Tesco Whole Wheat Penne Pasta 500G

- Energy1209kJ 286kcal14%
- Fat1.4g2%
- Saturates0.3g2%
- Sugars1.9g2%
- Salt0.1g<1%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 711kJ / 168kcal
Product Description
- Dried penne pasta made from durum wholewheat semolina.
- Made with only durum wholewheat for an authentic texture
- Pack size: 500g
Information
Ingredients
Durum Wholewheat Semolina.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place and once opened reseal with tab or place in an airtight container.
Cooking Instructions
Microwave
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.
Hob
Instructions: Allow approximately 75g per person.
Add the pasta to a large pan of boiling water, stir and return to the boil.
Cook for 10-12 minutes, drain well and serve immediately.
Produce of
Produced in Italy
Number of uses
6 Servings
Recycling info
Bag. Plastic not currently recycled
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
500g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 170g
|Energy
|711kJ / 168kcal
|1209kJ / 286kcal
|Fat
|0.8g
|1.4g
|Saturates
|0.2g
|0.3g
|Carbohydrate
|32.9g
|55.9g
|Sugars
|1.1g
|1.9g
|Fibre
|3.8g
|6.5g
|Protein
|5.4g
|9.2g
|Salt
|0.1g
|0.1g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
|75g of uncooked pasta weighs approximately 170g when cooked.
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019