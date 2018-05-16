Rotastak Honey Nut 3 Nibble Sticks 95G

Product Description
- A complementary pet food for small animals.
- Contains 3 Delicious Treat Bars especially for Rabbits, Guinea Pigs, Hamsters, Gerbils, Mice and Rats.
- They'll go to any length to get their paws on one!
- Packed with wholesome ingredients, Rotastak treat bars contain natural energy sources, essential carbohydrates and fibre to help keep your pet in peak condition and provide a tasty treat too!
- Suitable for rabbits, guinea pigs, hamsters, gerbils, rats and mice
- Pack size: 95G
Information
Ingredients
Cereals, Vegetables, Honey 4%, Derivatives of Vegetable Origin
Storage
For maximum freshness store in a cool dry place
Preparation and Usage
- Feed as an occasional treat.
Name and address
- Armitage Pet Care,
- Colwick,
- Nottingham,
- NG4 2BA.
Return to
- Guarantee of Quality
- This product should reach you in perfect condition. If this product fails to give complete satisfaction please contact the Customer Services Dept on 0115 938 1242
Net Contents
95g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Analytical Constituents
|Crude Protein
|9.4%
|Fat Content
|3.5%
|Crude Fibres
|3.5%
|Crude Ash
|1.4%
|Additives
|-
|Sensory
|-
|Colourants Technological
|-
|Edible Binder
|-
