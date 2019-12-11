By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Betty Crocker Chocolate Chunk Muffin Mix 335G
£ 2.50
£7.47/kg

Each Muffin (86g) contains:
  • Energy1096kJ 261kcal
    13%
  • Fat9.3g
    13%
  • Saturates4.0g
    20%
  • Sugars24.9g
    28%
  • Salt1.02g
    17%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1774kJ

Product Description

  • Chocolate muffin mix with chocolate chips and white chocolate chunks
  • More Betty hints & tips
  • For further recipe ideas and advice visit www.bettycrocker.co.uk
  • There is only 3 simple steps to bake one of Betty Crocker's cake mixes.
  • With Betty Crocker cake mixes, you can bake perfect cakes, brownies and cookies everytime.
  • Chocolate, vanilla, carrot cake, brownies: they just taste like heaven!
  • The red spoon promise:
  • With Betty you can bake perfect muffins every time.
  • Love Betty
  • With muffin cases!
  • Simply add an egg, water & oil
  • Our naturally sourced colours and no preservatives
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 335g

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Wheat Flour (contains Calcium Carbonate, Niacin, Iron, Thiamine), Chocolate Chips (9%) (Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier: Soy Lecithin; Flavouring), White Chocolate Chunks (9%) (Sugar, Whole Milk Powder, Cocoa Butter, Skimmed Milk Powder, Emulsifier: Soy Lecithin; Flavouring), Palm Fat, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder (3%), Raising Agents: Sodium Bicarbonate, Sodium Acid Pyrophosphate, Dicalcium Phosphate, Egg White Powder, Modified Corn Starch, Dextrose, Salt, Emulsifier: Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Flavourings, Stabiliser: Xanthan Gum

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Eggs, Milk, Soya, Wheat

Storage

Store in a cool dry place

Preparation and Usage

  • Rich, fluffy and crammed with heavenly chunks of white chocolate and chocolate chips, these delectable muffins are the ultimate chocolate treat. So grab your apron and mixing bowl and fire up your oven to 200°C (180°C for fan assisted ovens)/Gas Mark 6 - let's bake up some beauties!
  • Preparation 5 mins
  • Baking time 17-21 mins
  • Makes 6
  • All you need is:
  • 130ml water
  • 15ml vegetable oil (1 tbsp)
  • 1 medium free range egg
  • Regular size muffin tray
  • Only 3 steps to perfect muffins...
  • 1 Mix the egg, water, oil and muffin mix together by hand (batter will be lumpy).
  • 2 Spoon the mixture evenly into the muffin cases.
  • 3 Bake in the centre of the oven for around 17-21 minutes until the sponge is springy to touch and/or a round knife comes out clean. Leave to cool and then remove from tin - your beautiful batch is ready!
  • Bake it yours
  • Add a handful of chopped glace cherries for a sweet chewy treat ....fabulous!

Additives

  • Free From Preservatives

Recycling info

Bag. Plastic - Not Currently Recycled

Name and address

  • Made for:
  • General Mills International Sàrl,
  • Switzerland.

Distributor address

  • General Mills UK,
  • PO Box 363,
  • Uxbridge,
  • Middlesex,
  • UB8 1YT.

Return to

  • General Mills UK,
  • PO Box 363,
  • Uxbridge,
  • Middlesex,
  • UB8 1YT.
  • UK Betty Crocker,
  • PO Box 363,
  • Uxbridge,
  • UB8 1YT.
  • Tel. 0800 783 5907
  • ROI Tel. 1800 535 115

Net Contents

335g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesMuffin mix as sold per 100gUnbaked muffin mix as prepared Each Muffin (86g) contains:%*
Energy 1774kJ1096kJ
-421kcal261kcal13%
Fat 11.7g9.3g13%
of which saturates 6.5g4.0g20%
Carbohydrates71.0g38.8g15%
of which sugars 45.4g24.9g28%
Fibre 3.1g1.7g-
Protein 6.4g4.6g9%
Salt 1.82g1.02g17%
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/ 2000 kcal)---

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Great

5 stars

Great product.

