Jim Beam White 1 Litre
- Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey
- Elegant. Smooth. Refined. That's what 4 years of aging in newly charred American white oak barrels does to our bourbon. But every drop is worth the effort, and that's why Jim Beam is the World's No 1 Bourbon
- 220 years of experience goes into every bottle. Along with corn, rye, malted barley, water, time, pride, and of course, true passion. With mellow hints of caramel and vanilla, Jim Beam pairs perfectly with American food, served in a refreshing Highball
- Medium-bodied, mellow hints of caramel and vanilla with an oaky vanilla, spicy backdrop
- Jim Beam has a full family of bourbons, each unique and expertly made by the Beam family, who has perfected the art of bourbon making over the last 200 years.
- It can't say “bourbon” on the label if it's not distilled and aged in the United States. It can't be “Kentucky Straight Bourbon” unless it's distilled and aged in Kentucky for at least 2 years. And it can't say Jim Beam unless it's been made by seven generations of one family.
- Bourbon history, much like the Beam family bourbon dynasty, mirrors U.S. history. Rebellion. Progress. Heroes. Facts. Legends. Today, bourbon is recognized around the world as America's native spirit, led by Jim Beam, the world's No. 1 bourbon.
- From classic to creative, sweet to savoury, Jim Beam offers products that mix perfectly in all types of cocktails. We think it's about time you make yourself a drink.
- Explore our wide range of drink recipes and impress your friends at your next barbecue or party.
- The world's number 1 bourbon - Jim Beam Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey
- Pack size: 100cl
Alcohol Units
40
ABV
40% vol
Country
United States
Alcohol Type
Liqueur
Storage Type
Ambient
- Enjoy neat or over ice. Mixes perfectly with club soda, ginger ale or cola. Try it in your favourite bourbon cocktail
- Jim Beam Highball
- A light and refreshing way to enjoy Bourbon. The full and rich flavour of Jim Beam pairs perfectly with zesty lemon and bubbly soda. Perfect with American food or for that refreshment occasion.
- Ingredients:
- 25ml Jim Beam White
- 100ml Cold soda water
- 1 x 1/8th lemon wedge
- Method:
- Squeeze the lemon wedge and drop into the glass
- Fill the glass with ice
- Add the Jim Beam and top with soda.
- Add more ice if required.
- Stir once only with a bar spoon
Bottle. Recyclable
- James B. Beam Distilling Co.,
- Clermont,
- Kentucky 40110,
- USA.
- Beam Suntory,
- Springburn Bond,
- Carlisle St,
- Glasgow,
- G21 1EQ.
18 Years
1l
