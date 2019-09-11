By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Rotastak 3 Carrot Nibble Sticks 95G

5(1)Write a review
image 1 of Rotastak 3 Carrot Nibble Sticks 95G
£ 1.15
£12.11/kg

Product Description

  • A complementary pet food for small animals.
  • Contains 3 Delicious Treat Bars especially for Rabbits, Guinea Pigs, Hamsters, Gerbils, Mice and Rats.
  • They'll go to any length to get their paws on one!
  • Packed with wholesome ingredients, Rotastak treat bars contain natural energy sources, essential carbohydrates and fibre to help keep your pet in peak condition and provide a tasty treat too!
  • Suitable for rabbits, guinea pigs, hamsters, gerbils, rats and mice
  • Pack size: 95G

Information

Ingredients

Cereals, Vegetables (Carrots 4%), Derivatives of Vegetable Origin

Storage

For maximum freshness store in a cool dry place

Preparation and Usage

  • Feed as an occasional treat.

Name and address

  • Armitage Pet Care,
  • Colwick,
  • Nottingham,
  • NG4 2BA.

Return to

  • Guarantee of Quality
  • This product should reach you in perfect condition. If this product fails to give complete satisfaction please contact the Customer Services Dept on 0115 938 1242
  • Armitage Pet Care,
  • Colwick,
  • Nottingham,
  • NG4 2BA.
  • www.armitages.co.uk

Net Contents

95g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesAnalytical Constituents
Crude Protein9.1%
Fat Content3.5%
Crude Fibres4.83%
Crude Ash1.34%
Additives-
Sensory-
Colourants-
Technological-
Edible Binder-

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

my guinea pigs love these

5 stars

my guinea pigs love these i also feed them the honey ones but both as a treat also helps kill boredom

Usually bought next

Rotastak Honey Nut Nibble Sticks 3 Sticks, 95G

£ 1.15
£12.11/kg

Redmere Farms Fresh Greens 500G

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.52
£1.04/kg

Aldi Price Match

Tesco Curly Kale 180G

£ 0.62
£3.45/kg

Burgess Hamster Gerbil & Mouse Food Mix 750G

£ 2.00
£2.67/kg
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here