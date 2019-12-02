By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Little Dish 1Yr+ Cottage Pie 200G

5(4)Write a review
image 1 of Little Dish 1Yr+ Cottage Pie 200G
£ 2.30
£11.50/kg

Offer

Product Description

  • Cottage Pie for Toddlers
  • We make our cottage pie with mince British beef in a tomato and veg sauce and top it with potato and veg mash.
  • Onion, Tomato, Bay Leaf, Mushroom and Carrot
  • At Little Dish we make fresh, perfectly nutritionally balanced meals to nourish growing bodies and minds. Our nutritionist makes sure every recipe provides your toddler with just the right amount of energy, protein and fats. We make it quick and easy to give your child nutritious, fresh meals that taste as good as homemade.
  • Proper food for kids
  • Nutritionist approved
  • British beef
  • 2 of 5 a day
  • Low salt
  • No added sugar
  • No additives or preservatives
  • Pack size: 200g
  • Low salt
  • No added sugar

Information

Ingredients

Potato, Carrot (15%), Minced British Beef (12%), Water, Onion (7%), Haricot Beans, Swede, Tomato (2.5%), Sweet Potato, Mushroom (2%), Milk, Vegetable Stock (Carrot, Potato Starch, Onion, Yeast Extract, Rice Flour, Tomato, Garlic, Spinach, Rapeseed Oil, White Pepper), Cornflour, Tomato Purée, Rapeseed Oil, Butter (Milk), Yeast Extract, Garlic Purée, Thyme, Black Pepper, Bay Leaf, Nutmeg, White Pepper

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk

Storage

Keep in the fridgeFreeze before use by date. Once defrosted do not refreeze and use within 24 hours.

Cooking Instructions

Instructions: Our Cottage Pie is best cooked in the oven. Please do not reheat. All microwaves vary, these are guidelines only.
Always test the temperature before serving.

Instructions: Preheat your oven to 190°C (electric) 170°C (fan), Mark 5 (Gas). Take off the card sleeve and easy peel film. Put the pie on a baking tray in the middle of the oven for 45 mins. When it's ready, let it rest and cool down for 2 mins before serving.

Instructions: Preheat your oven to 190°C (electric) 170°C (fan), Mark 5 (Gas). Take off the card sleeve and easy peel film. Put the pie on a baking tray in the middle of the oven for 30 mins. When it's ready, let it rest and cool down for 2 mins before serving.

Produce of

Made in the U.K.

Additives

  • Free From Additives
  • Free From Preservatives

Name and address

  • Little Dish,
  • 10a Ledbury Mews North,
  • Notting Hill,
  • London,
  • W11 2AF.

Net Contents

200g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values100g200g pack
Energy (kJ/kcal)382/91764/182
Fat 3.6g7.2g
of which saturates 1.3g2.6g
Carbohydrate 9.1g18.2g
of which sugars 2.4g4.8g
Fibre 3.1g6.2g
Protein 4.1g8.2g
Salt 0.05g0.10g
Contains naturally occurring sugars from fruit & veg--
Veg portions are based on a child's 40g portion size--

A wholesome and healthy meal

5 stars

The Little Dish Cottage Pie is a firm favourite with my toddler. She's quite a fussy eater but this always goes down a treat. I love the fact the it's low in salt, contains no artificial ingredients and goes towards one of her five a day. It looks and smells great and doesn't contain too bigger lumps in it, which my daughter dislikes. I would definitely recommend this product.

My son really enjoyed his cottage pie. Decent port

5 stars

My son really enjoyed his cottage pie. Decent portion size and all cooked lovely. Would recommend.

Nothing was left on the plate! So great I have a

5 stars

Nothing was left on the plate! So great I have a go to option that my son will demolish. Completely natural ingredients as well as being nutritionist approved.

Nothing is as good as homemade food but occasional

5 stars

Nothing is as good as homemade food but occasionally your in a rush and these are handy to reach for can be stored in the fridge or freezer and popped in the microwave for a quick meal . They are perfect for a young toddler and don’t contain lots of salt which I like . My child prefers this brand over other brands . The cottage pie is one of his favourites from the little dish range but if your child is not a fan of cottage pie there are plenty of other options available. On the occasions we do use them there is never any left on the plate . The smell of these meals is not off putting and they also look like the meals that they say they are on the packet and that is the same across the range you can look at the meal and not have to try and guess what it is or what’s in in it . There are a variety of options available and we would definitely use again .

