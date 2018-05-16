Lactofree Semi Skimmed Longlife 1L

Product Description
- Lactose Free UHT Homogenised Standardised Semi Skimmed Filtered Milk Drink
- Our Farmer Promise
- Caring for our cows welfare
- Building a sustainable future
- All natural ingredients
- Visit our website and search for " Our Farmer Promise" to learn more.
- Packed with nutrients*
- Easier to digest*
- Welcome to feel good dairy*
- When it comes to wellness and feeling good, nobody knows you like you.
- So if simple, nutritious, delicious goodness is your thing, then don't hold back.
- Slurp, gulp, guzzle.
- Go with your gut and live with all your might.
- LactoFree.
- Delicious dairy goodness that's easier to digest*
- Best enjoyed the way you like it.
- *Easier to digest if you may be lactose intolerant or have a sensitive gut. Less than 0.03% lactose. We use rigorous scientific testing to ensure that Arla LactoFree milk drink contains no lactose, using accurate accredited tests, enabling us to detect lactose at a trace level of 0.03%. At this level our tests show that there is no lactose present in Arla LactoFree. Rich in protein, rich in vitamin B12, source of calcium
- Delicious dairy goodness that's easier to digest and...
- Rich in protein - Protein contributes to the maintenance of muscle mass and normal bones.
- Rich in vitamin B12 - Vitamin B12 contributes to the reduction of tiredness and fatigue.
- Source of Calcium - Calcium is needed for the maintenance of normal bones and teeth.
- All natural ingredients
- Free from lactose
- Made with cows milk
- Real dairy taste
- Farmer Owned - care in every step from cow to you
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 1000ml
Information
Ingredients
Semi Skimmed Milk, Lactase Enzyme
Allergy Information
- Arla LactoFree is not suitable for Milk allergy sufferers. If in doubt please consult a health professional
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, use within 3 days. Do not exceed use by date. After each use, reclose and refrigerate at once.Best before: See top of carton
Produce of
Made in Denmark
Number of uses
Contains 5 servings
Name and address
- Arla Foods,
- Leeds,
- LS10 1AB.
Return to
- Contact:
- Lactofree Customer careline: 0113 382 7009
- hello@arlafoods.com
Net Contents
1l ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100ml
|Per 200ml
|Energy
|163kJ / 39kcal
|326kJ / 78kcal
|Fat
|1.5g
|3.0g
|of which saturates
|1.0g
|2.0g
|Carbohydrate
|2.7g
|5.4g
|of which sugars
|2.7g
|5.4g
|Protein
|3.5g
|7.0g
|Salt
|0.07g
|0.14g
|Vitamin B12
|0.45µg (18% RI†)
|0.90µg (36% RI†)
|Calcium
|115mg (14% RI†)
|231mg (28% RI†)
|†Reference intake
|Contains 5 servings
