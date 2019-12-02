Little Dish 1Yr+ Cottage Pie 200G

Cooking Instructions

Instructions: Our Cottage Pie is best cooked in the oven. Please do not reheat. All microwaves vary, these are guidelines only.

Always test the temperature before serving.



Oven cook

Instructions: Preheat your oven to 190°C (electric) 170°C (fan), Mark 5 (Gas). Take off the card sleeve and easy peel film. Put the pie on a baking tray in the middle of the oven for 45 mins. When it's ready, let it rest and cool down for 2 mins before serving.



Instructions: Preheat your oven to 190°C (electric) 170°C (fan), Mark 5 (Gas). Take off the card sleeve and easy peel film. Put the pie on a baking tray in the middle of the oven for 30 mins. When it's ready, let it rest and cool down for 2 mins before serving.

