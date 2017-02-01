Turner Road Reserve Chardonnay 75Cl

Californian sunshine
I am getting quite fond of Californian wine. I do try to taste different ones so use the offers to do this. This was very flavoursome as described and full bodied. I have just ordered a mixed white case to try some others, but I would definitely buy this again
very drinkable
I only drink white wine and find this one comparable with food or just to drink in the evening with friends.
this is a very drinkable wine
delicious and most important good value for money - like it very much
Lovely smooth wine
Love this wine when it's half price, as it often is. It's smooth, easy drinking and a pleasant taste. It's one of my regular buys when half price. Would recommend it if you like Chardonnay
turn it down at £11
nose, great, melon, lime, citrus, grapefruit. taste, as above, tangy sharp then it briefly goes to sleep before it bounces back with a vengeance, palate clearing citrus after taste flows through to slight pepper and gooseberry. with offers and vouchers I paid less than £5 extremely good value at that price, at around £6 8.7/10 but not an £11 wine..
US Chardonnay
Not very inspiring with not great depth of flavour. leaving out the oak meant leaving out the body!
My fave
I love this wine, I'm no expert but it's flavoursome and smooth.
Wow
This was great at the price I paid. But not sure that I would like to pay full price. The wife used it as an "additive" in some beautiful chicken and prawn dishes. Enhanced the flavours incredibly. But drinking it is very moreish.
Turner Road wine
A great wine at a great price Great service delivered to my door at the time they said
Excellent choice
This was just perfect for me - refreshing and excellent value. Will definitely buy this again.