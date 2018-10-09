By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
First Cape Special Cuvee Shiraz 75Cl

4(48)Write a review
£ 8.00
£8.00/75cl

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Shiraz - Red South African Wine
  • The beautiful vineyards of the floral kingdom of the Western Cape are famed for their soft and fruity expression of the Shiraz grape
  • A perfect example of a delicious South African Shiraz, this wine shows dark, spicy aromas on the nose with rich, ripe forest-berry fruits on the palate.
  • Wine of Origin Western Cape, South Africa
  • Pack size: 75cl

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites

Tasting Notes

  • A perfect example of a delicious South African Shiraz, this wine shows dark spicy aromas on the nose with rich, ripe forest-berry fruits on the palate. Serve with red meats, hearty pasta dishes and cheese.

Region of Origin

Western Cape

Wine Colour

Red

Alcohol Units

9.8

ABV

13% vol

Producer

FirstCape

Type of Closure

Screwcap

Wine Maker

Christiaan Visser

Country

South Africa

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Shiraz/Syrah

Vinification Details

  • The majority of this wine is fermented at a low temperature to retain the fruity, black berry notes of the Shiraz but a small percentage is fermented in oak barrels. This oaked element gives a dark, smoky, spicy dimension to the wine.

History

  • Our wines are all grown and produced by a dynamic team of neighbouring farmers, all co-owners of the FirstCape brand. We believe this is the best way to guarantee the quality of FirstCape, as they care more about the wines from the vine to the shelf.

Regional Information

  • Our FirstCape wines are all made from grapes grown in the Western Cape of South Africa, throughout the beautiful Breede River Valley just an hour's drive from Cape Town.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 1 year

Preparation and Usage

  • Serve with red meats hearty pasta dishes and cheese.

Name and address

  • Bottled by:
  • W1226.
  • At:
  • M44 6BD,
  • UK.

Importer address

  • Brandphoenix Ltd,
  • Shakespeare House,
  • 168 Lavenderhill,
  • London,
  • SW11 5TG,
  • UK.

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

750ml ℮

48 Reviews

Average of 4.2 stars

Help other customers like you

I have really enjoy this wine when I am am just sitting and relaxing after a very busy day

5 stars

I am very happy with most of your wines that I order from you I have no complaints, thank you .

A quality wine at a great price

5 stars

This is a quality wine,full of flavour without the tannin effect,great quality at a great price!

Red wine tastic

5 stars

Great wine for every day drinking. My husband is very fussy with wines as he finds some are too strong or too weak this was his favourite. So much so he got a case for Valentine's Day.

Not what was expected

2 stars

Bought a case of this wine thinking (mistakenly) it was the 'limited release' wine I had previously tried. Very disappointing wine; thin on the nose and flavour with no great length - despite opening and 'breathing' for an hour or more before sampling - returned the balance of the case immediately.

Great wine

5 stars

This is one of my new favourites and one I hope to enjoy for the foreseeable future. Such a smooth pleasant wine.

First Cape Shiraz

5 stars

Absolutely lovely wine and great service and value

excellent wine really enjoyable to drink

5 stars

MY NEICE WAS DELIGHTED WITH THIS WINE, SHE DRANK NEARLY ALL OF IT WITH HER FRIENDS

Lovely, fruity, bold wine.

5 stars

First Cape First Selection Shiraz is good wine for with beef. We enjoyed a glass with some brisket. The wine is robust enough to stand up to the full flavour of the meat but also is soft enough on the palate to enjoy after a meal. It requires a few hours "breathing" time to bring out its full character but it's well worth the wait.

A very drinkable full bodied red

5 stars

A very drinkable, very reasonably priced red. The case I bought disappeared very quickly as a recent party and was commented upon very favourably.

Sorry 'not my cup of tea'

3 stars

Good colour, good body and seems well made, but not smooth enough and peppery enough for me, sharper, lighter with almost a cherry after taste? Sorry

1-10 of 48 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

