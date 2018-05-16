Sensodyne Total Care Gntl Whitening 100Ml Pump

Product Description
- Daily Care Gentle Whitening
- Superior whitening action for sensitive teeth*
- *versus previous formulation.
- Dentist recommended brand
- 24/7 care for sensitive teeth
- Specially formulated for people with sensitive teeth
- Pack size: 100ML
Information
Ingredients
Aqua, Hydrated Silica, Sorbitol, Glycerin, Pentasodium Triphosphate, Potassium Nitrate, PEG-6, Alumina, Aroma, Titanium Dioxide, Sodium Methyl Cocoyl Taurate, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Xanthan Gum, Sodium Hydroxide, Sodium Saccharin, Sodium Fluoride, Contains Sodium Fluoride 0.315% w/w (1450 ppm Fluoride)
Preparation and Usage
- Brush twice daily with Sensodyne Daily Care Gentle Whitening:
- Whitening designed for people with sensitive teeth
- Removes stains and polishes tooth surface
- Provides long lasting sensitivity care
- Provides all the benefits of a regular toothpaste
- In the unlikely event of pump failing, hold button down and firmly push up the inside base. When band reaches top, pump is empty.
Warnings
- ALWAYS FOLLOW THE LABEL DIRECTIONS
- Brush twice a day and do not more than three times, minimise swallowing and spit out. I irritation occurs, discontinue use. Do not use if you are allergic to any of the ingredients. Allergic reactions are very rare. If you experience swelling of the mouth or face, discontinue use immediately and talk to your dentist or doctor. Sensitive teeth may indicate an underlying problem that needs prompt care. If symptoms persist or worsen see your dentist. Keep out of reach of children. Not for use by children under 12 years of age unless on advice of a dental professional or doctor. Remove foil before use. Do not use if foil seal on the nozzle is broken.
- As we are always looking to improve our products, our formulations change from time to time, so please always check the product packaging before use.
Name and address
- GSK,
- Brentford,
- TW8 9GS,
- U.K.
- Or:
- 12 Riverwalk,
Return to
- GSK Consumer Healthcare,
- Brentford,
- TW8 9GS,
- U.K.
- Or:
- 12 Riverwalk,
- Citywest Business Campus,
- Dublin 24,
- Ireland.
- GB: 0800 783 8881
- IE: 1800 441 442
- customer.relations@gsk.com
Lower age limit
12 Years
Net Contents
100ml ℮
Safety information
