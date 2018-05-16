By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Sourz Cherry 70Cl

Sourz Cherry 70Cl
£ 11.00
£15.72/litre

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Sweet & Sour Spirit
  • Sourz Cherry is the perfectly balance of sweet & sour. Rich dark cherry combined with subtle berry flavours.
  • Sourz Cherry can be enjoyed on its own or why not try a purple rain cocktail, with blue curacao and lemonade.
  • Purple Rain
  • Sourz Cherry and blue curaçao topped with lemonade
  • Great tasting and versatile, can be enjoyed straight or in a pitcher.
  • Available in a wide range of fruit flavours - Apple, Raspberry, Rainbow Ice, Mango, and Tropical.
  • Pack size: 70cl

Information

Alcohol Units

10.5

ABV

15% vol

Alcohol Type

Spirits

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage

Protect from the sun or colour might fade.

Preparation and Usage

  • Mix it up with Sourz...
  • Just add a mixer & ice.

Name and address

  • Produced and bottled by:
  • Beam Global España, S.A.,
  • San Ildefonso,
  • 3 - 11403 Jerez de la Frontera,
  • Spain.

Return to

  • Maxxium UK Ltd,
  • Maxxium House,
  • Castle Business Park,
  • Stirling,
  • FK9 4RT.

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

70cl ℮

