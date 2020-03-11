By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Vo5 Extreme Style Rework Putty 150Ml

Vo5 Extreme Style Rework Putty 150Ml
£ 4.00
£2.67/100ml

Offer

  • At Vo5 we believe hair shouldn’t be dull, life shouldn’t be boring and you should never restrict your self expression. Vo5 Rework Putty offers all day re workable hold and is ideal for creating styles with messy texture. The Vo5 Rework Putty is: Great for short to mid length cuts. Ideal to manipulate your hair in any direction. Easy to work in and wash out, with no stickiness, greasiness or flaking. Hold Level: 3/5. Vo5 Rework Putty is a versatile product and is ideal to create either daytime or evening styles. How to use: Rub a small amount between your hands and work through hair from the roots. Sculpt and shape with fingers for a more defined look. Style tip: Use sparingly, a little goes a long way. Add more if needed. If you liked Vo5 Rework Putty, be sure to check out the other Vo5 styling products in the range to remix your style and experiment with your hair even further! Don’t forget to leave a product review and share your best styling tips. Vo5: for hair play whatever your style. For more style and music inspiration, follow Vo5 on social. Caution: Avoid contact with eyes. If eye contact occurs, rinse well with water without delay. If irritation occurs, discontinue use.
  • At Vo5 we believe hair shouldn’t be dull, life shouldn’t be boring and you should never restrict your self expression
  • Vo5 Rework Putty is great for creating messy texture with all day re workable hold: for short to mid length cuts
  • Rework Putty is ideal to manipulate your hair in any direction
  • The product gives no stickiness, greasiness or flaking
  • Easy to work in and wash out
  • Hold level: 3/5
  • Pack size: 150ML

Information

Ingredients

Aqua, Petrolatum, Cetearyl Alcohol, Paraffinum Liquidum, Isobutylene/Ethylmaleimide/Hydroxyethylmaleimide Copolymer, PEG-20 Hydrogenated Lanolin, Paraffin, PEG-20 Stearate, Propylene glycol, Oleth-10, PVP, VP/VA Copolymer, C12-15 Alkyl Benzoate, Alcohol Denat., Phenyl Trimethicone, Vinyl Caprolactam/VP/Dimethylaminoethyl Methacrylate Copoly, Panthenol, Pantolactone, Octyldodecanol, C13-14 Isoparaffin, C12-15 Alcohols, Laureth-7, Lanolin Alcohol, Polyacrylamide, Disodium EDTA, Butylene Glycol, Parfum, DMDM Hydantoin, Benzoic acid, Potassium sorbate, Iodopropynyl Butylcarbamate, Butylphenyl Methylpropional, Citronellol, Geraniol, Hexyl Cinnamal, Limonene, Linalool

Storage

null

Produce of

Poland

Warnings

  • Caution: use only as directed. Avoid contact with eyes. If eye contact occurs wash out immediately with warm water. If irritation occurs discontinue use. As we are always looking to improve our products, our formulations change from time to time, so please always check the product packaging before use

Name and address

  • Unilever Dept ER,
  • Wirral CH63 3JW UK

Net Contents

150 ℮

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution: use only as directed. Avoid contact with eyes. If eye contact occurs wash out immediately with warm water. If irritation occurs discontinue use. As we are always looking to improve our products, our formulations change from time to time, so please always check the product packaging before use

not for me

3 stars

i think this product was ok, but i dont think i would particularly buy it as it felt sticky on my hair and didnt give me the desired look. i much prefer hair gel. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Vo5 rework putty

4 stars

I think the product very easy and quickly to apply. My hair messy style stayed thru out the day on weekdays and thru out the night during the nights out on weekends. Lovely smell, no greasy feeling; however have to say that its more suitable to shorter hair rather then longer hair cut ( my friend has longer hair and this product did not impressed him unfortunately). Personally I discovered piece of “diamond”, as this product just perfect to me. Definitely more to get in the future! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Fab product

5 stars

This is great, it gives style and definition without the feeling of solid clumps of hair product. It lasts all day without any movement at all! 10/10 vo5 [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Vo5 rework putty

4 stars

I think this product is very easy to apply and gives a really good hold for ur hair all day You don't need to use alot of the putty as covers really well Smells nice aswell [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great Stuff

4 stars

My hair is very thick and heavy, VO5 Rework Putty does a great job keeping it in place. Need to wet my hair slightly, if it’s too damp it doesn’t hold so great and if it’s too dry it’s diffucult to spread evenly. Leaves a little stickiness on your hands but washes out very easily. I’ll definitely be sticking with this product. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Vo5 hair product

5 stars

It is an excellent product, it does it job very well and I have had no issues with it. Over the time I have used it I have truly put it to the test, it has been through many different conditions and still proved that it is indeed a good product. As I have thick hair I wasn't sure how it would work with me but it worked very well. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

V05 Rework Putty

4 stars

This product has served me well over the past couple of weeks. I have in the past used gel products to style my hair and these often leave my hair looking greasy or wet (even the matte gels). This rework putty is a great alternative to gel and doesn't leave my hair looking wet or greasy. It has a strong hold. Not quite as strong as some gel products but is good nonetheless. Other key features of this putty are that it has a pleasant sent, little mess application and last a long time. Overall a simple and effective product. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Not my thing but works nicely

4 stars

Not really my thing i tend to use gel, but trying this out the way i do my hair and style it , it holds nicely just not keen the way my hair feels when using putty. If you do however use putty alot would definitely recommend. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Fantastic hold with great reworkability

5 stars

When I first got this product I was expecting the usual let down of a gel, wax or clay that didn’t hold firm. But I was pleasantly surprised when it did. Being at university, I always try to look my best and this helps me to greatly. I apply a small amount each morning to freshly dried hair and style it how I wish. The university room I work in is very hot too so to see that sweat didn’t effect it either. Most of my female friends had noticed too which was a bonus. I highly recommend this if you need something strong and durable. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Rework v05 hair putty

3 stars

This is a really good hair nutty as it keeps everything in place with a really nice looking shine but as a rework putty I would not rework it due to the fact when I tried it the shine went from my hair and my curls were more fluffy than a nice shine curly head of hair [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

