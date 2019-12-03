By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Finest Tomato & Chilli Pasta Sauce 340G

1 Review
£ 1.40
£0.41/100g
One-quarter of a jar
  • Energy386kJ 93kcal
    5%
  • Fat6.3g
    9%
  • Saturates0.9g
    5%
  • Sugars6.4g
    7%
  • Salt0.3g
    5%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 454kJ / 109kcal

Product Description

  • Tomato and chilli pasta sauce.
  • A spicy sauce made with Southern Italian tomatoes, fiery chilli and fragrant basil.
  • Pack size: 340g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Tomato (48%), Cherry Tomato (20%), Tomato Purée, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Red Pepper, Onion, Celery, Basil, Sugar, Red Pepper Powder, Acidity Regulator (Lactic Acid), Garlic Powder, Parsley, Garlic Purée, Salt, Chilli Flakes, Firming Agent (Calcium Chloride), Dried Oregano.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 7 days.

Produce of

Produced in Italy

Number of uses

4 Servings

Recycling info

Jar. Glass widely recycled Label. Paper widely recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

340g e

Nutrition

Typical Values100gOne-quarter of a jar (85g)
Energy454kJ / 109kcal386kJ / 93kcal
Fat7.4g6.3g
Saturates1.0g0.9g
Carbohydrate7.6g6.4g
Sugars7.6g6.4g
Fibre2.2g1.8g
Protein2.0g1.7g
Salt0.4g0.3g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When heated according to instructions.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

1 Review

Average of 1 stars

Help other customers like you

No spice to this sauce

1 stars

Very sweet with a weird after taste. No chilli kick to it whatsoever. Not one of the better choices from the Tesco Finest ranges.

