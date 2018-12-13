By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Splenda Sweetener 500Pk

£ 5.60
£0.01/each

Product Description

  • Sucralose-based table top sweetener.
  • All the sweetness of sugar without all the calories!
  • Each Splenda® Sweet Mini has the same satisfying sweetness as a teaspoon of sugar (5g), without all the calories. Savour your favourite cup of tea or coffee, anytime - with breakfast or when you put your feet up after a long day.
  • It's that simple!
  • Splenda® is made from sugar* and tastes just like sugar but it's not sugar. Splenda® Sweet Minis are calorie free!
  • *Refers to sucralose, the sweetening ingredient in Splenda®
  • Every time you choose Splenda® instead of sugar, you're making a simple step that can add up to a big difference - start with Splenda® in just one cuppa a day, it all adds up!
  • Ideal sweetness for hot drinks
  • Calorie free
  • Saves on sugar, not taste
  • Also suitable for diabetics

Information

Ingredients

Lactose (from Milk), Sweetener (Sucralose: 11%), Leucine, Cross-Linked Cellulose Gum

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.Best Before End: see base of dispenser.

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Johnson & Johnson Ltd,
  • Foundation Park,
  • Roxborough Way,
  • Maidenhead Berks,
  • SL6 3UG.

Return to

  • For more Splenda® tips and treats call us on freephone 0800 028 1222 (UK) or on 1800 924 657 (IRL) or visit us at splenda.co.uk or splenda.ie
  • Johnson & Johnson Ltd,
  • Foundation Park,
  • Roxborough Way,
  • Maidenhead Berks,
  • SL6 3UG.

Net Contents

27.5g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer MiniPer 100 g
Energy 0.8kJ/0.2kcal1455kJ/343kcal
Fat 0g0g
of which saturates 0g0g
Carbohydrate 0g74.8g
of which sugars 0g73.1g
Fibre 0g1.6g
Protein 0g10.1g
Salt 0g0.3g

Using Product Information

4 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

One of the best

5 stars

The good people at The Insiders furnished me with 10 of these to try. I decided to set a Splenda challenge with my employees. Try for a week. Can you drop the sugar for Splenda ? Always sat at our desks it's coffee all day with oodles of sugar so switching was tough. First two days a lot of grumpiness !! Although a very positive reaction to Splenda it's hard to give up the demon sugar. Come day 3 everyone was getting used to no sugar and a true reflection of Splenda could be made. Everyone commented on how there was no saccharin after taste - so common with sweeteners. The level of sweetnesss is about right. Not over powering. The box is fresh & funky and easy to carry. Sam who doesn't take sugar entered into the spirit of things by bringing in a batch of cup cakes she made with Splenda . Delicious !!!! I would recommend this product highly for anyone seeking a sweetener that's different.

Very happy

5 stars

great tasting sweetener no after taste, can’t really fault it , wanted to cut down on my sugar intake and now I have!

My new favourite sweetener!

5 stars

Really surprised at how great-tasting these are. They taste just like sugar, with no after taste that you can get with other brands. Great for Anyone who is trying to be a bit more health conscious, but still enjoy the occaisional sweetness in their drinks. I definitely recommend Splenda Minis

Great swap

5 stars

We as a family have always been sceptical about sweetners and found that some brands can overly sweet & can taste artificial, but we have found these too be the best & honestly can not tell the difference between them. I have found them too be a lifesaver as I am currently doing slimming world & enjoy my brews but sugar is synned while these are free! Great swap for us

