Nice White, easy to drink
Nice wine to drink at any time of day, good price too
wines are just great /
your wines is just great / good value / any wines you want & to your door just great /
Very pleasant blend of grapes
Layers of flavour make this an intriguing wine, usually at a very good price. Don't drink it ice cold!
OK for the price
A standard drinkable white for everyday consumption. Pretty good for the price.
Very nice wine
First time I have bought this wine and will certainly be buying it again. Not too dry and compares favourably with much more expensive wines
Very pleasant fruity
Very pleasant fruity wine, excellent value, would buy again
ONE OF MY FAVOURITES
I tend to enjoy most KUMALA wines and particularly like this one. We have ordered it a number of times now and are never disappointed, A good, everyday wine for chicken, fish, etc. - trouble is that it's too drinkable!
Good product
This is a very pleasant wine which we have ordered before when on special. I would definitely recommend it.
A sociable wine!
This wine has been one of our favourites for some time - always enjoyable as an aperitif or with food. Highly recommended for chardonnay fans!
Lovely
We love this wine and it is one of our favourites. Very easy to drink with subtle citrus notes. When reduced to half price, it's very good value but I would not buy at full price. Thoroughly recommended (when on offer).