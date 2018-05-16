Top Life Formula Puppy Milk 200Ml

Product Description
- A complementary pet food for puppies
- Highly digestible goats' milk has been used by breeders for years!
- Puppies love milk but can sometimes have problems digesting cow's milk. Goats' milk is different. Goats' milk is nutritionally very similar to the mother's milk.
- It has less lactose than cows' milk, is very easy to digest and contains all the natural goodness of milk. Ideal for weaning and encouraging lapping or as a delicious daily treat. TopLife Milk can help keep your puppy hydrated, especially in warmer months.
- Vitamins C & E - to support early immune system development
- Taurine - for healthy eyes
- Did you know?
- Our TopLife Milk is not just for puppies. We have delicious goats' milk for dogs too... and milk for cats and kittens, meaning pets of all ages can enjoy the refreshing treat. They're approved by the Vegetarian Society too!
- Made with highly digestible goats' milk
- Added vitamins
- Contains taurine
- A deliciously refreshing milk treat your puppy will love
- No artificial ingredients colours, flavours or preservatives
- Pack size: 200ML
Information
Ingredients
Goats' Milk
Storage
Serve at room temperature. Once opened, re-close cap, keep refrigerated and use within 3 days.Please see top of carton for best before date & batch number.
Produce of
Made in the EU
Preparation and Usage
- Feeding guide:
- For puppies aged 6 weeks to 12 months, feed as often as you like, but remember it's a treat... treats should make up no more than 10% of your pet's daily intake. Use on its own or mixed with dry food and always have fresh drinking water available.
- TopLife is heat treated to extended its shelf life. It is normal for some sediment to occur.
- Please shake well before opening.
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Recycling info
Carton. Recyclable
Net Contents
200ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Analytical constituents:
|Moisture
|90%
|Crude Protein
|3.4%
|Fat
|1.7%
|Crude Ash
|0.73%
|Crude Fibre
|0.1%
|Calcium
|0.12%
|Vitamin C
|(6.2mg/kg)
|Taurine
|(100mg/kg)
|Additives:
|-
|Vitamins:
|-
|Vitamin E (2.35mg/kg)
|-
