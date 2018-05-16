Tesco Finest Tomato & Pancetta Pasta Sauce 340G

- Energy351kJ 84kcal4%
- Fat4.5g6%
- Saturates1.3g7%
- Sugars6.7g7%
- Salt0.6g10%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 412kJ / 99kcal
Product Description
- Tomato and pancetta pasta sauce.
- A rich sauce made with Southern Italian tomatoes and smoky Italian pancetta.
- A rich sauce made with Southern Italian tomatoes and smoky Italian pancetta.
- Pack size: 340G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Tomato (62%), Tomato Purée, Pancetta (10%), Olive Oil, Onion, Sugar, Pecorino Romano Cheese (Milk), Garlic Purée, Basil, Acidity Regulator (Lactic Acid), Salt, Black Pepper. Pancetta contains: Pork Belly, Salt, White Wine, Sugar, Garlic Powder, Antioxidants (Sodium Ascorbate), Preservatives (Sodium Nitrite, Potassium Nitrate).
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 7 days.
Produce of
Produced in Italy, using pork from Netherlands
Number of uses
4 Servings
Recycling info
Jar. Glass widely recycled Label. Paper widely recycled
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
340g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|100g
|One-quarter of a jar (85g)
|Energy
|412kJ / 99kcal
|351kJ / 84kcal
|Fat
|5.3g
|4.5g
|Saturates
|1.6g
|1.3g
|Carbohydrate
|7.9g
|6.7g
|Sugars
|7.9g
|6.7g
|Fibre
|1.8g
|1.5g
|Protein
|4.1g
|3.5g
|Salt
|0.7g
|0.6g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When heated according to instructions.
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020