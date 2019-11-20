Tesco Finest Victoria Sponge

Very poor
This is not a good cake at all. Others in the range are far far better. It is dry and solid with very little jam and cream. It is a bit like eating a brick.
Not Tesco’s finest
After enjoying the lemon drizzle and chocolate was very disappointed with this, one of the worst bought Victoria sponges I’ve tried. Very dry sponge ,minimal jam and very little tasteless buttercream. Threw most of it away and will definitely only make my own from now on.
Dry
Dry sponge.
Finest !! Definite misnomer.
Heaviest sponge it has ever been my misfortune to eat. was served with afternoon tea for visitors and we all agreed. Buttercream was all but non-existent. Could not recommend; rather save your cash and buy the Tesco everyday - better texture and value.
Disappointing
Havn’t bought one in a while. Used to be a real favourite, deep, lovely and moist with a home-made taste. The one I bought last week bears no resemblance. Very much smaller than I remembered, dry, synthetic overly sweet tasting. So disappointing.
I wouldn't buy this again
Disappointed with the texture of the sponge - it was quite dense. There was a lot of jam and not much buttercream at all. No one liked it very much.
Average cake
The sponge was quite heavy and comparatively tasteless. It's needs more vanilla. Also as this was part of the Finest Range I would have expected more filling. I describe this as average at best.
scrumptous
Absolutely amazing great cake so smooth tasting and fresh! well worth the money and a lovely treat
Not good
Hunt the cream,virtually none existent. I would change the photo on the box. ( trade description ) Hope this helps.
disappointing
Found this cake to be very dry and not at all moist like a sponge should be