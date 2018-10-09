First Cape Special Cuvee Shiraz 75Cl

I have really enjoy this wine when I am am just sitting and relaxing after a very busy day
I am very happy with most of your wines that I order from you I have no complaints, thank you .
A quality wine at a great price
This is a quality wine,full of flavour without the tannin effect,great quality at a great price!
Red wine tastic
Great wine for every day drinking. My husband is very fussy with wines as he finds some are too strong or too weak this was his favourite. So much so he got a case for Valentine's Day.
Not what was expected
Bought a case of this wine thinking (mistakenly) it was the 'limited release' wine I had previously tried. Very disappointing wine; thin on the nose and flavour with no great length - despite opening and 'breathing' for an hour or more before sampling - returned the balance of the case immediately.
Great wine
This is one of my new favourites and one I hope to enjoy for the foreseeable future. Such a smooth pleasant wine.
First Cape Shiraz
Absolutely lovely wine and great service and value
excellent wine really enjoyable to drink
MY NEICE WAS DELIGHTED WITH THIS WINE, SHE DRANK NEARLY ALL OF IT WITH HER FRIENDS
Lovely, fruity, bold wine.
First Cape First Selection Shiraz is good wine for with beef. We enjoyed a glass with some brisket. The wine is robust enough to stand up to the full flavour of the meat but also is soft enough on the palate to enjoy after a meal. It requires a few hours "breathing" time to bring out its full character but it's well worth the wait.
A very drinkable full bodied red
A very drinkable, very reasonably priced red. The case I bought disappeared very quickly as a recent party and was commented upon very favourably.
Sorry 'not my cup of tea'
Good colour, good body and seems well made, but not smooth enough and peppery enough for me, sharper, lighter with almost a cherry after taste? Sorry