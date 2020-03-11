Vo5 Extreme Style Texturising Gum 75Ml

Works like a treat for short hair
Coming from a history of using the traditional gel hair product I was a little dubious about using bubblegum. This stuff is really like bubblegum, feels like it, smells like it too. My first try was using it on fairly long hair and I found it didn't work very well however, on shorter hair it works a treat! It doesn't leave the hair feeling rock hard nor sticky. It's a little messy in the hands though which is why I can't give it a full 5 stars (harsh yes). In terms of the amount I needed to use, very little and the size of the tub is perfect for carrying around and giving the hair the occasional top up. It feels very different to gel but in a good way. I would definitely make the switch over. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Matthew1234
This product has super good hold smells amazing and is such a long lasting hair product so no need to keep redoing it [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Great for daily use!
Smells Great! Easy to use! And quick to wash out! Not quiet strong enough for any style to out there but non the less still fantastic for quick daily use! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Not my cuppa tea
Way too hard to take some out the tin to rub in palm of hands to apply to hair. Once in my hair, it just felt so hard and made my hair feel dirty! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Smithy0111
I think the product is fantastic, it looks nice and clean,smells nice, washes off easy without having to scrub your hair,it even hold all day. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
VO5 Gum Review
After using it for a few days I can instantly notice the hold and style, doesn't leave my hair as firm as i'd like but shape wise its perfect and lasts a day or so. Smells great and washes off nicely. Well worth it. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
VO5 Texturising Gum
I have been looking for a while for a good texturising gum/wax that can handle the waves in my hair, one that doesn't give you the dreaded wet look. Well i think ive found it. Has fantastic hold that lasts all day. I would certainly recommend this product and will be using it again [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
vo5 hair wax
i think this product is great i would use it again an not have a problem buying it from the shop i normaly use gel but most definetly goin to start using this [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Great product.
Great product! Holds hair well despite mine being long at the front. Works well with both messy hair down and spiked up. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
VO5 Texturising Gum
VERY GOOD PRODUCT. Holds well and smells nice which is always a bonus. Will be buying more as its will be a product i will be using every day [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]