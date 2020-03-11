By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Vo5 Mega Hold Gel Spray 200Ml

4(44)Write a review
image 1 of Vo5 Mega Hold Gel Spray 200Ml
  • At Vo5 we believe hair shouldn’t be dull, life shouldn’t be boring and you should never restrict your self expression
  • Vo5 Mega Hold Gel Spray gives the ultimate hold of a gel with the convenience of a spray
  • This versatile product features:
  • A fine spray formulation, giving no sticky residue
  • All day frizz control
  • UV filter
  • Vo5 Mega Hold Gel Spray is a versatile product and is ideal to create either daytime or evening styles.
  • How to use: Use the product on towel dried hair. Spray with short, even bursts & work through with your fingertips.
  • Style tip: For even more hold, spray all over your style when finished. If pump becomes blocked, rinse spray pump in warm water
  • If you liked Vo5 Mega Hold Gel Spray, be sure to check out the other Vo5 styling products in the range to remix your style and experiment with your hair even further!
  • Don’t forget to leave a product review and share your best styling tips
  • Vo5: for hair play whatever your style
  • For more style and music inspiration, follow Vo5 on social.
  • Caution: Flammable. Keep away from any sources of ignition. No smoking. Avoid contact with eyes. In case of contact, rinse thoroughly with water
  • Pack size: 200ML

Information

Ingredients

Alcohol Denat., Aqua, Butyl Ester of PVM/MA Copolymer, Aminomethyl Propanol, Parfum, Vinyl Caprolactam/VP/Dimethylaminoethyl Methacrylate Copoly, Benzophenone-4, Butylphenyl Methylpropional, Hexyl Cinnamal, Hydroxycitronellal, Limonene, Linalool

Storage

Produce of

Poland

Warnings

  • Danger: extremely flammable aerosol. Caution: avoid direct inhalation. Use in short bursts in well-ventilated places, avoid prolonged spraying. Use only as directed. Do not spray near eyes. Do not use on broken skin. Stop use if rash or irritation occurs. Keep out of reach of children. Do not pierce or burn, even after use. Pressurised container: may burst if heated. Protect from sunlight. Do not expose to temperatures exceeding 50°C. Do not spray on an open flame or other ignition source. Keep away from heat, hot surfaces, sparks, open flames and other ignition sources. No smoking. Flammable until fully dry. As we are always looking to improve our products, our formulations change from time to time, so please always check the product packaging before use

Name and address

  • Unilever Dept ER,
  • Wirral CH63 3JW UK

Net Contents

200 ℮

Safety information

View more safety information

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

44 Reviews

Average of 4.2 stars

Help other customers like you

Vo5 mega hold

4 stars

I tried this spray with several different hair styles. Its really light and doesnt feel startchy on your hair like other gel sprays can. Held my hair in place :) Would defintly recommend !! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

VO5 mega hold gel spray

5 stars

Love, love, love this. Finally found something to keep my crazy hair in place even after a night dancing! Smells great too, not sticky and doesn't make my hair 'crunchy'. Even brushed out quite well the next morning, leaving my hair soft, so I could go out for a hangover breakfast! ;) [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

VO5 Mega Hold Gel Spray

5 stars

This is a good product. Non sticky and holds well throughout the day. Pleasant smelling and even my son happily stole it to use for his hair style. It held up for him through a school day and in/under his swimming hat. I would pay good money for this product as it works well. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Amazing!!!

4 stars

Love love love this! Smells great, isn't sticky but makes my hair last all day! Can not get enough of it! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Mega hold gel spray

4 stars

I tried this and my partner tried this we both thought was very good and was easy to apply , although a little sticky on the hands I used to ruffle my hair for slight wavy effect and it held well My partner used to sweep his hair back and he said it done a good Job and lasted [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Vo5 mega hold gel spray

3 stars

I think this product is good. It hold hair well but a little sticky. Pump did become a little blocked but I rand it under warm water and it cleared it. Smell is nice too. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Interesting

4 stars

Product does exactly what it says on it. Hair is staying in place for most of the day. Although if you put too much product it gets sticky and hard to brush off. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

V05 mega hold gel spray..

4 stars

When I first heard about this I was very curious! A gel spray! Having received it and since testing it out I'm fairly impressed, it has good hold, even my partner has used it and he thinks it's good and most importantly it keeps his hair spiky all day! It also has a nice smell which is an added bonus. Just be careful to not get any on ur neck or face as it will make your skin a bit sticky! ! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

VO5 mega hold gel spray!

4 stars

I have tried this spray out for a couple of weeks, and so far I quite like it! It gives my hair more volume and lift, whereas it usually falls flat. The only thing I would say I didn't like, was that it was a little bit sticky on my hands, but other than that I would definitely recommend! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Vo5 mega hold spray

2 stars

I wasn't​ really impressed with this product, it left a sticky residue on my hands after application, it made my hair knotty and quite hard to comb, it left my hair feeling straw like. But having said that it did give my hair volume and it smelt great! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

