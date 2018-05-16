Sourz Cherry 70Cl

Product Description
- Sweet & Sour Spirit
- Sourz Cherry is the perfectly balance of sweet & sour. Rich dark cherry combined with subtle berry flavours.
- Sourz Cherry can be enjoyed on its own or why not try a purple rain cocktail, with blue curacao and lemonade.
- Purple Rain
- Sourz Cherry and blue curaçao topped with lemonade
- Great tasting and versatile, can be enjoyed straight or in a pitcher.
- Available in a wide range of fruit flavours - Apple, Raspberry, Rainbow Ice, Mango, and Tropical.
- Pack size: 70cl
Information
Alcohol Units
10.5
ABV
15% vol
Alcohol Type
Spirits
Storage Type
Ambient
Storage
Protect from the sun or colour might fade.
Preparation and Usage
- Mix it up with Sourz...
- Just add a mixer & ice.
Name and address
- Produced and bottled by:
- Beam Global España, S.A.,
- San Ildefonso,
- 3 - 11403 Jerez de la Frontera,
- Spain.
Return to
- Maxxium UK Ltd,
- Maxxium House,
- Castle Business Park,
- Stirling,
- FK9 4RT.
Lower age limit
18 Years
Net Contents
70cl ℮
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020