By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Vo5 Extreme Style Matte Clay 75Ml

4(81)Write a review
image 1 of Vo5 Extreme Style Matte Clay 75Ml
£ 4.00
£5.34/100ml

Offer

  • Vo5 Matt Clay is one of those hair products ideal for creating sculpted texture with a choppy matt finish. The Vo5 moulding clay: is great for short cuts and easy to work in and reshape. Adds texture and definition and gives control. Gives hair a matt, non-shiny look. Our hair moulding clay combines a matt finish with a fully reworkable long-lasting hold. Even if you're in a hurry, you'll get your desired look. With the hold level of 5 out of 5, the Vo5 Hair Clay will never let you down. You can create your style and get it out of your hair for the rest of the day. Our matt clay is a versatile product, ideal to create either daytime or evening styles. Improvise! Work and rework your hair styling with the Vo5 hair clay. For best results: Apply on dry hair. Work a small amount of clay between your fingers. Run fingers through hair and style into the desired shape. Style Tip: Use sparingly, a little goes a long way. Style with fingers to add texture and definition. If you liked Vo5 Matt Clay, be sure to check out the other Vo5 hair products - our hair gel, hair paste, gel wax or hair putty. The full Vo5 range is great to remix your style and experiment with your hair even further!
  • Vo5 Matt Clay gives sculpted texture and a choppy matt finish: ideal for short cuts offering an all-day reworkable hold creating that distinctive look you're looking for
  • Our hair moulding clay adds texture and definition to help you create a hairstyle that expresses the very best of you
  • Vo5 Matt Clay is a versatile hair styling product that gives a matt, non-shiny look and provides ideal hair care for short cuts
  • Our styling clay is easy to work in and wash out, so you can effortlessly shape and reshape your hair style all day long
  • With the strong hold of 5/5, this Vo5 hair matt clay is a great ally in the daily battle with your hair - the fully reworkable hold lasts long and gets the hair styling out of your hair
  • Use our Matt Clay for your hair treatment to discover, improve and improvise with your hairstyle
  • Pack size: 75ML

Information

Ingredients

Kaolin, Petrolatum, Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride, Trilaureth-4 Phosphate, Cera Alba, Cera Microcristallina, Propylene Glycol Isoceteth-3 Acetate, PEG-10 Sunflower Glycerides, Parfum, Butylphenyl Methylpropional, Citronellol, Geraniol, Hexyl Cinnamal, Limonene, Linalool

Storage

null

Produce of

Poland

Preparation and Usage

  • HOW TO USE: Apply on dry hair. Work a small amount of clay between your fingers. Run fingers through hair and style into desired shape. STYLE TIP: Use sparingly, a little goes a long way. Add more if needed.

Warnings

  • Caution: use only as directed. Avoid contact with eyes. If eye contact occurs wash out immediately with warm water. If irritation occurs discontinue use. As we are always looking to improve our products, our formulations change from time to time, so please always check the product packaging before useCaution: Avoid contact with eyes. If eye contact occurs, rinse well with water without delay. If irritation occurs discontinue use.

Name and address

  • Unilever Dept ER,
  • Wirral CH63 3JW UK

Net Contents

75 ℮

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution: use only as directed. Avoid contact with eyes. If eye contact occurs wash out immediately with warm water. If irritation occurs discontinue use. As we are always looking to improve our products, our formulations change from time to time, so please always check the product packaging before useCaution: Avoid contact with eyes. If eye contact occurs, rinse well with water without delay. If irritation occurs discontinue use.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

81 Reviews

Average of 4.1 stars

Help other customers like you

Perfect hold and not greasy

5 stars

I have always been one of those people who has taken pride in making sure (in my opinion) that my hair looked good. However it has always been hard finding a product that held my hair in style but didnt become overly greasy or slick. The VO5 matte clay has beeb brilliant. Easy to work in...small amount needed. Quick blow dry and held its style perfectly after running my comb through it. Fantastic product. Lookimg forward to using more [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Ideal for short hair.....

4 stars

Having already being familiar with many products from the Vo5 brand it was great to try a new one.... The Vo5 Matt Clay. The first thing I noticed about the product is that the smell whilst similar to others in the range is not as strong, I can also say a little goes a long way so not much is needed at all to create the style you need, the product is also easy to wash off both your hands after use and your hair and will come out easily with a shower. I will say that the shorter the hair the better this product works as when my hair is short it definitely achieved the 5/5 hold that it states on the tin, however when my hair got a little longer I found that I needed to reshape the hair later in the day and using too much can give a bit of a greasy effect, this can also happen if you apply it to damp hair so do as the tin says and ensure your hair is dry. In conclusion this is another great product from the people at Vo5 and is absolutely great for short hair, however if your hair is longer than say an inch I would say there are better products out there for you, my overall score of 4/5 is based on 5/5 for when my hair is shorter but 3/5 when it gets a little longer, but as my hair is usually short it's a great product for me. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Chopaholic

5 stars

So I’ve always had my hair abit spikey and choppy but have always use wet look gel which is fine but still made me look like I was still in the 90s. So I thought I’d give this VO5 Matt clay, I wasn’t too hopeful at first as I parting from my gel was like ending a 20 year relationship. Now my first attempt wasn’t very successful I seem to piled it on and it was just a bit of my mess in my hair and all clumped up, but I gave it a few more goes and I now love it. A little does go along way and it took me a few attempts to get it right with the amount of clay to use with my hair. Now I’ve worked that one out and now have messy, choppy hair that has a good which lasts all day and I with it been Matt it has a more natural look than my previous gel love. All and all a good product, If like me a bit of patient is needed to get the most of the product but once you worked it out, it’s perfect. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great hold!

