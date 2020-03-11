Vo5 Extreme Style Rework Putty 150Ml

not for me 3 stars Review from unilever.com 19th December 2017 i think this product was ok, but i dont think i would particularly buy it as it felt sticky on my hair and didnt give me the desired look. i much prefer hair gel. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Vo5 rework putty 4 stars Review from unilever.com 19th December 2017 I think the product very easy and quickly to apply. My hair messy style stayed thru out the day on weekdays and thru out the night during the nights out on weekends. Lovely smell, no greasy feeling; however have to say that its more suitable to shorter hair rather then longer hair cut ( my friend has longer hair and this product did not impressed him unfortunately). Personally I discovered piece of “diamond”, as this product just perfect to me. Definitely more to get in the future! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Fab product 5 stars Review from unilever.com 19th December 2017 This is great, it gives style and definition without the feeling of solid clumps of hair product. It lasts all day without any movement at all! 10/10 vo5 [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Vo5 rework putty 4 stars Review from unilever.com 14th December 2017 I think this product is very easy to apply and gives a really good hold for ur hair all day You don't need to use alot of the putty as covers really well Smells nice aswell [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great Stuff 4 stars Review from unilever.com 12th December 2017 My hair is very thick and heavy, VO5 Rework Putty does a great job keeping it in place. Need to wet my hair slightly, if it’s too damp it doesn’t hold so great and if it’s too dry it’s diffucult to spread evenly. Leaves a little stickiness on your hands but washes out very easily. I’ll definitely be sticking with this product. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Vo5 hair product 5 stars Review from unilever.com 12th December 2017 It is an excellent product, it does it job very well and I have had no issues with it. Over the time I have used it I have truly put it to the test, it has been through many different conditions and still proved that it is indeed a good product. As I have thick hair I wasn't sure how it would work with me but it worked very well. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

V05 Rework Putty 4 stars Review from unilever.com 9th December 2017 This product has served me well over the past couple of weeks. I have in the past used gel products to style my hair and these often leave my hair looking greasy or wet (even the matte gels). This rework putty is a great alternative to gel and doesn't leave my hair looking wet or greasy. It has a strong hold. Not quite as strong as some gel products but is good nonetheless. Other key features of this putty are that it has a pleasant sent, little mess application and last a long time. Overall a simple and effective product. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Not my thing but works nicely 4 stars Review from unilever.com 6th December 2017 Not really my thing i tend to use gel, but trying this out the way i do my hair and style it , it holds nicely just not keen the way my hair feels when using putty. If you do however use putty alot would definitely recommend. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Fantastic hold with great reworkability 5 stars Review from unilever.com 6th December 2017 When I first got this product I was expecting the usual let down of a gel, wax or clay that didn’t hold firm. But I was pleasantly surprised when it did. Being at university, I always try to look my best and this helps me to greatly. I apply a small amount each morning to freshly dried hair and style it how I wish. The university room I work in is very hot too so to see that sweat didn’t effect it either. Most of my female friends had noticed too which was a bonus. I highly recommend this if you need something strong and durable. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]