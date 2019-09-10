St. Ives Blemish Fighting Apricot Scrub 150Ml

Nice smell but not effective 2 stars Review from unilever.com 10th September 2019 Product smells peachy and has a nice fragrence to it. Scrub contains little salt textured bits in it which makes it feel like its really exfoliating your skin. Effect of the scrub would really depend on your skin as the scrub didn't seem to reduce my spots much or reduce pore size. I could see it working for some people though. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Spot prone skin 4 stars Review from unilever.com 31st August 2019 Smells nice. As someone that can be prone to spots, I found that it helped with the appearance of breakouts. Also helps with the appearance of blackheads. This has become a staple in my skincare routine. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Fresh face 5 stars Review from unilever.com 24th August 2019 Lately I’ve been struggling with breakouts due to stress. I decided to give the blemish scrub a go and wow it’s amazing. My breakouts were red and nasty and my skin was blotchy. I was very embarrassed about my skin. Now my skin is clearing up with a little sign of spots! My face feels clean, fresh and I’m a lot happier. You only need to use a little bit of the scrub and it will cover your whole face. This tube will last my a while! The scrub smells lovely and the scrub doesn’t leave nasty ready blotches after using it like other scrubs. A positive about the scrub is you only need to use it 3/4 times a week and it does the job. This is my favourite scrub and I’ll be using this product for now on. I wish I found this scrub earlier! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Fantastic feeling 5 stars Review from unilever.com 24th August 2019 The smell is refreshing for a start. I used this on a morning and it honestly made my face feel less greasy and clean. My skin feels soft and the few blemishes I already have seem to have gone down a bit too. Will definitely continue using this product and recommend it to my friends and family. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

The Perfect Scrub 5 stars Review from unilever.com 22nd August 2019 I use the St.Ives Blemish Fighting Apricot Scrub as a once-a-week exfoliant for my skin. Diluted with a bit of water, it works perfectly in removing the impurities in my skin! My new favorite skin exfoliant! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Love it! 5 stars Review from unilever.com 22nd August 2019 I have been using this apricot scrub for a couple of weeks now and use it about 3 times a week. The scent is really nice. I feel like it really does clean my skin deeply, you don't even have to use a lot of the product. Once I wash it off my face it leaves my skin feeling REALLY REALLY soft! I would definitely recommend this facial scrub! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great! 4 stars Review from unilever.com 21st August 2019 The scrub itself is really good and my skin feels a lot softer and looks brighter after use. However, I’m not sure how strong the anti blemish part is as there hasn’t been a difference with my blemishes after a few uses. I will keep to it though as the scrub itself is great. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Feeling smooth 5 stars Review from unilever.com 21st August 2019 This is a great face scrub, my face felt extremely smooth even after first use and helped me not only combat my blemishes but also my oily skin, my skin is very sensitive but this product was gentle on the skin and left it feeling smooth and refreshed! On top of all that it also smells absolutely amazing! This is my first face scrub as I was worried with my sensitive skin it would irritate it but after trying this product it is now a just have in my skin routine! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Amazing facial scrub! 5 stars Review from unilever.com 21st August 2019 I’ve been using this product for 3 weeks now and I can already see a difference! Not only is my face now a lot smoother and blemish free my make up applies so much smoother! This scrub is definitely the best one I’ve tried especially for blemishes as I had problem areas on my skin that are now no longer problems! This scrub is definitely a must have for everyone’s skincare routine! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]