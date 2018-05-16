By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Finest Tomato & Pancetta Pasta Sauce 340G

Tesco Finest Tomato & Pancetta Pasta Sauce 340G
£ 1.40
£0.41/100g
One-quarter of a jar
  • Energy351kJ 84kcal
    4%
  • Fat4.5g
    6%
  • Saturates1.3g
    7%
  • Sugars6.7g
    7%
  • Salt0.6g
    10%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 412kJ / 99kcal

Product Description

  • Tomato and pancetta pasta sauce.
  • A rich sauce made with Southern Italian tomatoes and smoky Italian pancetta.
  A rich sauce made with Southern Italian tomatoes and smoky Italian pancetta.
  • Pack size: 340G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Tomato (62%), Tomato Purée, Pancetta (10%), Olive Oil, Onion, Sugar, Pecorino Romano Cheese (Milk), Garlic Purée, Basil, Acidity Regulator (Lactic Acid), Salt, Black Pepper. Pancetta contains: Pork Belly, Salt, White Wine, Sugar, Garlic Powder, Antioxidants (Sodium Ascorbate), Preservatives (Sodium Nitrite, Potassium Nitrate).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 7 days.

Produce of

Produced in Italy, using pork from Netherlands

Number of uses

4 Servings

Recycling info

Jar. Glass widely recycled Label. Paper widely recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

340g e

Nutrition

Typical Values100gOne-quarter of a jar (85g)
Energy412kJ / 99kcal351kJ / 84kcal
Fat5.3g4.5g
Saturates1.6g1.3g
Carbohydrate7.9g6.7g
Sugars7.9g6.7g
Fibre1.8g1.5g
Protein4.1g3.5g
Salt0.7g0.6g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When heated according to instructions.--

