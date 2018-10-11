By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco White Wine Vinegar 350Ml

5(1)Write a review
Tesco White Wine Vinegar 350Ml
£ 0.80
£0.23/100ml
One tablespoon (15 ml)
  • Energy16kJ 4kcal
    <1%
  • Saturates<0.1g
    <1%
  • Salt<0.01g
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 110kJ / 26kcal

Product Description

  • White Wine Vinegar.
  • CLEAN & CRISP Matured with Spanish grapes to add depth to creamy sauces
  • 6% Acidity.
  • Clean & crisp
  • Matured with Spanish grapes to add depth to creamy sauces
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 350ml

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: White Wine Vinegar, Water.

6% Acidity

Storage

Store in a cool dry place, out of direct sunlight. Replace cap tightly after use. Natural sediment may occur, shake well before use.

Produce of

Produced in Spain. Packed in the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • Natural sediment may occur, shake well before use.

Number of uses

Pack contains approx. 23 servings

Recycling info

Bottle. Glass widely recycled Lid. Metal check local recycling

Name and address

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,
  • Marine Road,
  • Dun Laoghaire,
  • Co. Dublin.

Net Contents

350ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy110kJ / 26kcal16kJ / 4kcal
Fat0.3g0.0g
Saturates0.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrate0.8g0.1g
Sugars0.1g0.0g
Fibre0.5g0.1g
Protein0.1g0.0g
Salt0.1g<0.01g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--
Pack contains approx. 23 servings.--

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Perfect results

5 stars

I use a tablespoon of this in the water when poaching my eggs and I get a perfect result every time

