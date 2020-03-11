Vo5 Mega Hold Gel Spray 200Ml

Vo5 mega hold
I tried this spray with several different hair styles. Its really light and doesnt feel startchy on your hair like other gel sprays can. Held my hair in place :) Would defintly recommend !! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
VO5 mega hold gel spray
Love, love, love this. Finally found something to keep my crazy hair in place even after a night dancing! Smells great too, not sticky and doesn't make my hair 'crunchy'. Even brushed out quite well the next morning, leaving my hair soft, so I could go out for a hangover breakfast! ;) [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
VO5 Mega Hold Gel Spray
This is a good product. Non sticky and holds well throughout the day. Pleasant smelling and even my son happily stole it to use for his hair style. It held up for him through a school day and in/under his swimming hat. I would pay good money for this product as it works well. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Amazing!!!
Love love love this! Smells great, isn't sticky but makes my hair last all day! Can not get enough of it! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Mega hold gel spray
I tried this and my partner tried this we both thought was very good and was easy to apply , although a little sticky on the hands I used to ruffle my hair for slight wavy effect and it held well My partner used to sweep his hair back and he said it done a good Job and lasted [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Vo5 mega hold gel spray
I think this product is good. It hold hair well but a little sticky. Pump did become a little blocked but I rand it under warm water and it cleared it. Smell is nice too. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Interesting
Product does exactly what it says on it. Hair is staying in place for most of the day. Although if you put too much product it gets sticky and hard to brush off. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
V05 mega hold gel spray..
When I first heard about this I was very curious! A gel spray! Having received it and since testing it out I'm fairly impressed, it has good hold, even my partner has used it and he thinks it's good and most importantly it keeps his hair spiky all day! It also has a nice smell which is an added bonus. Just be careful to not get any on ur neck or face as it will make your skin a bit sticky! ! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
VO5 mega hold gel spray!
I have tried this spray out for a couple of weeks, and so far I quite like it! It gives my hair more volume and lift, whereas it usually falls flat. The only thing I would say I didn't like, was that it was a little bit sticky on my hands, but other than that I would definitely recommend! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Vo5 mega hold spray
I wasn't really impressed with this product, it left a sticky residue on my hands after application, it made my hair knotty and quite hard to comb, it left my hair feeling straw like. But having said that it did give my hair volume and it smelt great! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]