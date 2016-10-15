By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Felix Pouch Kitten Mixed Selection In Jelly 12X100g

£ 3.00
£2.50/kg

Product Description

  • To find out more about Felix, play games, join promotions and much more, go to: www.catslikefelix.co.uk
  • Find Felix® at Facebook CatsLikeFelix or catslikefelix.co.uk
  • Complete pet food for kittens
  • Right from the start...
  • Kittens grow very fast and even if they look grown up, they are kittens for a year! This means they need specially formulated food to meet their specific nutritional needs from weaning up to adulthood.
  • That's why Felix Kitten recipes are not only delicious but also specially formulated to provide 100% of your kitten's daily needs, when fed according to the feeding guidelines. Your kitten will get all the necessary proteins, vitamins and essential minerals to help build strong muscles, bones and teeth to help him to develop into a healthy and happy adult cat!
  • Clever cats get Purina® Felix®
  • 100% of your kitten's daily needs - vitamins, essential minerals and proteins
  • Irresistible meals for mischief makers
  • Pack size: 1200G

Information

Storage

Please store unopened pouches in a cool dry place.Best before date, batch code and factory registration Nr.: see base or back of the individual pouches.

Preparation and Usage

  • Felix Kitten is a complete meal, this means it does not need mixing with any other food. You simply pour it out of the pouch and that's it. Just follow the feeding guide below with any irresistible flavour of your choice.
  • Feeding guide
  • 1 1/2-3 months: 1-4 pouches per day; in 2-3 separate meals or ad libitum
  • 3-6 months: 2-5 pouches per day; in 2 separate meals or ad libitum
  • 6-12 months: 5-3 pouches per day; in 2 separate meals or ad libitum
  • 12+ months
  • After 12 months, your kitten is now an adult and ready to enjoy the delicious range of Felix Adult.
  • Each kitten is different, depending on the kitten activity level and body condition, food amounts and/or time allowed to eat may need to be adjusted.
  • Serve at room temperature - always provide clear fresh drinking water for your kitten to drink.
  • Serve your kitten's food in the same place every mealtime so he doesn't get confused and don't disturb him while he's eating.
  • Felix Kitten is also suitable for pregnant or lactating mothers as they require energy-rich food too to take care of their kittens-to-be.

Name and address

  • Purina PetCare Team,
  • PO Box 478,
  • Horley,
  • RH6 6DE.
  • Nestlé Purina PetCare,
  • 3030 Lake Drive,

Distributor address

  • Nestlé Purina PetCare (UK) Ltd,
  • 1 City Place,
  • Gatwick,
  • RH6 0PA.

Return to

  • Address all enquiries to:
  • Purina PetCare Team,
  • PO Box 478,
  • Horley,
  • RH6 6DE.
  • UK 0800 21 21 61 (Freephone)
  • www.purina.co.uk
  • In the Republic of Ireland, please write to:
  • Nestlé Purina PetCare,
  • 3030 Lake Drive,
  • City West Business Campus,
  • Dublin 24.

Net Contents

12 x 100g ℮

    • 100% of your kitten's daily needs - vitamins, essential minerals and proteins
    • Irresistible meals for mischief makers
    • 3 x With Beef
    • 3 x With Poultry
    • 3 x With Trout
    • 3 x With Tuna

    • 100% of your kitten's daily needs - vitamins, essential minerals and proteins
    • Irresistible meals for mischief makers
    • 3 x With Beef
    • 3 x With Poultry
    • 3 x With Trout
    • 3 x With Tuna

    • 100% of your kitten's daily needs - vitamins, essential minerals and proteins
    • Irresistible meals for mischief makers
    • 3 x With Beef
    • 3 x With Poultry
    • 3 x With Trout
    • 3 x With Tuna

    • 100% of your kitten's daily needs - vitamins, essential minerals and proteins
    • Irresistible meals for mischief makers
    • 3 x With Beef
    • 3 x With Poultry
    • 3 x With Trout
    • 3 x With Tuna

7 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

My kitten sox loves these flavours from felix

5 stars

I buy felix every month for my 15wk old kitten sox

He cannot get enough

5 stars

I brought this product 2 months ago and he eats it all up and looks for more

OUR PRECIOUS KITTENS ARE WEANED ON THIS.

5 stars

Our kittens go to their new homes with this,never had a kitty that did not like Felix

two hungry kittens

5 stars

We have found our kittens like Felix kitten food the best. Always clearing their bowls.

My new kitten has just tried these and loves them

5 stars

We have a new kitten. Just tried her with these and she loves them

Not just my kitten but all the other cats love it

5 stars

If my 7 month kitten Jinny leaves so much as a scrap behind, one of my other adult cats is there like a flash to finish it off!

A * kitten food

5 stars

I've tried loads of different kitten meats & our new kitten won't eat them as soon as we put this down she ate a full packet

