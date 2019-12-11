Tesco 4 Breaded Chunky Prime Plaice Fillets 500G

No plaice in mine
I always buy these but the last one I cooked was two pieces of black skin put together and coated NO fish .I only see this once cooked .I had chips for my dinner Tesco need to see their supplier Needless to say the other piece in my partners plate was as normal .
Will not buy this product again.
Unfortunately I did not read the reviews before I bought this product. I agree that it was the worst frozen fish product I have ever tasted. Very little fish, lots of breaded coating also bland, and black skin. I phoned customer services for a refund and threw the 3 remaining pieces in the bin.
All skin no fish .If I had time I would have sent
All skin no fish .If I had time I would have sent a sample for testing .
It's not like Cod or Haddock it hardly swims.
I plaice fillet is always served with the skin on, otherwise it falls apart. And only with a little squeeze of lemon juice. If you like haddock chances are you won't like plaice, it has a moist delicate flavor where haddock is dry and bland.
Not what I call Chunky.
Perhaps the 'chunky' description applies to the bland coating because my experience was a thin layer of fish coated on one side with black, difficult to remove, skin. After a few bites I threw the rest away. No way would I buy this again.
Waste of money!
By far the lowest quality fish product I have ever had from Tesco. Greasy, extremely thin and not even filleted - skin on both sides! Disgusting! We had to throw it in the bin! When you go on the website to complain, there is nowhere to write a complaint- very unhelpful. Would like customer services to contact me for a refund.
Waste of money!
Maybe I was just unlucky but where was the fish? Of the two 'fillets; cooked one was coated skin and the other not much better. Used to buy the plaice with cheese and spring onion but seems no longer available - shame as that was really nice.
Not as expected.
These were absolutely awful. Served to visiting family and had to apologise throughout the meal. Covered with fish skin, both grey and white, slimy and disgusting. Will not be buying ever again.
Excellent quality,and lovely taste,thanks
Excellent quality,and lovely taste,thanks
Very poor value
Seriously,dont bother.Bought in error instead of haddock.These portions are really poor value.Miniscule portions of pretty tasteless fish in a very thick oily breadcrumb coating more like greasy batter. I will not be had again.