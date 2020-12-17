Tesco Childrens Dry Cough Syrup 200Ml
New
Product Description
- Tesco Health Children's Cough Relief 31.25mg/5ml Oral Solution
- Citric Acid Monohydrate 1+ Month For Day & Night Use
- This product is taken to relieve mild coughs.
- Pack size: 200ML
Information
Ingredients
Not applicable
Storage
Keep out of the sight and reach of children. Do not store above 25°C.
Preparation and Usage
- Oral Solution. Children from 1 month to 12 years: Take one or two 5ml spoonfuls (5ml to 10ml). The above doses may be taken up to 4 times daily. Consult a doctor if symptoms persist for more than 5 days. Do not give to children under 1 month.
Warnings
- If taken frequently or in large doses your child may have an upset stomach or develop dental decay.
- If your child gets these or any other side effects, stop using the product and consult your doctor or pharmacist.
- Do not give this medicine if your child is allergic to any of the ingredients or if you are taking any products containing potassium tartrate, carbonates or bicarbonates.
- If your child has been told by a doctor that they have an intolerance to some sugars, contact your doctor before using this medicinal product.
- Contains 4.4g of sucrose per 5ml dose. This should be taken into account in patients with diabetes mellitus.
- Patients who are pregnant or breast-feeding should contact their doctor before taking this product.
Net Contents
200ml
Safety information
