By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Bonne Maman Black Cherry Conserve 370G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Bonne Maman Black Cherry Conserve 370G
£ 2.90
£0.78/100g

Product Description

  • Black Cherry Extra Jam
  • Pack size: 370g

Information

Ingredients

Black Cherries, Sugar, Brown Cane Sugar, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Gelling Agent: Fruit Pectin, Prepared with 50g of Cherries per 100g, Total Sugar content: 60g per 100g

Storage

Refrigerate after opening and consume within 3 weeks.Best before end: see side of lid.

Produce of

Product of France

Warnings

  • Caution: Despite our best efforts, on very rare occasions, stone fragments may escape our vigilance and be found in the jar.

Name and address

  • For UK:
  • Bonne Maman,
  • PO Box 5250,
  • Frome,
  • BA11 9DB.
  • For IRL:

Return to

  • Please quote information on side of lid.
  • For UK:
  • Bonne Maman,
  • PO Box 5250,
  • Frome,
  • BA11 9DB.
  • www.bonnemaman.co.uk
  • For IRL:
  • Boyne Valley,
  • Platin,
  • Drogheda,
  • Co. Louth.

Net Contents

370g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy 1030 kJ
-243 kcal
Fat 0.2 g
of which saturates 0 g
Carbohydrate 59 g
of which sugars 59 g
Fibre 1.0 g
Protein 0.7 g
Salt 0 g

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution: Despite our best efforts, on very rare occasions, stone fragments may escape our vigilance and be found in the jar.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Helpful little swaps

Bonne Maman Intense Raspberry Jam 335G

£ 2.99
£0.89/100g

Bonne Maman Intense Strawberry Jam 335G

£ 2.99
£0.89/100g

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here