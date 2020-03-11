Vaseline Intensive Care Hand Plus Nail Cream 75Ml
Product Description
- 75ml size
- Hand Cream
- Vaseline® intensive care™ healthy hands stronger nails hand cream.
- Deep moisturisation for 10 times stronger nails in just 2 weeks.
- With keratin, which deeply moisturises to help restore very dry hands.
- Absorbs fast for a non-greasy feel
- Best for: dry skin & cracked skin.
- With restoring micro-droplets of vaseline® petroleum jelly.
- Our hands are often the first to suffer from dry skin, taking a battering from the sun, low humidity and harsh cleansers that chip away at the skin’s natural barrier. In our Intensive Care™ Healthy Hands Stronger Nails formula, we have packed micro-droplets of Vaseline® Petroleum Jelly with powerful moisturisers into a travel-friendly size to give you restoring moisture on the go for very dry hands and help to stop your nails from breaking.
- Vaseline Intensive Care Healthy Hands Stronger Nails 75ml hand cream comes in a compact tube so it is the perfect size to have in your handbag and use on the go. Also available in a bigger size, the 200ml pack means that you can be stocked up for longer, so you have the option of having a hand cream for on the go plus one for around the home.
- Vaseline Intensive Care Health Hands Stronger Nails hand cream provides deep moisturisation for 10x stronger nails in 2 weeks,
- This vaseline hand cream 75ml is made with keratin, which deeply moisturises to help restore very dry hands
- This handcream absorbs fast for a non-greasy feel
- This hand lotion is best for dry and cracked skin
- This hand moisturiser is appropriate for sensitive skin and helps heal chapped hands
- This Vaseline hand cream prevents nails from chipping or breaking
- Pack size: 75ML
Information
Ingredients
Aqua, Paraffinum Liquidum, Dimethicone, Glycerin, Glycol Stearate, Stearic Acid, Hydrolyzed Keratin, Petrolatum, Palmitic Acid, Glyceryl stearate, Cetyl Alcohol, Stearamide AMP, Triethanolamine, Magnesium Aluminum Silicate, Carbomer, Disodium EDTA, Parfum, Methylparaben, Phenoxyethanol, Propylparaben, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Benzyl alcohol, Benzyl Benzoate, Benzyl Salicylate, Butylphenyl Methylpropional, Citronellol, Geraniol, Hexyl Cinnamal, Hydroxycitronellal, Hydroxyisohexyl 3-Cyclohexene Carboxaldehyde, Limonene, Linalool
Produce of
United Kingdom
Warnings
Name and address
- Unilever Dept ER,
- Wirral CH63 3JW UK
Net Contents
75 ℮
Safety information
Caution: Use only as directed. Avoid contact with eyes. If eye contact occurs wash out immediately with warm water. If irritation occurs discontinue use. As we are always looking to improve our products, our formulations change from time to time, so please always check the product packaging before use
