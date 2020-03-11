Vo5 Plump It Up Weightless Mousse 200Ml
Product Description
- Big Volume Mousse
- VO5 Big Volume Mousse gives great volume
- Provides hold
- Provides a weightless, non-sticky feel
- Helps protect against damage caused by heat-styling tools
- Pack size: 200ML
Information
Ingredients
Aqua, Alcohol Denat., Propane, Polyimide-1, Isobutane, Butane, Acetic Acid, Aminomethyl Propanol, Amodimethicone, Cetrimonium Chloride, Cetyl Alcohol, Citric Acid, Dimethyl Palmitamine, Ethane, Ethylhexylglycerin, Hydroxyethyl Cetyldimonium Phosphate, Isopropyl Alcohol, Laureth-4, Parfum, PEG-12 Dimethicone, PEG-12, Sodium Benzoate, Steareth-21, Trideceth-12, Benzyl Alcohol, Benzyl Salicylate, Butylphenyl Methylpropional, Citronellol, Geraniol, Hexyl Cinnamal, Hydroxycitronellal, Limonene, Linalool
Produce of
Made in EU
Preparation and Usage
- How to Use: Shake well before use. Use on clean, towel dried hair. Keeping can upright, disperse the desired amount into palm of hand and apply evenly through the hair from root to tip.
- Style Tip: For extra body and hold, finish your style with VO5 High Volume Hairspray.
Warnings
- CAUTION: Use only as directed. Do not spray near eyes. Do not pierce or burn, even after use. Pressurised container: May burst if heated. Protect from sunlight. Do not expose to temperatures exceeding 50°C. Do not spray on an open flame or other ignition source. KEEP OUT OF REACH OF CHILDREN. KEEP AWAY FROM HEAT, HOT SURFACES, SPARKS, OPEN FLAMES AND OTHER IGNITION SOURCES. NO SMOKING. FLAMMABLE UNTIL FULLY DRY.
- Danger Extremely flammable aerosol
- SOLVENT ABUSE CAN KILL INSTANTLY
Recycling info
Packing. Recyclable
Name and address
- Unilever Dept ER,
- Wirral,
- CH63 3JW,
- UK.
Return to
- Questions/Comments?
- UK: Unilever UK,
- Phone free: 0800 085 2720
- IE: Phone Callsave: 1850 404060
- www.unilever.com
- www.vo5.com
Net Contents
200ml ℮
Safety information
- Flammable
DANGER CAUTION: Use only as directed. Do not spray near eyes. Do not pierce or burn, even after use. Pressurised container: May burst if heated. Protect from sunlight. Do not expose to temperatures exceeding 50°C. Do not spray on an open flame or other ignition source. KEEP OUT OF REACH OF CHILDREN. KEEP AWAY FROM HEAT, HOT SURFACES, SPARKS, OPEN FLAMES AND OTHER IGNITION SOURCES. NO SMOKING. FLAMMABLE UNTIL FULLY DRY. Danger Extremely flammable aerosol SOLVENT ABUSE CAN KILL INSTANTLY