4 stars

A classic matt clay from VO5, if you are looking for a clay, sculp your hair and have maximum hold, id recommend this product. I have a short to medium hair, undercut and about 3 1/2 inches on top. I have been using this for about 2 weeks now, everyday at work. I would say it does well keeping the hold until around the last few hours of my shift, but it could be because my hair gets a bit oily after a long shift from the hospital but it still keeps the style I did in the morning so it isnt bad. Its also got a subtle hint of fragrance, just to add to that fresh hairstyles you can pull off with this matt clay! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

A really great, long lasting product!

4 stars

I think this product is really great if you need long lasting, Matt hold. I have light blonde hair and it actually made my hair look light and thick. When I buy a gel or clay hair product, I like to know that it’ll give a great, clean look and be long lasting. I have used this product every day this week and I still have great hold 15/16 hours after I’ve applied it! It has a great Matt finish and gives your hair the appearance of having no product in it at all. It easy to work and rework and stays strong throughout the day. The only one negative I have about this product is that it is difficult to wash out, even with shampoo. I would use this product again and not hesitate to recommend it. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Good hair styling product

4 stars

There are mainly hair styling products in the market so it is difficult to stand out from the others. I tested this product when I had longer hair and when I had a haircut. This product definitely delivered what was promised i.e. a choppy matt finish. I have short straight hair and found the hold was a lot better than expected so do use sparingly as suggested on the packaging. It definitely held shorter hair better and felt the smell was pleasant and not overpowering. The product was also very easy to wash out so that was a plus. A good hair styling product! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Strong hold, great finish

4 stars

VO5 is a brand that I am aware of and have used their products in the past but have always been put off clays before as they never seem to give the right hold for my hair. The VO5 Matt clay however is exactly what I am looking for in a hair styling product with great hold gained from only a minimum amount of product which means this is great value for money. The texture is good and when worked into the hands becomes more pliable to enable better sculpting. In terms of negatives the only ones I can find is that the colour is a little off putting and I have occasionally found small balls of the product getting clumped in my hair but these can be easily worked out. Overall this has really converted me to using clay products in the future and this is a product I would definitely seek out. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Something old, something new...

4 stars

Well, let me start by saying that I am NOT the sort of person to do anything to my hair, save maybe comb it once in a while. Anyhoo, I thought I'd try out this VO5 Matt Clay and see how I got on. Straight out the tin you notice a very faint but rather pleasant fragrance, one thing that usually puts me off is the smell of these type of product, so this was a refreshing surprise. It says on the tin that it's easy to apply, and it most definitely is. I have thick curly hair and nothing short of gaffer tape holds it, yet with this I was able to live out every cringey 2000's hair style with a few questionable 80's ones throw in too. Once I'd finished being Rick Astley, i found it was very easy to wash out and actually left my hair feeling soft and cared for. Overall a good little tin of product, but given how I wear my hair, it will likely fall to the confines of my "one day I might use it" box. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Good hold,natural look

4 stars

This was my first try using a clay type product, usually preferring a putty or cream type product. I found that VO5 matt clay provides a more natural looking finish and held well throughout the day. Product was easy to apply however I found I got better results from wetting my hands slightly before styling rather than applying dry as advised. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great product but nothing different

4 stars

I have given this product from VO5 4 out of 5. It is great product but nothing special or unique. I have other VO5 products and also other brands similar to this and they work just as well. Here are my thoughts: PACKAGING - classic VO5 style, east to use twist lid on the tin. Always liked the blue vibrant colours SMELL - Love the smell. Whilst it isn’t the strongest smell or sweetest, it is subtle and very pleasant. A clean smell. FEEL - as expected with a clay, it is firm but warms up nicely between the fingers making it easy to apply USE - application easy as mentioned, you really do not need a lot. Styling is quick and leaves a nice finish. HOLD - I wouldn’t say it is 5 out of 5 for long lasting hold. I ended up having to add a hairspray to get it that extra hold. Still I don’t think this is a big negative as this tends to be the case with a lot of clay products OVERALL - the product is nice, affordable and does the job. As I said, it isn’t different enough or special enough to make me chose it over any other clay product but there isn’t anything wrong with it. If it gave better hold than others, had a wow scent or something unique it would stand out more. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

1-10 of 81 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Usually bought next

Silvikrin Maximum Hold Hair Spray 400Ml

£ 3.50
£0.88/100ml

Offer

Vo5 Extreme Style Texturising Gum 75Ml

£ 4.00
£5.34/100ml

Offer

Vo5 Extreme Style Matte Paste 100Ml

£ 4.00
£4.00/100ml

Offer

Tesco Strong Kitchen Foil 30M X 290Mm

£ 3.40
£0.11/metre
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here