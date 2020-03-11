Vo5 Mega Hold Styling Gel 200Ml

Mega hold hair gel 5 stars Review from unilever.com 14th November 2017 I think this product is excellent, I've got really thick hair and once a day application is all that was required, I found it works better if you use a hair dryer to hold the style. Would defiantly recommend this product. 10/10 [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

V05 mega hold 5 stars Review from unilever.com 12th November 2017 Wow love the mega hold v05 dont need alot to hold your hair in place for all dat no mata what situation your in i would recomend this product to anyone [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

A crisp hair style 4 stars Review from unilever.com 11th November 2017 I love this hair product! It makes my hair stay in the right spot all day long. The crisp hair is not looking greasy or has no faults at all. The label on the bottle says it all, that it has a mega hold. One slight problem is that my hands are sticky after applying, but that’s to be expected when your hair is to stay on point. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

V05 mega hold styling gel 5 stars Review from unilever.com 10th November 2017 My 10 year old son tried it out and loved how he was able to have a mohican without it falling down or smelling girly, and now uses it all the time. He is fussy about his hairstyle and loved this product. I personally have used it a few times also and it works really well with my thick hair, which is hard to find. Great product and will definitely be getting more when this runs. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

V05 mega hold styling gel 4 stars Review from unilever.com 9th November 2017 I used this product on a near day to day to basis and it does exactly what is says on the tin. Applying on damp hair right after a shower/bath is a breeze and lets you style it to your desire needs. the only reason I haven't given it five stars is because it doesn't hold for 24 hours as stated. if you're sweating or get caught in a rainy day then your style will get ruined and will only hold a few hours after contact but other than that its a great product that i would highly recommend using. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

VO5 Styling Gel Mega Hold 3 stars Review from unilever.com 9th November 2017 I have to say, I was pleasantly surprised with this product. I have used gel type hair products in the past, but because I have quite thick hair, I was stuck in a position where using small amounts didn’t support my hair, but using too much also made it too heavy to support. That’s why I didn’t hold much expectation for the performance of VO5. After giving it a go though, I found it very easy to style my hair, and it held it well. I wouldn’t agree it provides 24 hour hold, but it keeps me right for a full days work and a session in the gym afterwards, so that’s not bad! It doesn’t allow for manipulation after application, So if you’re the type that likes to re-mould and re-style, probably isn’t the product for you. Decent product, would use again! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Vo5 Mega hold 3 stars Review from unilever.com 6th November 2017 Another gel product not satifised with , ok for a couple of hours but definetly doesn't last 24hrs maybe better for someone with thicker hair. Easy to use, haven't tested out in rain yet to see if it runs and stings in my eyes like other vo5 products do. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Mega hold jel 4 stars Review from unilever.com 2nd November 2017 I thought that the product I received was very good have been using everyday compered to other competitors used previously. The hold last for a good 10 hours providing you use as the instructions direct and for a hair jel to do what it says and smells like this it has got to be winner what you need to know before you buy this product : it smells great(always a winner) stated hold is a bit off clames it will last for 24 but can see that is starting to fall after 10 plus hours apart from that a good contender to the other branded hair products [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Tames even the wildest hair! 5 stars Review from unilever.com 2nd November 2017 This Mega Hold Gel is strong. I have a double crown and sometimes after having a late shower, my hair isn't totally dry before I hit the pillow, so when I wake up, my hair can be stuck up, and no amount of water and gel can normally Tame this beast. However, I have now tried the VO5 Mega Hold Gel, and it actually works. I have now managed to have a respectable hair style that doesn't scream bed hair. The gel doesn't go in to a white crystal making it look as if you have dandruff, it holds for the entire day and you don't need masses of gel so you don't look like your hair is plastic. I have ditched the other waxes and gels and will get more of this when it runs out. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]