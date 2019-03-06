Vaseline Intensive Care Aloe Lotion 400Ml

I love the smell 4 stars Review from unilever.com 6th March 2019 I love the refreshing scent of this cream, it is a light consistency which isn't to heavy on the skin and sinks in well. It would be to have a little bit more of a lasting moisturizing effect, but it does the job for the majority of the day. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Fully recommend 5 stars Review from unilever.com 4th March 2019 Aaaaamazing I try few products but no one can do what this one do.. Recommend for all types skin I'm sensitive..sun damaged.. Perfect for summer sun Tested few weeks ago in full sun. Again fully recommend important for me..tattoooo friendly

Brilliant body lotion 5 stars Review from unilever.com 21st February 2019 I was asked to try this and have been using it for the past month. I usually just use body lotion occasionally on elbows knees etc. This one smells so nice and is easy to apply so I've used it every day. It goes on easily with very little residue and leaves a lovely smooth finish and scent. The bottle lasts for ages and is so good I will definitely be buying it in the future

Nice moisturiser 4 stars Review from unilever.com 11th February 2019 This is a great everyday moisturisor for all skin types. It has quite a runny texture meaning that it is easy to spread across your body. The smell is very fresh and subtle. It blends in to the skin quickly.

Vaseline intensive care Aloe soothe body lotion 4 stars Review from unilever.com 7th February 2019 IV only used this Vaseline intensive care Aloe soothe body lotion a couple of time so far, this had a pleasant smell and soaked in my skin very quickly, so far very impressed with this product so would recommend to friends and family

Smooth skin! 4 stars Review from unilever.com 7th February 2019 This body lotion is generously sized and lasts for a long time, therefore great value for money. It's smooth to apply, leaves no sticky film on the skin and smells nice. It's a low key product that is really great for everyday use.

Lovely feel afterwards 5 stars Review from unilever.com 6th February 2019 I would very much recommend this product, after using it my skin feels so soft and smooth. I believe if I continued to use this long term I would see massive benefits. The bottle is huge, so would last you a long time.

brill 5 stars Review from unilever.com 6th February 2019 Wow i love this so much,the smell is amazing and it lingers on your skin for a while as ive notice with other cream it dont,i love that it is non greasy when applying it too which is another good thing,and i love it because this is the only cream ive found that works and helps with my dry skin that i get in patches on my face,just brill.

Gentle and moisturising 5 stars Review from unilever.com 6th February 2019 This product is not what I would have bought. Although I like Vaseline products, this one has never appealed to me. The smell is really nice and the product goes onto the skin really well. It soaks in really nicely and doesn't leave a residue like some products do.