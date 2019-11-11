By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Vaseline Intensive Care Essential Lotion 400Ml

4.5(48)
Vaseline Intensive Care Essential Lotion 400Ml
£ 6.00
£1.50/100ml

Product Description

  • Non-greasy lotion that is quickly absorbed for soft & healthy skin
  • Contains a blend of vitamins & minerals
  • Suitable for all skin types including sensitive skin
  • When you have dry, rough, irritated skin you need something that will moisturize to help it heal fast. In our Vaseline Intensive Care Essential Healing body lotion, we’ve combined healing micro-droplets of Vaseline Jelly with a fast absorbing, non-greasy moisturizing formula. The result is a lotion that moisturizes to restore very dry skin, leaving it looking and feeling healthier.
  • Vaseline Essential Healing Intensive Care body lotion is clinically proven to moisturize deeply and to soothe dry skin within the first application, and to keep it healed for 3 weeks. The micro-droplets of Vaseline Jelly penetrate deep down to form a protective layer on your skin and lock in moisture. This sealing barrier speeds up the skin’s natural barrier recovery. This Vaseline moisturizer offers you fast and effective body care and relief for dry, itchy skin, plus the confidence that it is suitable for sensitive skin.
  • Apply Vaseline Intensive Care Essential Healing moisturising lotion to your skin daily to experience the rich yet quick-absorbing formula which will give you intense moisturisation, allowing your skin to restore from deep within. This Vaseline body lotion is great all year round and is a perfect Vaseline moisturizer for dry skin.
  • These lotions Leave your skin deeply moisturized and looking noticeably healthier.
  • Absorbs fast for a non-greasy feel.
  • Best for: dry skin, cracked skin.
  • Within stratum corneum.
  • Based on a 4-week treatment clinical study.
  • Vaseline Intensive Care Essential Healing body lotion keeps dry skin healed for 3 weeks, Based on a 4-week treatment clinical study
  • This moisturiser is clinically proven to moisturise deeply within the first application for noticeably healthier looking skin, Within the stratum corneum
  • This Vaseline moisturiser for dry skin absorbs fast for a non-greasy feel
  • This body cream contains microdroplets of Vaseline Jelly to lock in moisture
  • Daily body lotion best for dry skin
  • This moisturising lotion is Also available from the Vaseline Intensive Care range: Advanced Repair Unscented, Aloe Soothe and Cocoa Radiant
  • Pack size: 400ML

Information

Ingredients

Aqua, Glycerin, Stearic Acid, Isopropyl Myristate, Paraffinum Liquidum, Acrylates/C10-30 Alkyl Acrylate Crosspolymer, Avena Sativa Straw Extract, Cetyl Alcohol, Dimethicone, Disodium EDTA, Glyceryl stearate, Glycol Stearate, Lactic acid, Magnesium Aluminum Silicate, Methylparaben, Parfum, PEG-100 Stearate, Petrolatum, Phenoxyethanol, Propylene glycol, Propylparaben, Sodium hydroxide, Stearamide AMP, Tapioca starch, Xanthan gum, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Amyl Cinnamal, Benzyl alcohol, Butylphenyl Methylpropional, Citronellol, Coumarin, Geraniol, Hexyl Cinnamal, Linalool, Limonene

Produce of

United Kingdom

Warnings

  • Warning: If nozzle clogs, rinse with warm water. Use only as directed. Do not spray near eyes. Keep out of reach of children. Do not pierce or burn, even after use. Pressurised container: may burst if heated. Protect from sunlight. Do not expose to temperatures exceeding 50°C. Keep away from heat, hot surfaces, sparks, open flames and other ignition sources. No smoking. As we are always looking to improve our products, our formulations change from time to time, so please always check the product packaging before use

Name and address

  • Unilever Dept ER,
  • Wirral CH63 3JW UK

Net Contents

400 ℮

Safety information

View more safety information

48 Reviews

Average of 4.7 stars

Help other customers like you

GRATEFUL for the difference this product makes to

5 stars

GRATEFUL for the difference this product makes to my very dry and sensitive skin! ... Always amazed at the gentle transformation ( in every way) after each application. Truly Delighted!

Essential Healing Body Lotion

5 stars

Absolutely fabulous product! It leaves my skin feeling soft and works wonders for my dry skin. It doesn't leave my skin feeling greasy and doesn't leave any residue on my skin. Smells good too. A real winner! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

improves dry skin

4 stars

When trying the vaseline intensive care body lotion i liked the thick consistency and that it spreads over skin well and isn't greasy. It has a pleasant smell.Leaves skin soft and moisturised and improved dry skin. The only negative is i felt it sat on the skin for a while before bring absorbed [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Really caring to skin

5 stars

I tried the Vaseline Essential Healing body lotion a little skeptical, as I have suffered from dry skin for years and found very few products to be useful. However I was surprised to see that it was extremely light and moisturising, without being greasy, and had a lovely subtle scent which wasn't off putting or medical. I took it in my bag with me to work and applied several times throughout the day to my arms and hands and within a week I could see a significant difference. A great product from anyone that needs help with dry skin without using prescribed creams and ointments. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Vaseline essential healing body lotion

4 stars

As body lotions go, this one is pretty good! It smells lovely but is gentle on sensitive skin. It's also very moisturising but not too heavy so sinks in to the skin nicely. My only reason for not goving 5 stars is that it didn't really help eczema-prone skin. Having said that, it certainly didnt make it any worse. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Vaseline cream

4 stars

It has done amazing healing to my skin my skin is also feeling freshen and well hydrated I also tryed it out on my daughter skin as she suffer really bad with dry skin due to her ethnicity her skin has also come up wonderful and she is also Itching less [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

WOW! AMAZING!

5 stars

I recently broke my arm and was waiting for the cast to come off before I used this. This would be a real test. 6 weeks of dead and dehydrated skin. Unbelievably after only two days of using this, twice a day, my skin is better than it has ever been. Healing, soothing, gentle and my other words. No snake skin for me. I compared my arm to others at the fracture clinic. No comparison. My skin was by far the best. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

amazing it works

5 stars

Finally a moisturiser I can use I have very dry skin due to having psoriasis and struggle with moisturisers making my skin itch. This product is non greasy light on the skin and smells amazing lovely after a bath before bed. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Fabulous!!

5 stars

I love this moisturiser. I have naturally dry skin especially on my legs. I found that applying it just once a day was plenty and left my skin soft and not greasy at all. Love the fragrance that lasts for hours. Have recommended this product to lots of friends and family. Will be continuing to use it once my trial has run out! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Moisturizing

5 stars

I tend to suffer from dry and sensitive skin and this does wonders, leaving my legs moisturised from evening through to the next morning, the scent is a little strong for me personally but it does smell lovely :) [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

1-10 of 48 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

