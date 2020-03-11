Vo5 Extreme Style Matte Clay 75Ml

Perfect hold and not greasy 5 stars Review from unilever.com 9th July 2018 I have always been one of those people who has taken pride in making sure (in my opinion) that my hair looked good. However it has always been hard finding a product that held my hair in style but didnt become overly greasy or slick. The VO5 matte clay has beeb brilliant. Easy to work in...small amount needed. Quick blow dry and held its style perfectly after running my comb through it. Fantastic product. Lookimg forward to using more [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Ideal for short hair..... 4 stars Review from unilever.com 9th July 2018 Having already being familiar with many products from the Vo5 brand it was great to try a new one.... The Vo5 Matt Clay. The first thing I noticed about the product is that the smell whilst similar to others in the range is not as strong, I can also say a little goes a long way so not much is needed at all to create the style you need, the product is also easy to wash off both your hands after use and your hair and will come out easily with a shower. I will say that the shorter the hair the better this product works as when my hair is short it definitely achieved the 5/5 hold that it states on the tin, however when my hair got a little longer I found that I needed to reshape the hair later in the day and using too much can give a bit of a greasy effect, this can also happen if you apply it to damp hair so do as the tin says and ensure your hair is dry. In conclusion this is another great product from the people at Vo5 and is absolutely great for short hair, however if your hair is longer than say an inch I would say there are better products out there for you, my overall score of 4/5 is based on 5/5 for when my hair is shorter but 3/5 when it gets a little longer, but as my hair is usually short it's a great product for me. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Chopaholic 5 stars Review from unilever.com 9th July 2018 So I’ve always had my hair abit spikey and choppy but have always use wet look gel which is fine but still made me look like I was still in the 90s. So I thought I’d give this VO5 Matt clay, I wasn’t too hopeful at first as I parting from my gel was like ending a 20 year relationship. Now my first attempt wasn’t very successful I seem to piled it on and it was just a bit of my mess in my hair and all clumped up, but I gave it a few more goes and I now love it. A little does go along way and it took me a few attempts to get it right with the amount of clay to use with my hair. Now I’ve worked that one out and now have messy, choppy hair that has a good which lasts all day and I with it been Matt it has a more natural look than my previous gel love. All and all a good product, If like me a bit of patient is needed to get the most of the product but once you worked it out, it’s perfect. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great hold! 4 stars Review from unilever.com 9th July 2018 A classic matt clay from VO5, if you are looking for a clay, sculp your hair and have maximum hold, id recommend this product. I have a short to medium hair, undercut and about 3 1/2 inches on top. I have been using this for about 2 weeks now, everyday at work. I would say it does well keeping the hold until around the last few hours of my shift, but it could be because my hair gets a bit oily after a long shift from the hospital but it still keeps the style I did in the morning so it isnt bad. Its also got a subtle hint of fragrance, just to add to that fresh hairstyles you can pull off with this matt clay! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

A really great, long lasting product! 4 stars Review from unilever.com 9th July 2018 I think this product is really great if you need long lasting, Matt hold. I have light blonde hair and it actually made my hair look light and thick. When I buy a gel or clay hair product, I like to know that it’ll give a great, clean look and be long lasting. I have used this product every day this week and I still have great hold 15/16 hours after I’ve applied it! It has a great Matt finish and gives your hair the appearance of having no product in it at all. It easy to work and rework and stays strong throughout the day. The only one negative I have about this product is that it is difficult to wash out, even with shampoo. I would use this product again and not hesitate to recommend it. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Good hair styling product 4 stars Review from unilever.com 9th July 2018 There are mainly hair styling products in the market so it is difficult to stand out from the others. I tested this product when I had longer hair and when I had a haircut. This product definitely delivered what was promised i.e. a choppy matt finish. I have short straight hair and found the hold was a lot better than expected so do use sparingly as suggested on the packaging. It definitely held shorter hair better and felt the smell was pleasant and not overpowering. The product was also very easy to wash out so that was a plus. A good hair styling product! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Strong hold, great finish 4 stars Review from unilever.com 9th July 2018 VO5 is a brand that I am aware of and have used their products in the past but have always been put off clays before as they never seem to give the right hold for my hair. The VO5 Matt clay however is exactly what I am looking for in a hair styling product with great hold gained from only a minimum amount of product which means this is great value for money. The texture is good and when worked into the hands becomes more pliable to enable better sculpting. In terms of negatives the only ones I can find is that the colour is a little off putting and I have occasionally found small balls of the product getting clumped in my hair but these can be easily worked out. Overall this has really converted me to using clay products in the future and this is a product I would definitely seek out. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Something old, something new... 4 stars Review from unilever.com 9th July 2018 Well, let me start by saying that I am NOT the sort of person to do anything to my hair, save maybe comb it once in a while. Anyhoo, I thought I'd try out this VO5 Matt Clay and see how I got on. Straight out the tin you notice a very faint but rather pleasant fragrance, one thing that usually puts me off is the smell of these type of product, so this was a refreshing surprise. It says on the tin that it's easy to apply, and it most definitely is. I have thick curly hair and nothing short of gaffer tape holds it, yet with this I was able to live out every cringey 2000's hair style with a few questionable 80's ones throw in too. Once I'd finished being Rick Astley, i found it was very easy to wash out and actually left my hair feeling soft and cared for. Overall a good little tin of product, but given how I wear my hair, it will likely fall to the confines of my "one day I might use it" box. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Good hold,natural look 4 stars Review from unilever.com 9th July 2018 This was my first try using a clay type product, usually preferring a putty or cream type product. I found that VO5 matt clay provides a more natural looking finish and held well throughout the day. Product was easy to apply however I found I got better results from wetting my hands slightly before styling rather than applying dry as advised. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]