Aveeno Daily Moisturising Hand Cream 75Ml

Product Description

  • Visit Aveeno.co.uk to learn more.
  • Pre-Biotic Colloidal Oatmeal*
  • AVEENO® Daily Moisturising Hand Cream, with a clinically proven and fast absorbing formula that moisturises for 24 hours. It helps protect and nourish normal to dry hands even through hand washing. Formulated with pre-biotic colloidal oatmeal*, it preserves the skin's natural microbiome for healthy looking and more resilient skin from the first use.
  • *In vitro test
  • AVEENO® harnesses the goodness of nature and the power of science to keep your skin looking healthy and feeling balanced.
  • Same great formula
  • Nourishes normal to dry hands
  • Clinically proven healthier looking hands from the first use
  • Helps reinforce the skin's natural barrier
  • Suitable for sensitive skin
  • Pack size: 75ML

Information

Ingredients

[FPT0577], Aqua, Glycerin, Distearyldimonium Chloride, Isopropyl Palmitate, Paraffinum Liquidum, Cetyl Alcohol, Aluminum Starch Octenylsuccinate, Dimethicone, Avena Sativa (Oat) Kernel Flour, Paraffin, Cera Microcristallina, Sodium Chloride, BHT, Benzyl Alcohol

Produce of

Made in France

Preparation and Usage

  • Complete your routine with AVEENO® Daily Moisturising Body Lotion for beautifully softy, health looking skin.

Name and address

  • Johnson & Johnson 2019,
  • Sante Beaute France,
  • Campus de Maigremont 27100,
  • Val de Reuil,
  • France.

Return to

  • Johnson & Johnson Ltd,
  • Foundation Park,
  • Roxborough Way,
  • Maidenhead,
  • SL6 3UG.
  • Careline 0808 238 9998

Net Contents

75ml ℮

6 Reviews

Average of 4 stars

Help other customers like you

this item is too small to be this expensive.

3 stars

this item is too small to be this expensive.

Hands feel much better immediately!

5 stars

Have tried many handcreams and moisturising creams and lotions in the past, but they have provided little or no improvement in my very dry and cracked hands. I was recommended Aveeno Skin Relief Hand Cream by my daughter. Now my hands are soft and no more cracks! Even after first application they felt better.

Best handcream....ever!

5 stars

Tried many creams over the years and this is the only handcream that softens and stays soft on really dry cracked skin. Best ever!!!

Hand Cream

5 stars

I will probably sound like an advert on TV now, but I can honestly say that I have tried many different products for my hands and this is the only one working. My friend uses oats for her babies' bath as both of her twins have sensitive skin. First time she told me I thought it was a bit unusual and then I found Aveena cream had an oat complex too. My hands get really dry due to fairy, soap, hand gel, all these products we use these days and the cold weather outside doesn't help either. You can really feel the difference after just one use and you don't have to tolerate any perfume as it is perfume free. I didn't find it greasy at all and would recommend it to anyone else who needs a fast relief. I wish I had discovered it earlier.

Perfect for really chapped hands!

5 stars

I work in a restaurant and my hands got to the point where the skin was breaking due to the amount of contact with water. Then I bought this, and two nights with this cream and gloves on and my hands were super soft! Surprised and very happy with the result!

Very greasy

1 stars

This product says that it is non-greasy and absorbs quickly. I did not find this to be true. My hands are sticky and clamy and my fingers leave greasy marks on everything. Quite dissappointed :-(

