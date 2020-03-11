By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Vo5 Styling Wax 75Ml

Product Description
Product Description

  • Styling Wax
  • Long lasting controlled hold, without the crunchy feel of a gel
  • Shapes and moulds
  • Easy to work in and wash out
  • For short to mid-length neat cuts
  • Pack size: 75ML

Petrolatum, Cera Microcristallina (Microcrystalline Wax), Cetearyl Alcohol, Polysorbate 60, Aqua (Water), Parfum (Fragrance), PEG-10 Sunflower Glycerides, Trideceth-7 Carboxylic Acid, Benzyl Alcohol, Benzyl Salicylate, Limonene, Linalool

Made in EU

  • How to Use: Apply on damp or dry hair. Work a small amount between the finger tips or palms. Spread through hair.
  • Style Tip: Use sparingly, a little goes a long way. Add more if needed.

  • CAUTION: AVOID CONTACT WITH EYE. IF EYE CONTACT OCCURS, RINSE WELL WITH WATER WITHOUT DELAY. IF IRRITATION OCCURS, DISCONTINUE USE.

  • Unilever Dept ER,
  • Wirral,
  • CH63 3JW,
  • UK.

  • Questions/Comments?
  • UK: Unilever UK, Phone free: 0800 085 2720
  • IE: Phone Callsave: 1850 404060
  • www.unilever.com
  • www.vo5.com
  • Unilever Dept ER,
  • Wirral,
  • CH63 3JW,
  • UK.

75ml ℮

CAUTION: AVOID CONTACT WITH EYE. IF EYE CONTACT OCCURS, RINSE WELL WITH WATER WITHOUT DELAY. IF IRRITATION OCCURS, DISCONTINUE USE.

The perfect product

5 stars

What I loved to start with was the size and shape, easy to carry with you if necessary. The product itself was easy to apply and once it was in your hair it was firm all day so no need to reapply. Washing out was really simply too only some water required to get it out, I would recommend this product without doubt. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Vo5 styling wax

5 stars

This product is great, easy to use, holds your style in place all day and doesn't give you a greasy look and isn't harsh on your hair. It smells good and is even suitable for kids because it's long wearing and easily washes out [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Wax every good for my hair

5 stars

I think it was very good and it is verry strong kepty hair up it is amazing it smells nice strong looks good and does its job I usually don't use wax but thought I would give it a go and it was amazing thank you [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

V05 Styling Wax

3 stars

I found the V05 wax to be good, but nothing to make it standout. I have longer hair than most, so I needed to be a little more liberal with the product which is not fault of the product itself. I did find it held up through the day, however it didn't provide the firmness or strength that some competitors do, however again as mentioned I have longer hair so this won't impact everyone. Ultimately this is as advertised, it does the job well for your standard spruce your hair up for work or night out type deal. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Vo5 Styling Wax

4 stars

Given that my hair is always in a bit of a state after being washed, the need to use a styling product is always there. I have used gel, putty and wax in the past. I've always preferred putty due to the ease of which it can be cleaned off your hands. But, this wax has changed my mind. The ease in which it can be applied (in very small amounts) leading to great control of a style is great. Also, this does not leave the awful sticky mess on your hands (which I have experienced when using other wax products!). [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Vo5 styling wax

2 stars

I have used vo5 for years now an they are a great brand really do love there products as I've changed hair styles the product I use also changes unfortunately I can't give this product a higher rating it may work great for some people with different hair style or hair type but in my opinion it doesn't hold too well and leaves hair greasy which is friends opinion Aswell as mine my other friend used some of mine and came to same conclusion he has thin hair I have thick. plus difficult to wash out but that's wax in general soon can't hold that against them. #GreatBrand #NotForMe Thanks guys [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Ideal hair product for short hair

4 stars

I think this product is ideal for people with short hair, it does what it says on the tin. Holds your hair in place for hours on end and doesn't leave your hair sticky like gels do. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Phenomenal Styling Wax

5 stars

This wax is definitely one of the best I have used in recent years. It is easy to put on and leaves no sticky residue in my hands and gives a great finish to my hair while holding it in place all day long. So much so that both my sons are wanting to use it as well. I would definitely recommend it and will be buying more of it to keep my hair styled in the future. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Good easy to use

4 stars

Easy to use, strong long lasting hold, no nasty waxy smell Simple to use Easy to open packaging Small container last ages [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

VO5 Groomed Styling Wax

3 stars

Away for the weekend and forgot the usual hair product, stumbled upon this nicely packaged alternative so i thought i'd give it a try. Consistency is a fairly thick waxy like substance, fresh smelling though and easy to apply. Think i used a bit much the first time but it towelled out and was fine, so you can read into that, it will probably go a looong way for a small pot. On that note, my hair is quite fine (not going bald just yet!) so not completely convinced its a keeper, but it was great and didnt dry solid or get too sticky at all. And definitely not wet look which is the bane of previous emergency hair gel purchases! Overall, recommended. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

