Tesco Childrens Dry Cough Syrup 200Ml

Tesco Childrens Dry Cough Syrup 200Ml
£ 1.60
£0.80/100ml

Product Description

  • Tesco Health Children's Cough Relief 31.25mg/5ml Oral Solution
  • Citric Acid Monohydrate 1+ Month For Day & Night Use
  • This product is taken to relieve mild coughs.
  • Pack size: 200ML

Information

Ingredients

Storage

Keep out of the sight and reach of children. Do not store above 25°C.

Preparation and Usage

  • Oral Solution. Children from 1 month to 12 years: Take one or two 5ml spoonfuls (5ml to 10ml). The above doses may be taken up to 4 times daily. Consult a doctor if symptoms persist for more than 5 days. Do not give to children under 1 month.

Warnings

  • If taken frequently or in large doses your child may have an upset stomach or develop dental decay.
  • If your child gets these or any other side effects, stop using the product and consult your doctor or pharmacist.
  • Do not give this medicine if your child is allergic to any of the ingredients or if you are taking any products containing potassium tartrate, carbonates or bicarbonates.
  • If your child has been told by a doctor that they have an intolerance to some sugars, contact your doctor before using this medicinal product.
  • Contains 4.4g of sucrose per 5ml dose. This should be taken into account in patients with diabetes mellitus.
  • Patients who are pregnant or breast-feeding should contact their doctor before taking this product.

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

200ml

Safety information

