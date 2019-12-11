By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Carnation Caramel 397G

5(191)Write a review
image 1 of Carnation Caramel 397G
£ 1.80
£4.54/kg

Offer

Each 50g serving contains:
  • Energy636kJ 151kcal
    8%
  • Fat3.0g
    4%
  • Saturates1.7g
    9%
  • Sugars28.1g
    31%
  • Salt0.08g
    1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1271 kJ

Product Description

  • Caramelised Concentrated Milk with Sugar.
  • Carnation® Caramel is a no-fuss filling to accompany your bananas and biscuits for a great tasting Banoffee Pie. It's ready-made caramel that you can spoon straight from the can - just right if you're looking for a scrumptious, easy-to-use baking caramel. We're always looking for ways to make baking even easier and more convenient, and we made Carnation® Caramel wonderfully versatile. Delicious as either a topping or filling, it makes so many delicious desserts, including Classic Banoffee Pie, Caramel Swirl Chocolate Brownies and Caramel Apple Crumble.
  • Established in 1899, Carnation® has a great heritage. Today Carnation®'s aim is to make home baking easier for everyone. There's a recipe for everyone and every occasion. For more information and hundreds of great-tasting recipes, visit us at www.carnation.co.uk! If you love Carnation® Caramel, why not try our classic Carnation® Condensed Milk?
  • Each can contains 397g of delicious Carnation® Caramel
  • Ready-made caramel for easy baking
  • Ideal caramel for Banoffee Pie and other caramel-based favourites
  • No added colours and no artificial flavours or preservatives
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 397g

Information

Ingredients

Whole Milk, Sugar

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk

Storage

Once opened, refrigerate in a suitable sealed container and use within 3 daysFor Best Before End: see end of can

Number of uses

Contains 7 servings

Warnings

  • CAUTION - Do not boil unopened can as bursting may occur.
  • Not for infants under 12 months

Recycling info

Can. Metal - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • PO Box 207,
  • York,
  • YO91 1XY,
  • UK.
  • Nestlé Ireland,
  • 3030 Lake Drive,

Return to

  • Contact us Free
  • 0800 00 00 30 (UK)
  • 00800 6378 5385 (ROI)
  • www.nestle.co.uk
  • PO Box 207,
  • York,
  • YO91 1XY,
  • UK.
  • Nestlé Ireland,
  • 3030 Lake Drive,
  • City West,
  • Dublin 24.

Lower age limit

12 Months

Net Contents

397g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 50g serving
Energy1271 kJ636 kJ
-301 kcal151 kcal24% RI*
Fat6.0 g3.0 g
of which: saturates3.5 g1.7 g
Carbohydrate56.2 g28.1 g
of which: sugars56.2 g28.1 g
Fibre0.0 g0.0 g
Protein5.5 g2.8 g
Salt0.15 g0.08 g
Calcium195 mg97.5 mg
*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)--
Contains 7 servings--

Safety information

View more safety information

CAUTION - Do not boil unopened can as bursting may occur. Not for infants under 12 months

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

191 Reviews

Average of 4.9 stars

Help other customers like you

IAlways a good reliable product.

5 stars

I've used this for ages and always have some in the cupboard. I got it origally for chocolate brownies, put half the cake mixture in the tin then a layer of caramel then the rest of the cake mix, cooks and tastes superb. I mix it through whipped cream for a cake topping or filling, not too often because it is so very sweet but gorgeous. The tin gets scraped out as well.

Shambles!

1 stars

I usually make my own caramel for my banoffee pie. I decided to give this ago, NEVER AGAIN! The tin says it dosent need to set but tell that to my banoffee pie thats been sat in the fridge for hours, more like banoffee mess as this caramel stays liquidy and the second you try to spread the cream, the whole lot moves around and mixes together! The caramel i make has never done this.

Tastes delicious

5 stars

I brought this product a few weeks ago. It was first time I have tried caramel benoffee filling. I was really excited to make an benoffee pie with this. It makes it so easy to make the pie. I love taste, its sweet, with a delicious smooth texture, works perfectly with the biscuit base. I would definitely recommend this product. So delicious can't wait to try this again. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

YUM!!!

5 stars

Ok, I'll admit that I don't actually like banoffee pie so I used this for something different but it was still absolutely delicious. Caramel can be quite tricky to make so this is perfect, it's quick and convenient. It has a thick, luxurious texture and it tastes so good. It is obviously super sweet but it's caramel sauce so what do you expect?! I also had a bit left over and can confirm that it makes a great topping for ice cream. Big thumbs up from me, this will definitely be my go to for all things caramel from now on. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Extremely tasty!!

5 stars

I just baked a cake for my boyfriends birtbday at the weekend and used this at the filling and it went down a treat! Adds great moisture and flavour to a sponge and accompanies fruit well. I wasn’t sure at first about it coming from a can but it tasted amazing and I would definitely use again! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Rich caramel for a classic banoffee

4 stars

Rich caramel that is perfect for a classic banoffee. It's really sweet but not sickly sweet (I mix it with a bit of lemon juice for a zesty aftertaste). I was expecting the consistency of the caramel to be a little more rich rather than the slightly glassy look it has. But be assured it doesn't lack in flavour one bit! I confess I spooned about a quarter of the tin before it reached the pie :) [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Fantastic sweet caramel

5 stars

I have never had caramel in a tin because I always thought that it would have a horrible aftertaste or be too sweet. I don't know what I was worried about ! Creamy sweet caramel which is incredibly easy to spread. I made a banoffee pie with it and it was really tasty . The only con is that the caramel doesnt set which made it hard to slice . [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Very convenient, very sweet

3 stars

I used this to make a quick bannoffee pie, with digestives, cream, bananas, butter and dark chocolate in addition to one can of this. It was easy to handle and blend too. I’d recommend this If you don’t have time to make your own. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great cheat

5 stars

I love this, it's a great cheat product...I'm able to have caramel for my favourite puddings without the mess and hastle of making it. It's not sickly sweet and it's a great store cupboard staple to have if you like your puds. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Easy peasy baking ingredient!

4 stars

This is the perfect baking ingredient which allows the children and me to make fudge without heating anything up. We made the salted caramel fudge from the Carnation website, 4 ingredients including the caramel tin and ready in two hours. No heat involved so the children can join in with every step. Delicious result and can’t wait to try the banoffee pie next. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

1-10 of 191 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Usually bought next

Tesco British Double Cream 600Ml

£ 2.00
£0.33/100ml

Tesco Digestive Biscuits 400G

£ 0.50
£0.13/100g

Tesco British Double Cream 300Ml

£ 1.05
£0.35/100ml

Mcvities Digestive Biscuits 250G

£ 0.90
£0.36/100g

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here