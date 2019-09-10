By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
St. Ives Blemish Fighting Apricot Scrub 150Ml

4.5(74)Write a review
image 1 of St. Ives Blemish Fighting Apricot Scrub 150Ml
£ 3.50
£2.34/100ml

Product Description

  • Apricot scrub cleanses impurities & exfoliates dead skin cells
  • Formula infused with Swiss glacial water & botanicals for radiant skin
  • 150ml tube of St. Ives Apricot blemish fighting scrub
  • Only St. Ives captures the secrets of naturally beautiful and healthy looking skin in this deep cleansing formula that gently exfoliates, removing dull, dead skin cells. This delicious, yet simple facial scrub smells of fuzzy apricots, helps to exfoliate skin and deeply cleans pores for fresher than fresh skin.
  • Our Blemish Fighting Apricot Scrub contains salicylic acid to help prevent new blackheads & blemishes from forming. Made with 100% natural exfoliants for a gentle yet deep cleanse. Of course there's apricot extract too which is known to leave skin feeling soft and smooth.
  • -The Science of Exfoliation-
  • Did you know your skin is constantly renewing itself? Basically, your body is always making new skin cells: while you sleep, while you eat, during class or morning status meetings at work- you get the point! However, the process isn’t perfect. Sometimes these old cells don’t flake off quickly enough; this build-up can leave you with a rough, dull, tired-looking complexions. Enter the exfoliating face scrub! Used correctly, these deep facial cleansers can help boost radiance by gently buffing away leftover dead skin cells. Properly exfoliated skin looks fresher, smoother, and downright glowier.
  • -How to use-
  • 1. Squeeze a small size amount onto your fingertips and massage into damp skin. Spread in small circular motions, applying gentle pressure to wake your skin’s natural circulation.
  • 2. Work all over, right up to your hairline and onto the sides of your nose.
  • 3. When you’re done, rinse and pat dry with a clean towel. Use 3-4 times a week (depending on skin) for best results.
  • From the UK’s #1 scrub brand*
  • (*Based on Nielsen scantrack (total UK, excluding NI) data for female facial scrub market, 12-months to 23rd March 2019)
  • St. Ives Blemish Control Apricot Face Scrub is dermatologically tested, oil-free & non-comedogenic (meaning it doesn't block your pores)
  • Deeply cleans pores, instantly revealing skin's natural radiance. Contains salicylic acid to help prevent new blackheads & blemishes from forming
  • Made with 100% walnut shell powder, a natural exfoliant
  • This exfoliating scrub contains delicious apricots grown in various sunny destinations, including California
  • Each drop of this apricot scrub delivers a high exfoliation factor to deeply clean pores
  • Pack size: 150ML

Information

Ingredients

Aqua, Juglans Regia Shell Powder, Glyceryl stearate, Glycerin, Cetearyl Alcohol, Zea Mays Kernel Meal, Cetyl Alcohol, Salicylic Acid, Triethanolamine, Sodium Lauryl Sulfoacetate, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Acetylated Lanolin Alcohol, Benzoic acid, Benzyl alcohol, Carbomer, Ceteareth-20, Cetyl Acetate, Disodium EDTA, Parfum, PEG-100 Stearate, Polysorbate 60, Prunus Armeniaca Fruit Extract, Sodium chloride, Sodium sulfate, Sorbic acid, Limonene, Linalool, CI 77891

Storage

null

Produce of

Poland

Preparation and Usage

  • Directions: Disperse scrub onto fingertips and massage onto damp skin. Spread in small circular motions, then rinse and glow!. For best results use 3-4 times a week.

Warnings

Net Contents

150 ℮

Safety information

74 Reviews

Average of 4.6 stars

Help other customers like you

Nice smell but not effective

2 stars

Product smells peachy and has a nice fragrence to it. Scrub contains little salt textured bits in it which makes it feel like its really exfoliating your skin. Effect of the scrub would really depend on your skin as the scrub didn't seem to reduce my spots much or reduce pore size. I could see it working for some people though. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Spot prone skin

4 stars

Smells nice. As someone that can be prone to spots, I found that it helped with the appearance of breakouts. Also helps with the appearance of blackheads. This has become a staple in my skincare routine. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Fresh face

5 stars

Lately I’ve been struggling with breakouts due to stress. I decided to give the blemish scrub a go and wow it’s amazing. My breakouts were red and nasty and my skin was blotchy. I was very embarrassed about my skin. Now my skin is clearing up with a little sign of spots! My face feels clean, fresh and I’m a lot happier. You only need to use a little bit of the scrub and it will cover your whole face. This tube will last my a while! The scrub smells lovely and the scrub doesn’t leave nasty ready blotches after using it like other scrubs. A positive about the scrub is you only need to use it 3/4 times a week and it does the job. This is my favourite scrub and I’ll be using this product for now on. I wish I found this scrub earlier! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Fantastic feeling

5 stars

The smell is refreshing for a start. I used this on a morning and it honestly made my face feel less greasy and clean. My skin feels soft and the few blemishes I already have seem to have gone down a bit too. Will definitely continue using this product and recommend it to my friends and family. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

The Perfect Scrub

5 stars

I use the St.Ives Blemish Fighting Apricot Scrub as a once-a-week exfoliant for my skin. Diluted with a bit of water, it works perfectly in removing the impurities in my skin! My new favorite skin exfoliant! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Love it!

5 stars

I have been using this apricot scrub for a couple of weeks now and use it about 3 times a week. The scent is really nice. I feel like it really does clean my skin deeply, you don't even have to use a lot of the product. Once I wash it off my face it leaves my skin feeling REALLY REALLY soft! I would definitely recommend this facial scrub! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great!

4 stars

The scrub itself is really good and my skin feels a lot softer and looks brighter after use. However, I’m not sure how strong the anti blemish part is as there hasn’t been a difference with my blemishes after a few uses. I will keep to it though as the scrub itself is great. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Feeling smooth

5 stars

This is a great face scrub, my face felt extremely smooth even after first use and helped me not only combat my blemishes but also my oily skin, my skin is very sensitive but this product was gentle on the skin and left it feeling smooth and refreshed! On top of all that it also smells absolutely amazing! This is my first face scrub as I was worried with my sensitive skin it would irritate it but after trying this product it is now a just have in my skin routine! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Amazing facial scrub!

5 stars

I’ve been using this product for 3 weeks now and I can already see a difference! Not only is my face now a lot smoother and blemish free my make up applies so much smoother! This scrub is definitely the best one I’ve tried especially for blemishes as I had problem areas on my skin that are now no longer problems! This scrub is definitely a must have for everyone’s skincare routine! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Lovely!

4 stars

this product was very nice to use, it was easy to apply and it has definitely helped with my spots! I struggle with spots in certain areas of my face and by applying this it has definitely helped clear my face and leave me feeling fresh and clean! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

1-10 of 74 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

