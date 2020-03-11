Vaseline Intensive Care Essential Lotion 200Ml
Product Description
- Non-greasy lotion that is quickly absorbed for soft & healthy skin
- Contains a blend of vitamins & minerals
- Suitable for all skin types including sensitive skin
- When you have dry, rough, irritated skin you need something that will moisturise to help it heal fast. In our Vaseline Intensive Care Essential Healing body lotion, we’ve combined healing micro-droplets of Vaseline Jelly with a fast absorbing, non-greasy moisturising formula. The result is a lotion that moisturises to restore very dry skin, leaving it looking and feeling healthier. Perfect Vaseline body lotion for summer.
- Vaseline Intensive Care Essential Healing lotion is clinically proven to moisturise deeply and to soothe dry skin within the first application, and to keep it healed for 3 weeks. The micro-droplets of Vaseline Jelly penetrate deep down to form a protective layer on your skin and lock in moisture. This sealing barrier speeds up the skin’s natural barrier recovery. The Essential Healing moisturiser offers you fast relief for dry, itchy skin, plus the confidence that it is suitable for sensitive skin.
- Apply Vaseline Intensive Care Essential Healing body lotion to your skin daily to experience the rich yet quick-absorbing formula which will give you intense moisturisation, allowing your skin to restore from deep within. This body gel will help to heal dry skin.
- Leaves your skin deeply moisturised and looking noticeably healthier.
- Absorbs fast for a non-greasy feel.
- Best for: Dry skin, cracked skin.
- Within stratum corneum.
- Based on a 4-week treatment clinical study.
- Vaseline Intensive Care Essential Healing body lotion keeps dry skin healed for 3 weeks, based on a 4-week treatment clinical study
- This body care is clinically proven to moisturise deeply within the first application for noticeably healthier looking skin, within the stratum corneum
- This Vaseline body cream absorbs fast for a non-greasy feel
- This body cream contains microdroplets of Vaseline Jelly to lock in moisture
- Daily body lotion best for dry skin
- This cocoa butter vaseline moisturiser is also available from the Vaseline Intensive Care range: Advanced Repair Unscented, Aloe Soothe and Cocoa Radiant
- Pack size: 200ML
Information
Ingredients
Aqua, Glycerin, Stearic Acid, Palmitic Acid, Isopropyl Myristate, Paraffinum Liquidum, Petrolatum, Avena Sativa Straw Extract, Dimethicone, Dihydroxypropyltrimonium Chloride, Hydroxyethyl Urea, Propylene glycol, Lactic acid, Glyceryl stearate, Glycol Stearate, PEG-100 Stearate, Cetyl Alcohol, Stearamide AMP, Sodium hydroxide, Tapioca starch, Magnesium Aluminum Silicate, Acrylates/C10-30 Alkyl Acrylate Crosspolymer, Xanthan gum, Disodium EDTA, Parfum, Methylparaben, Phenoxyethanol, Propylparaben, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Amyl Cinnamal, Butylphenyl Methylpropional, Citronellol, Coumarin, Hexyl Cinnamal, Geraniol, Benzyl alcohol, Limonene, Linalool
Produce of
United Kingdom
Warnings
- Caution: Use only as directed. Avoid contact with eyes. If eye contact occurs wash out immediately with warm water. If irritation occurs discontinue use. As we are always looking to improve our products, our formulations change from time to time, so please always check the product packaging before use
Name and address
- Unilever Dept ER,
- Wirral CH63 3JW UK
Net Contents
200 ℮
Safety information
