Alberto Balsam Ultra Strong Hair Gel 200Ml

- Alberto Balsam brings you a salon tested formula to create unique styles: Alberto Balsam Ultra Strong Gel 200ml, one ultimate gel our of two in our complete range. Maximum lasting hold and maximum control to add texture and definition. How to use: Apply to damp or dry hair. Work gel through the hair and allow to dry naturally or style as usual. Great for all ages and hair types. Why not try… Alberto Balsam Wet Look Styling Gel, the second gel in our range perfect for that wet look style at an affordable price. Alberto Balsam has been providing excellent affordable family shampoo & conditioner to UK families for generations. Over the years, we've learnt to celebrate all the small things that make life beautiful. That's why we use delicious natural ingredients, like raspberry, coconut, blueberry and Apple in our products to give you little moments of joy with their lovely fragrances. Hair smells as good as it feels! Our extensive range of fresh ‘n’ fruity fragrances means that everyone in the family will be able to find their perfect Alberto Balsam scent, for a fantastically fragrant in-wash experience and delicious smelling hair. The perfect family shampoo and conditioner, completed by our styling range.
- Maximum control
- Maximum lasting hold
- Salon tested formula
- For adding texture and definition
- Ultimate hold & control
- Styling gel
- Pack size: 200ML
Information
Ingredients
Aqua, VP/VA Copolymer, Vinyl Caprolactam/VP/Dimethylaminoethyl Methacrylate Copoly, Glycerin, Propylene glycol, PEG-40 Hydrogenated Castor Oil, Trideceth-9, Triethanolamine, Carbomer, Sodium Chloride, Sodium Sulfate, Disodium EDTA, Alcohol Denat., Isopropyl alcohol, Parfum, DMDM Hydantoin, Phenoxyethanol, Laurtrimonium Chloride, Amyl Cinnamal, Benzyl alcohol, Butylphenyl Methylpropional, Citronellol, Geraniol, Hexyl Cinnamal, Limonene, Linalool, CI 42090
Produce of
Poland
Warnings
- Caution: Use only as directed. Avoid contact with eyes. If eye contact occurs wash out immediately with warm water. If irritation occurs discontinue use. As we are always looking to improve our products, our formulations change from time to time, so please always check the product packaging before use
Name and address
- Unilever Dept ER,
- Wirral CH63 3JW UK
Net Contents
200 ℮
Safety information
Caution: Use only as directed. Avoid contact with eyes. If eye contact occurs wash out immediately with warm water. If irritation occurs discontinue use. As we are always looking to improve our products, our formulations change from time to time, so please always check the product packaging before use
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020