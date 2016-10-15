Felix Pouch Kitten Mixed Selection In Jelly 12X100g

My kitten sox loves these flavours from felix
I buy felix every month for my 15wk old kitten sox
He cannot get enough
I brought this product 2 months ago and he eats it all up and looks for more
OUR PRECIOUS KITTENS ARE WEANED ON THIS.
Our kittens go to their new homes with this,never had a kitty that did not like Felix
two hungry kittens
We have found our kittens like Felix kitten food the best. Always clearing their bowls.
My new kitten has just tried these and loves them
We have a new kitten. Just tried her with these and she loves them
Not just my kitten but all the other cats love it
If my 7 month kitten Jinny leaves so much as a scrap behind, one of my other adult cats is there like a flash to finish it off!
A * kitten food
I've tried loads of different kitten meats & our new kitten won't eat them as soon as we put this down she ate a full packet