Vaseline Intensive Care Aloe Lotion 400Ml

Product Description

  • 400ml size
  • Body Lotion
  • Vaseline Intensive Care Aloe Sooth body lotion combines healing micro-droplets of Vaseline Jelly with Aloe Vera which is known to soothe the skin. The result is a refreshing, fast-absorbing lotion that calms and soothes the discomfort associated with dry, irritated skin and leaves it feeling deeply moisturized and rejuvenated. At Vaseline, we believe that healthy skin starts with deep-restoring moisture.
  • Our Intensive Care Aloe Sooth body lotion has been clinically proven to moisturize deeply to soothe dry skin with the first application and to keep it restored for 3 weeks. Proven after 4 weeks of daily use in a clinical trail.
  • When you have dry, rough or irritated skin you need something that will moisturize to help it heal fast. The formula calms and soothes the discomfort association with dry, irritated skin. It leaves skin feeling deeply moisturized and rejuvenated and is suitable for people with dry, rough, irritated or sensitive skin.
  • The micro-droplets of Vaseline Jelly penetrate deep down to form a protective layer on your skin and lock in moisture. This sealing barrier speeds up the skin’s natural barrier recovery.
  • Apply Vaseline Intensive Care Aloe Soothe body lotion to your skin daily to experience the rich yet quick-absorbing formula which will give you intense moisturisation, allowing your skin to restore from deep within with a fresh aloe vera fragrance.
  • Vaseline Intensive Care Aloe Soothe body lotion hydrates skin and keeps dry skin moisturized for 3 weeks
  • Our moisturising cream is clinically proven to moisturise deeply (within the stratum corneum) within the first application for noticeably healthier looking skin
  • The body lotions from Vaseline Intensive Care absorbs quickly for a non-greasy feel
  • Aloe Soothe body lotion contains micro-droplets of Vaseline Jelly to lock in moisture to provide deep healing skin care
  • This body cream contains aloe, known to calm and soothe dry irritated skin
  • Our body lotion works best for people with dry, rough, and irritated skin
  • Pack size: 400ML

Information

Ingredients

Aqua, Glycerin, Stearic acid, Palmitic Acid, Isopropyl Myristate, Paraffinum Liquidum, Acrylates/C10-30 Alkyl Acrylate Crosspolymer, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice Powder, Cetyl Alcohol, Dimethicone, Disodium EDTA, Glyceryl Stearate, Glycol Stearate, Lactic Acid, Magnesium Aluminium Silicate, Methylparaben, Parfum, PEG-100 Stearate, Petrolatum, Phenoxyethanol, Propylparaben, Sodium Hydroxide, Stearamide AMP, Tapioca Starch, Xanthan Gum, Benzyl Alcohol, Benzyl Salicylate, Butylphenyl methylpropional, Geraniol, Hexyl Cinnamal, Linalool

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Produce of

Poland

Preparation and Usage

  • Apply liberally where needed.

Warnings

  • External usage only. As we are always looking to improve our products, our formulations change from time to time, so please always check the product packaging before use

Name and address

  • Unilever Dept ER,
  • Wirral CH63 3JW UK

Net Contents

400 ℮

Safety information

48 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

I love the smell

4 stars

I love the refreshing scent of this cream, it is a light consistency which isn't to heavy on the skin and sinks in well. It would be to have a little bit more of a lasting moisturizing effect, but it does the job for the majority of the day. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Fully recommend

5 stars

Aaaaamazing I try few products but no one can do what this one do.. Recommend for all types skin I'm sensitive..sun damaged.. Perfect for summer sun Tested few weeks ago in full sun. Again fully recommend important for me..tattoooo friendly [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Brilliant body lotion

5 stars

I was asked to try this and have been using it for the past month. I usually just use body lotion occasionally on elbows knees etc. This one smells so nice and is easy to apply so I've used it every day. It goes on easily with very little residue and leaves a lovely smooth finish and scent. The bottle lasts for ages and is so good I will definitely be buying it in the future [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Nice moisturiser

4 stars

This is a great everyday moisturisor for all skin types. It has quite a runny texture meaning that it is easy to spread across your body. The smell is very fresh and subtle. It blends in to the skin quickly. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Vaseline intensive care Aloe soothe body lotion

4 stars

IV only used this Vaseline intensive care Aloe soothe body lotion a couple of time so far, this had a pleasant smell and soaked in my skin very quickly, so far very impressed with this product so would recommend to friends and family [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Smooth skin!

4 stars

This body lotion is generously sized and lasts for a long time, therefore great value for money. It's smooth to apply, leaves no sticky film on the skin and smells nice. It's a low key product that is really great for everyday use. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Lovely feel afterwards

5 stars

I would very much recommend this product, after using it my skin feels so soft and smooth. I believe if I continued to use this long term I would see massive benefits. The bottle is huge, so would last you a long time. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

brill

5 stars

Wow i love this so much,the smell is amazing and it lingers on your skin for a while as ive notice with other cream it dont,i love that it is non greasy when applying it too which is another good thing,and i love it because this is the only cream ive found that works and helps with my dry skin that i get in patches on my face,just brill. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Gentle and moisturising

5 stars

This product is not what I would have bought. Although I like Vaseline products, this one has never appealed to me. The smell is really nice and the product goes onto the skin really well. It soaks in really nicely and doesn't leave a residue like some products do. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Light, non greasy and super moisturising.

4 stars

Winter is really taking its toll on my skin and this moisturiser has been wonderful. It soaks in fast, isn't greasy at all and has a really refreshing aloe scent as well. It does everything I need to and does it well. It's water based so probably not best for oily skin, but on my normal to dry it's doing great. I'm pretty sensitive too but this hasn't caused any problems. However, it also contains Palm Oil. Now, palm oil is a brilliant ingredient and does a lot of wonderful things. But at the moment, it's rarely ethically sourced and that's my only issue with this product. Unilever are a big big player and need to address this issue. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

