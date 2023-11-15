Advanced Vo5 Curl Up Defining Mousse 200Ml

Looking to achieve flawless, frizz free curls? Look no further than VO5 Curl Defining Hair Mousse. Designed to be used before air-drying, this curling mousse helps control frizz and provides all-day definition and hold, enhancing your hair’s natural shape. Containing heat-defence properties, our mousse also helps protect your hair from damage whilst hair drying and heat styling. To create natural bounce with less frizz, shake the product well, turn it upside down and press the nozzle to dispense the desired amount of mousse into the palm of your hand. Use your fingers to comb through towel-dried hair from mid-lengths to tips and tease curls into place. Style Tip: Tip your head upside down and apply the mousse to your flipped hair to add more volume and ensure even distribution. For a smooth, glossy finish, pair this curling mousse with VO5 Frizz Free Cream. VO5 is here for your everyday hair styling wants and needs. We have a part to play to give you a better hair day, every day. If you like the VO5 Curl Defining Hair Mousse, be sure to check out the rest of our Enhance range to achieve the smoothest, glossiest frizz free finish. Don’t forget to leave a product review and to keep up to date with all things VO5, make sure to follow us on social!

VO5 Curl Defining Hair Mousse hydrates curly hair and gives it all-day definition and hold, helping you create bouncy, frizz free curls that last The formula of our curling mousse contains heat-defence properties, protecting against damage caused by heat-styling tools Take the fight out of looking just right and show your style and yourself to the world with VO5 Curl Defining Hair Mousse This mousse for curly hair helps you create natural bounce with lasting hold and less frizz every day, so you can forget about bad hair days For a super sleek finish and enhanced heat protection, pair our hair styling mousse with VO5 Frizz Free Cream This 200 ml Curl Defining Hair Mousse is perfect for your handbag and for getting ready on the go

Pack size: 200ML

Ingredients

Aqua (Water), Butane, Isobutane, Polyquaternium-4, Propane, Propylene Glycol, Sodium Benzoate, Parfum (Fragrance), Vinyl Caprolactam/VP/Dimethylaminoethyl Methacrylate Copolymer, Silicone Quaternium-16, Polysorbate 20, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Trideceth-9, PEG-40 Hydrogenated Castor Oil, Undeceth-11, Disodium EDTA, Citric Acid, Butyloctanol, Undeceth-5, Sodium Chloride, Phenoxyethanol, Acetic Acid, Isopropyl Alcohol, Benzyl Alcohol, Benzyl Salicylate, Citronellol, Geraniol, Hexyl Cinnamal, Hydroxycitronellal, Limonene, Linalool

Produce of

Portugal

Net Contents

200 ℮