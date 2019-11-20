By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Finest Victoria Sponge

2(10)Write a review
Tesco Finest Victoria Sponge
£ 2.75
£2.75/each
1/6 of a cake
  • Energy944kJ 225kcal
    11%
  • Fat9.5g
    14%
  • Saturates4.9g
    25%
  • Sugars19.9g
    22%
  • Salt0.3g
    5%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1656kJ / 395kcal

Product Description

  • Victoria sponge cake filled with buttercream and raspberry jam, finished with a sweet dusting.
  • Soft, moist sponge with a smooth buttercream and raspberry jam filling. Created by our expert bakers. This classic cake may be relatively simple, but is created with the highest quality ingredients. Soft, moist sponge is layered with smooth buttercream and intensely fruit raspberry jam. Hand finished with a light, sweet sugar dusting.
  • All butter sponge with a smooth buttercream and raspberry jam filling
  • All butter sponge with a smooth buttercream and raspberry jam filling
  • Suitable for vegetarians

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Sugar, Butter (Milk) (13%), Buttercream (13%) [Sugar, Butter (Milk), Humectant (Glycerol), Water], Raspberry Jam (13%) [Glucose Syrup, Raspberry, Raspberry Purée, Sugar, Gelling Agent (Pectin), Acidity Regulators (Citric Acid, Trisodium Citrate), Flavouring], Pasteurised Egg, Milk, Humectant (Glycerol), Pasteurised Egg White, Rapeseed Oil, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Carbonate), Cornflour, Palm Oil, Salt.

Allergy Information

  • May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Not suitable for home freezing. Store in a cool, dry place and once opened store in an airtight container.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • Remove outer packaging and place the cake on a flat surface. Hold the cake and with a long clean, serrated sharp knife, cut cake into slices using a sawing action. It is important to keep the knife clean between cuts.

Number of uses

Pack contains 6 servings

Recycling info

Carton. Card widely recycled Film. Plastic not currently recycled

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • www.tesco.com/finest

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/6 of a cake (57g)
Energy1656kJ / 395kcal944kJ / 225kcal
Fat16.7g9.5g
Saturates8.6g4.9g
Carbohydrate56.9g32.4g
Sugars34.9g19.9g
Fibre0.8g0.5g
Protein3.8g2.2g
Salt0.5g0.3g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

10 Reviews

Average of 2.1 stars

Help other customers like you

Very poor

1 stars

This is not a good cake at all. Others in the range are far far better. It is dry and solid with very little jam and cream. It is a bit like eating a brick.

Not Tesco’s finest

1 stars

After enjoying the lemon drizzle and chocolate was very disappointed with this, one of the worst bought Victoria sponges I’ve tried. Very dry sponge ,minimal jam and very little tasteless buttercream. Threw most of it away and will definitely only make my own from now on.

Dry

1 stars

Dry sponge.

Finest !! Definite misnomer.

1 stars

Heaviest sponge it has ever been my misfortune to eat. was served with afternoon tea for visitors and we all agreed. Buttercream was all but non-existent. Could not recommend; rather save your cash and buy the Tesco everyday - better texture and value.

Disappointing

2 stars

Havn’t bought one in a while. Used to be a real favourite, deep, lovely and moist with a home-made taste. The one I bought last week bears no resemblance. Very much smaller than I remembered, dry, synthetic overly sweet tasting. So disappointing.

I wouldn't buy this again

2 stars

Disappointed with the texture of the sponge - it was quite dense. There was a lot of jam and not much buttercream at all. No one liked it very much.

Average cake

3 stars

The sponge was quite heavy and comparatively tasteless. It's needs more vanilla. Also as this was part of the Finest Range I would have expected more filling. I describe this as average at best.

scrumptous

5 stars

Absolutely amazing great cake so smooth tasting and fresh! well worth the money and a lovely treat

Not good

2 stars

Hunt the cream,virtually none existent. I would change the photo on the box. ( trade description ) Hope this helps.

disappointing

3 stars

Found this cake to be very dry and not at all moist like a sponge should be

