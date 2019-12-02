Little Dish 1Yr+ Cottage Pie 200G

A wholesome and healthy meal
The Little Dish Cottage Pie is a firm favourite with my toddler. She's quite a fussy eater but this always goes down a treat. I love the fact the it's low in salt, contains no artificial ingredients and goes towards one of her five a day. It looks and smells great and doesn't contain too bigger lumps in it, which my daughter dislikes. I would definitely recommend this product.
My son really enjoyed his cottage pie. Decent portion size and all cooked lovely. Would recommend.
Nothing was left on the plate! So great I have a go to option that my son will demolish. Completely natural ingredients as well as being nutritionist approved.
Nothing is as good as homemade food but occasionally your in a rush and these are handy to reach for can be stored in the fridge or freezer and popped in the microwave for a quick meal . They are perfect for a young toddler and don’t contain lots of salt which I like . My child prefers this brand over other brands . The cottage pie is one of his favourites from the little dish range but if your child is not a fan of cottage pie there are plenty of other options available. On the occasions we do use them there is never any left on the plate . The smell of these meals is not off putting and they also look like the meals that they say they are on the packet and that is the same across the range you can look at the meal and not have to try and guess what it is or what’s in in it . There are a variety of options available and we would definitely use again .