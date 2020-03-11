Vo5 Extreme Style Gel Wax 75Ml
- At Vo5 we believe hair shouldn’t be dull, life shouldn’t be boring and you should never restrict your self expression.
- Vo5 Gel Wax shapes like a wax and holds like a gel.
- This versatile product offers the below features:
- For short to mid length neat cuts.
- Non greasy and non crunchy.
- For hold, definition and natural shine.
- Easy to work in and wash out.
- Hold Level: 4/5
- Vo5 Gel Wax is a versatile product and is ideal to create either daytime or evening styles.
- How To Use: Apply the product on damp or dry hair. Work a small amount of the gel wax between the fingertips or palms. Spread through hair.
- Style Tip: Use the gel wax sparingly, as a little of the product goes a long way. Add more if needed.
- If you liked Vo5 Gel Wax, be sure to check out the other Vo5 styling products in the full range to remix your style and experiment with your hair even further!
- Don’t forget to leave a product review and share your very best hair styling tips and tricks.
- Vo5: for hair play whatever your style
- Beat Hair Boredom with Vo5
- For more style and music inspiration, follow Vo5 on social.
- Pack size: 75ML
Information
Ingredients
Aqua, Isoceteth-20, Glycerin, Paraffinum Liquidum, Oleth-2, VP/VA Copolymer, Methoxy PEG/PPG-7/3 Aminopropyl Dimethicone, Alcohol Denat., Citric acid, Disodium EDTA, Iodopropynyl Butylcarbamate, Lauryl Pyrrolidone, Panthenol, Pantolactone, Parfum, PEG-4 Dilaurate, PEG-4 Laurate, PEG-4, PEG-90M, Phenoxyethanol, Silica, Triethanolamine, Vinyl Caprolactam/VP/Dimethylaminoethyl Methacrylate Copoly, VP/Methacrylamide/Vinyl Imidazole Copolymer, Butylphenyl Methylpropional, Citral, Citronellol, Geraniol, Hexyl Cinnamal, Limonene, Linalool
Produce of
Poland
Preparation and Usage
Warnings
- Caution: Use only as directed. Avoid contact with eyes. If eye contact occurs wash out immediately with warm water. If irritation occurs discontinue use. As we are always looking to improve our products, our formulations change from time to time, so please always check the product packaging before use
Name and address
- Unilever Dept ER,
- Wirral CH63 3JW UK
Net Contents
75 ℮
Safety information
