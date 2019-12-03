Tesco Finest Tomato & Chilli Pasta Sauce 340G

No spice to this sauce
Very sweet with a weird after taste. No chilli kick to it whatsoever. Not one of the better choices from the Tesco Finest ranges.
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 454kJ / 109kcal
INGREDIENTS: Tomato (48%), Cherry Tomato (20%), Tomato Purée, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Red Pepper, Onion, Celery, Basil, Sugar, Red Pepper Powder, Acidity Regulator (Lactic Acid), Garlic Powder, Parsley, Garlic Purée, Salt, Chilli Flakes, Firming Agent (Calcium Chloride), Dried Oregano.
Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 7 days.
Produced in Italy
4 Servings
Jar. Glass widely recycled Label. Paper widely recycled
340g e
|Typical Values
|100g
|One-quarter of a jar (85g)
|Energy
|454kJ / 109kcal
|386kJ / 93kcal
|Fat
|7.4g
|6.3g
|Saturates
|1.0g
|0.9g
|Carbohydrate
|7.6g
|6.4g
|Sugars
|7.6g
|6.4g
|Fibre
|2.2g
|1.8g
|Protein
|2.0g
|1.7g
|Salt
|0.4g
|0.3g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When heated according to instructions.
|-
|-
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020