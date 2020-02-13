Tesco All In One Contact Lens Solution 250Ml

Excellent Product
I always use this solution now. I never have any problems with my lenses and its great value for money. I like the fact you get a new storage pot with each one although a little disappointed that on my last on line purchase this was missing but will remember to check next time.
This is the best lens solution I’ve used so very disappointed that I haven’t been able to order it for a few weeks😔....I have been buying it for as long as I can remember so please hurry up and re-stock as soon as possible!