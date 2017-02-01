By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Turner Road Reserve Chardonnay 75Cl

4(10)Write a review
image 1 of Turner Road Reserve Chardonnay 75Cl
£ 6.25
£6.25/75cl

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Reserve Chardonnay - White Californian Wine
  • Our reserve Chardonnay offers aromas of fresh green apple, pear and bright lemon notes and just the right touch of sweet vanilla oak. Enjoy it on its own or paired with grilled seafood and rich pasta dishes.
  • Turner Road is more than just a delicious wine, it is a way of life. Our carefully cultivated grapes are gently pressed by our skilled winemakers to produce wines of smooth character just as nature intended.
  • Named after the Turner Road Winery this range embraces our philosophy of working in harmony with nature to produce beautiful wines.
  • Wine of California
  • Pack size: 75cl

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites

Tasting Notes

  • Aromas of fresh green apple, pear and bright lemon notes and just the right touch of sweet vanilla oak. Enjoy it on its own or paired with grilled seafood and rich pasta dishes.

Region of Origin

California

Wine Colour

White

Alcohol Units

9.4

ABV

12.5% vol

Producer

Constellation Wines

Type of Closure

Screwcap

Wine Maker

Randy Meyer

Country

United States

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Chardonnay

Vinification Details

  • Turner Roard is more than just a delicious wine, it is a way of life. Our carefully cultivated grapes are gently pressed by our skilled winemakers to produce wines of smooth character just as nature intended.

History

  • Named after the Turner Road Winery, this range embraces our philosophy of working in harmony with nature to produce beautiful wines.

Regional Information

  • Turner Road Winery, California, USA.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 1 year

Produce of

Wine of California

Name and address

  • Bottled by:
  • Accolade Wines Ltd.,
  • Weybridge,
  • KT13 8TB,
  • UK.
  • At:

Return to

  • Accolade Wines Ltd.,
  • Weybridge,
  • KT13 8TB,
  • UK.

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

750ml ℮

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

10 Reviews

Average of 4.1 stars

Help other customers like you

Californian sunshine

4 stars

I am getting quite fond of Californian wine. I do try to taste different ones so use the offers to do this. This was very flavoursome as described and full bodied. I have just ordered a mixed white case to try some others, but I would definitely buy this again

very drinkable

4 stars

I only drink white wine and find this one comparable with food or just to drink in the evening with friends.

this is a very drinkable wine

5 stars

delicious and most important good value for money - like it very much

Lovely smooth wine

4 stars

Love this wine when it's half price, as it often is. It's smooth, easy drinking and a pleasant taste. It's one of my regular buys when half price. Would recommend it if you like Chardonnay

turn it down at £11

4 stars

nose, great, melon, lime, citrus, grapefruit. taste, as above, tangy sharp then it briefly goes to sleep before it bounces back with a vengeance, palate clearing citrus after taste flows through to slight pepper and gooseberry. with offers and vouchers I paid less than £5 extremely good value at that price, at around £6 8.7/10 but not an £11 wine..

US Chardonnay

1 stars

Not very inspiring with not great depth of flavour. leaving out the oak meant leaving out the body!

My fave

5 stars

I love this wine, I'm no expert but it's flavoursome and smooth.

Wow

4 stars

This was great at the price I paid. But not sure that I would like to pay full price. The wife used it as an "additive" in some beautiful chicken and prawn dishes. Enhanced the flavours incredibly. But drinking it is very moreish.

Turner Road wine

5 stars

A great wine at a great price Great service delivered to my door at the time they said

Excellent choice

5 stars

This was just perfect for me - refreshing and excellent value. Will definitely buy this again.

Usually bought next

Turner Road Reserve Merlot 75Cl

£ 6.25
£6.25/75cl

Mcguigan Reserve Chardonnay 75Cl

£ 7.00
£7.00/75cl

Isla Negra Chardonnay/Px 75Cl

£ 5.00
£5.00/75cl

Isla Negra Merlot 75Cl

£ 5.00
£5.00/75cl

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here