By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Red Wine Vinegar 350Ml

5(1)Write a review
Tesco Red Wine Vinegar 350Ml
£ 0.80
£0.23/100ml
One tablespoon (15ml)
  • Energy17kJ 4kcal
    <1%
  • Fat0.1g
    0%
  • Saturates0g
    0%
  • Salt<0.01g
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 116kJ / 27kcal

Product Description

  • Red Wine Vinegar.
  • FRUITY & TANGY Matured with Spanish grapes to add depth to your favourite tomato dish
  • FRUITY & TANGY Matured with Spanish grapes to add depth to your favourite tomato dish
  • Pack size: 350ml

Information

Ingredients

Red Wine Vinegar, Water.

Acidity 6%

Storage

Natural sediment may occur, shake well before use. Store in a cool dry place, out of direct sunlight, replace cap tightly after use.

Produce of

Produced in Spain, Packed in the U.K.

Number of uses

approx.23 Servings

Recycling info

Bottle. Glass widely recycled Lid. Metal check local recycling

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

350ml e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy116kJ / 27kcal17kJ / 4kcal
Fat0.5g0.1g
Saturates0g0g
Carbohydrate0.8g0.1g
Sugars0.1g0.0g
Fibre0.5g0.1g
Protein0.1g0.0g
Salt0.1g<0.01g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Yum!

5 stars

Great. I buy this instead of Malt vinegar because I can't eat barley. Is a great substitute. Just don't leave it in the sun because the colour fades ( although it's still fine to use ).

Usually bought next

Tesco White Wine Vinegar 350Ml

£ 0.80
£0.23/100ml

Tesco Balsamic Vinegar Of Modena 250Ml

£ 1.00
£0.40/100ml

Tesco Cider Vinegar 350Ml

£ 0.80
£0.23/100ml

Tesco Garlic Each

£ 0.16
£0.16/each

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here