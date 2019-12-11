Betty Crocker Chocolate Chunk Muffin Mix 335G

Great
Great product.
Sugar, Wheat Flour (contains Calcium Carbonate, Niacin, Iron, Thiamine), Chocolate Chips (9%) (Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier: Soy Lecithin; Flavouring), White Chocolate Chunks (9%) (Sugar, Whole Milk Powder, Cocoa Butter, Skimmed Milk Powder, Emulsifier: Soy Lecithin; Flavouring), Palm Fat, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder (3%), Raising Agents: Sodium Bicarbonate, Sodium Acid Pyrophosphate, Dicalcium Phosphate, Egg White Powder, Modified Corn Starch, Dextrose, Salt, Emulsifier: Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Flavourings, Stabiliser: Xanthan Gum
Store in a cool dry place
Bag. Plastic - Not Currently Recycled
335g ℮
|Typical Values
|Muffin mix as sold per 100g
|Unbaked muffin mix as prepared Each Muffin (86g) contains:
|%*
|Energy
|1774kJ
|1096kJ
|-
|421kcal
|261kcal
|13%
|Fat
|11.7g
|9.3g
|13%
|of which saturates
|6.5g
|4.0g
|20%
|Carbohydrates
|71.0g
|38.8g
|15%
|of which sugars
|45.4g
|24.9g
|28%
|Fibre
|3.1g
|1.7g
|-
|Protein
|6.4g
|4.6g
|9%
|Salt
|1.82g
|1.02g
|17%
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/ 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
