Tesco All In One Contact Lens Solution 250Ml

£ 3.85
£1.54/100ml

Product Description

  • Tesco Health All-In-One Contact Lens Solution
  • Tesco Health All In One Contact Lens Solution is suitable for disinfecting and cleaning all types of contact lenses.
  • Pack size: 250ML

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Water, Sodium Chloride, Hydroxypropyl methylcellulose, Potassium Chloride, Poloxamer, Anhydrous Disodium Hydrogen Phosphate, Sodium Edetate, Sodium Dihydrogen Phosphate Dihydrate, Sodium Hyaluronate, Poly (Hexamethylenebiguanide) Hydrochloride.

Storage

Store between 5℃ to 30℃. Do not store in direct sunlight.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K., Packed in the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • Preparation To open bottle, screw cap anti-clockwise to break seal. Wash and dry your hands before handling contact lenses. Cleaning Place the lens in the palm of your hand, add 3-4 drops of All-in-One Contact Lens Solution and gently rub both sides of the lens for 20 seconds. Rinse the lens thoroughly with the solution. Place the lens in the appropriate compartment of your lens case. Repeat the above procedure with the other lens. Disinfecting Fill the lens case with All-in-One Contact Lens Solution, close and allow the lenses to soak for at least 4 hours or overnight. Lenses are now ready to wear.

Warnings

  • Keep out of the sight and reach of children.,
  • . If lenses are not worn for more than 30 days, repeat the disinfecting cycle.,
  • . Always use fresh solution.,
  • . Close the bottle after use.,
  • . To avoid contamination, do not touch the dropper tip.,
  • . If eye irritation occurs, consult a specialist.,
  • . Use within 3 months after first opening.,
  • . Do not use after the expiry date.,
  • . Do not use if allergic to any of the ingredients.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

250ml

Safety information

Excellent Product

5 stars

I always use this solution now. I never have any problems with my lenses and its great value for money. I like the fact you get a new storage pot with each one although a little disappointed that on my last on line purchase this was missing but will remember to check next time.

This is the best lens solution I’ve used so very d

5 stars

This is the best lens solution I’ve used so very disappointed that I haven’t been able to order it for a few weeks😔....I have been buying it for as long as I can remember so please hurry up and re-stock as soon as possible!

