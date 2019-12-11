By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
1.5(13)Write a review
Tesco 4 Breaded Chunky Prime Plaice Fillets 500G
£ 3.80
£7.60/kg
One typical fish fillet
  • Energy1003kJ 239kcal
    12%
  • Fat10.2g
    15%
  • Saturates0.8g
    4%
  • Sugars0.9g
    1%
  • Salt0.6g
    10%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 955kJ / 228kcal

Product Description

  • 4 Whole boneless chunky plaice (Pleuronectes platessa) fillets in breadcrumbs.
  • Place fillets coated in crispy golden breadcrumbs.
  • Responsibly sourcing our seafood is important to us, which is why Tesco fish experts work with responsibly managed farms and fisheries to continually improve their high standards of quality, welfare and sustainability.
  • Succulent whole fillet
  • Flaky whole plaice fillets coated in crunchy, golden breadcrumbs
  • Cook from frozen 24 mins
  • Pack size: 0.5kg

Information

Ingredients

Plaice (Fish) (60%), Wheat Flour, Rapeseed Oil, Water, Rice Flour, Salt, Yeast, Black Pepper.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep Frozen at -18°C or cooler. For best results, oven cook from frozen. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze.

Cooking Instructions

Oven cook
Instructions: For best results, oven cook from frozen.
Remove all packaging.
Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.
220°C/Fan 200°C/Gas 7 22 mins
Leave to stand 2 minutes before serving.
Important
All appliances vary these are guidelines only. Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Produce of

Produced in Poland using plaice

Number of uses

Pack contains 4 servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.Caution: This product contains raw fish.

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,

Return to

  • Our Promise
  • We make every effort to ensure our products are of the best possible quality. That's why we are happy to refund or replace any Tesco product which doesn't live up to your expectations. Just ask any member of staff. This does not affect your statutory rights. For more information please visit tesco.com
  • We are here to help:
  • Freephone 0800 50 55 55, Mon-Sat, 9am-6pm.
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,
  • Marine Road,
  • Dun Laoghaire,

Net Contents

500g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy955kJ / 228kcal1003kJ / 239kcal
Fat9.7g10.2g
Saturates0.8g0.8g
Carbohydrate21.9g23.0g
Sugars0.9g0.9g
Fibre1.0g1.1g
Protein12.7g13.3g
Salt0.5g0.6g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When cooked according to instructions.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.Caution: This product contains raw fish.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

13 Reviews

Average of 1.7 stars

Help other customers like you

No plaice in mine

1 stars

I always buy these but the last one I cooked was two pieces of black skin put together and coated NO fish .I only see this once cooked .I had chips for my dinner Tesco need to see their supplier Needless to say the other piece in my partners plate was as normal .

Will not buy this product again.

1 stars

Unfortunately I did not read the reviews before I bought this product. I agree that it was the worst frozen fish product I have ever tasted. Very little fish, lots of breaded coating also bland, and black skin. I phoned customer services for a refund and threw the 3 remaining pieces in the bin.

All skin no fish .If I had time I would have sent

1 stars

All skin no fish .If I had time I would have sent a sample for testing .

It's not like Cod or Haddock it hardly swims.

5 stars

I plaice fillet is always served with the skin on, otherwise it falls apart. And only with a little squeeze of lemon juice. If you like haddock chances are you won't like plaice, it has a moist delicate flavor where haddock is dry and bland.

Not what I call Chunky.

1 stars

Perhaps the 'chunky' description applies to the bland coating because my experience was a thin layer of fish coated on one side with black, difficult to remove, skin. After a few bites I threw the rest away. No way would I buy this again.

Waste of money!

1 stars

By far the lowest quality fish product I have ever had from Tesco. Greasy, extremely thin and not even filleted - skin on both sides! Disgusting! We had to throw it in the bin! When you go on the website to complain, there is nowhere to write a complaint- very unhelpful. Would like customer services to contact me for a refund.

Waste of money!

2 stars

Maybe I was just unlucky but where was the fish? Of the two 'fillets; cooked one was coated skin and the other not much better. Used to buy the plaice with cheese and spring onion but seems no longer available - shame as that was really nice.

Not as expected.

1 stars

These were absolutely awful. Served to visiting family and had to apologise throughout the meal. Covered with fish skin, both grey and white, slimy and disgusting. Will not be buying ever again.

Excellent quality,and lovely taste,thanks

5 stars

Excellent quality,and lovely taste,thanks

Very poor value

1 stars

Seriously,dont bother.Bought in error instead of haddock.These portions are really poor value.Miniscule portions of pretty tasteless fish in a very thick oily breadcrumb coating more like greasy batter. I will not be had again.

1-10 of 13 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

