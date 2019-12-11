By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Uncle Bens Special Thai Sweet Chilli 250G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Uncle Bens Special Thai Sweet Chilli 250G
£ 1.00
£4.00/kg

Offer

Per portion (125g)
  • Energy890kJ 210kcal
    11%
  • Fat2.3g
    3%
  • Saturates0.3g
    2%
  • Sugars2.3g
    3%
  • Salt0.53g
    9%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 712kJ 168kcal

Product Description

  • Steamed parboiled long grain rice with chilli, ginger and garlic.
  • Discover more at www.unclebens.co.uk & www.unclebens.ie
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • Perfect in 2 minutes
  • No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
  • Pack size: 250g

Information

Ingredients

Steamed Parboiled Long Grain Rice (89%), Red Pepper (3.9%), Sugar, Chilli Paste (1.1%) (Chillies, Salt), Natural Flavouring, Sunflower Oil, Vinegar, Garlic, Fish Sauce (Fish Extract, Salt, Sugar), Toasted Sesame Oil, Ginger Puree, Spices, Colour (Paprika Extract)

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Fish, Sesame

Storage

Store in a dry place at room temperature. Once opened refrigerate unheated rice for up to 3 days.

Cooking Instructions

Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Perfect every time...

Hob
Instructions: Squeeze the pouch to separate the rice.
Boil 30ml (about 2tbsp) water.
Add the rice, cover and simmer for 3 mins.
Stir rice through for a perfect finish.

Stir Fry
Instructions: Squeeze the pouch to separate the rice.
Stir fry for 2 minutes.

Produce of

Made in EU

Preparation and Usage

  • Why not try...
  • Chicken Fried Rice, Chilli & Lemongrass stir fry, Korean Bibimbap
  • This rice helps you create a delicious and wholesome meal that can be enjoyed any day of the week.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Name and address

  • GB: Freepost Mars Food UK.
  • IE: Mars Foods Ireland Limited,
  • PO Box 3856,
  • Dublin 4.

Return to

  • GB: Freepost Mars Food UK.
  • 0800 952 1234
  • www.unclebens.co.uk
  • IE: Mars Foods Ireland Limited,
  • PO Box 3856,
  • Dublin 4.
  • 1890 812 315
  • www.unclebens.ie

Net Contents

250g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer portion (125g) (%*)
Energy712kJ 168kcal890kJ (11%) 210kcal (11%)
Fat1.8g2.3g (3%)
of which saturates0.2g0.3g (2%)
Carbohydrate34g42g (16%)
of which sugars1.8g2.3g (3%)
Fibre1.1g1.4g
Protein3.6g4.5g (9%)
Salt0.42g0.53g (9%)
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Uncle Bens Microwave Chinese Style Rice 250G

£ 1.00
£4.00/kg

Offer

Uncle Bens Microwave Savoury Chicken Rice 250G

£ 1.00
£4.00/kg

Uncle Bens Microwave Golden Vegetable Rice 250G

£ 1.00
£4.00/kg

Uncle Bens Special Microwave Spicy Chilli Rice 250G

£ 1.00
£4.00/kg

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here