Aveeno Daily Moisturising Hand Cream 75Ml

this item is too small to be this expensive.
Hands feel much better immediately!
Have tried many handcreams and moisturising creams and lotions in the past, but they have provided little or no improvement in my very dry and cracked hands. I was recommended Aveeno Skin Relief Hand Cream by my daughter. Now my hands are soft and no more cracks! Even after first application they felt better.
Best handcream....ever!
Tried many creams over the years and this is the only handcream that softens and stays soft on really dry cracked skin. Best ever!!!
Hand Cream
I will probably sound like an advert on TV now, but I can honestly say that I have tried many different products for my hands and this is the only one working. My friend uses oats for her babies' bath as both of her twins have sensitive skin. First time she told me I thought it was a bit unusual and then I found Aveena cream had an oat complex too. My hands get really dry due to fairy, soap, hand gel, all these products we use these days and the cold weather outside doesn't help either. You can really feel the difference after just one use and you don't have to tolerate any perfume as it is perfume free. I didn't find it greasy at all and would recommend it to anyone else who needs a fast relief. I wish I had discovered it earlier.
Perfect for really chapped hands!
I work in a restaurant and my hands got to the point where the skin was breaking due to the amount of contact with water. Then I bought this, and two nights with this cream and gloves on and my hands were super soft! Surprised and very happy with the result!
Very greasy
This product says that it is non-greasy and absorbs quickly. I did not find this to be true. My hands are sticky and clamy and my fingers leave greasy marks on everything. Quite dissappointed :-(