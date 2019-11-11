Vaseline Intensive Care Essential Lotion 400Ml

GRATEFUL for the difference this product makes to 5 stars A Tesco Customer11th November 2019 GRATEFUL for the difference this product makes to my very dry and sensitive skin! ... Always amazed at the gentle transformation ( in every way) after each application. Truly Delighted! Report

Essential Healing Body Lotion 5 stars Review from unilever.com 25th July 2017 Absolutely fabulous product! It leaves my skin feeling soft and works wonders for my dry skin. It doesn't leave my skin feeling greasy and doesn't leave any residue on my skin. Smells good too. A real winner! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

improves dry skin 4 stars Review from unilever.com 25th July 2017 When trying the vaseline intensive care body lotion i liked the thick consistency and that it spreads over skin well and isn't greasy. It has a pleasant smell.Leaves skin soft and moisturised and improved dry skin. The only negative is i felt it sat on the skin for a while before bring absorbed [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Really caring to skin 5 stars Review from unilever.com 25th July 2017 I tried the Vaseline Essential Healing body lotion a little skeptical, as I have suffered from dry skin for years and found very few products to be useful. However I was surprised to see that it was extremely light and moisturising, without being greasy, and had a lovely subtle scent which wasn't off putting or medical. I took it in my bag with me to work and applied several times throughout the day to my arms and hands and within a week I could see a significant difference. A great product from anyone that needs help with dry skin without using prescribed creams and ointments. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Vaseline essential healing body lotion 4 stars Review from unilever.com 25th July 2017 As body lotions go, this one is pretty good! It smells lovely but is gentle on sensitive skin. It's also very moisturising but not too heavy so sinks in to the skin nicely. My only reason for not goving 5 stars is that it didn't really help eczema-prone skin. Having said that, it certainly didnt make it any worse. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Vaseline cream 4 stars Review from unilever.com 25th July 2017 It has done amazing healing to my skin my skin is also feeling freshen and well hydrated I also tryed it out on my daughter skin as she suffer really bad with dry skin due to her ethnicity her skin has also come up wonderful and she is also Itching less [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

WOW! AMAZING! 5 stars Review from unilever.com 25th July 2017 I recently broke my arm and was waiting for the cast to come off before I used this. This would be a real test. 6 weeks of dead and dehydrated skin. Unbelievably after only two days of using this, twice a day, my skin is better than it has ever been. Healing, soothing, gentle and my other words. No snake skin for me. I compared my arm to others at the fracture clinic. No comparison. My skin was by far the best. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

amazing it works 5 stars Review from unilever.com 25th July 2017 Finally a moisturiser I can use I have very dry skin due to having psoriasis and struggle with moisturisers making my skin itch. This product is non greasy light on the skin and smells amazing lovely after a bath before bed. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Fabulous!! 5 stars Review from unilever.com 25th July 2017 I love this moisturiser. I have naturally dry skin especially on my legs. I found that applying it just once a day was plenty and left my skin soft and not greasy at all. Love the fragrance that lasts for hours. Have recommended this product to lots of friends and family. Will be continuing to use it once my trial has run out! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]