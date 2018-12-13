Splenda Sweetener 500Pk

One of the best
The good people at The Insiders furnished me with 10 of these to try. I decided to set a Splenda challenge with my employees. Try for a week. Can you drop the sugar for Splenda ? Always sat at our desks it's coffee all day with oodles of sugar so switching was tough. First two days a lot of grumpiness !! Although a very positive reaction to Splenda it's hard to give up the demon sugar. Come day 3 everyone was getting used to no sugar and a true reflection of Splenda could be made. Everyone commented on how there was no saccharin after taste - so common with sweeteners. The level of sweetnesss is about right. Not over powering. The box is fresh & funky and easy to carry. Sam who doesn't take sugar entered into the spirit of things by bringing in a batch of cup cakes she made with Splenda . Delicious !!!! I would recommend this product highly for anyone seeking a sweetener that's different.
Very happy
great tasting sweetener no after taste, can’t really fault it , wanted to cut down on my sugar intake and now I have!
My new favourite sweetener!
Really surprised at how great-tasting these are. They taste just like sugar, with no after taste that you can get with other brands. Great for Anyone who is trying to be a bit more health conscious, but still enjoy the occaisional sweetness in their drinks. I definitely recommend Splenda Minis
Great swap
We as a family have always been sceptical about sweetners and found that some brands can overly sweet & can taste artificial, but we have found these too be the best & honestly can not tell the difference between them. I have found them too be a lifesaver as I am currently doing slimming world & enjoy my brews but sugar is synned while these are free! Great swap for us