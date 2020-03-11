Vo5 Mega Hold Styling Mousse 200Ml
- At Vo5 we believe hair shouldn’t be dull, life shouldn’t be boring and you should never restrict your self expression.
- The Vo5 Mega Hold Mousse provides all day ultimate hold, and is effective for creating long lasting styles.
- The Vo5 Mega Hold Mousse provides the following array of benefits:
- 24hr humidity protection to help prevent frizz
- UV filter
- The Vo5 Mega Hold Mousse is a very versatile product and is ideal to create either day time or evening hair styles.
- How to use: Shake product well before use. Use product on clean, towel dried hair. Turn can upside down, and disperse the desired amount into palm of hand and use fingers to comb through the hair from roots to tips.
- Style tip: For extra control, finish your style with the Vo5 Ultimate Hold Hairspray.
- Vo5: for hair play whatever your style
- Pack size: 200ML
Aqua, Alcohol Denat., Butane, Isobutane, Propane, Acrylates Copolymer, Acetic acid, Aminomethyl Propanol, Amodimethicone, Ceteareth-25, Cetrimonium Chloride, Dimethyl Palmitamine, Ethylhexylglycerin, Hydroxyethyl Cetyldimonium Phosphate, Isobutylene/Ethylmaleimide/Hydroxyethylmaleimide Copolymer, Panthenol, Parfum, PEG-12 Dimethicone, PEG-40 Hydrogenated Castor Oil, Polyquaternium-4, Propylene glycol, Sodium benzoate, Tocopheryl Acetate, Trideceth-12, Trideceth-9, Vinyl Caprolactam/VP/Dimethylaminoethyl Methacrylate Copoly, VP/VA Copolymer, Benzophenone-4, Benzyl alcohol, Butylphenyl Methylpropional, Citronellol, Hexyl Cinnamal, Hydroxycitronellal, Limonene, Linalool
Portugal
- Caution: Use only as directed. Do not spray near eyes. Keep out of reach of children. Do not pierce or burn, even after use. Pressurised container: May burst if heated. Protect from sunlight. Do not expose to temperatures exceeding 50°C. Do not spray on an open flame or other ignition source. Keep away from heat, hot surfaces, sparks, open flames and other ignition sources. No smoking. Flammable until fully dry. Danger: Extremely flammable aerosol
- Unilever Dept ER,
- Wirral CH63 3JW UK
200 ℮
