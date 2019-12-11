Carnation Caramel 397G

IAlways a good reliable product. 5 stars A Tesco Customer6th October 2019 I've used this for ages and always have some in the cupboard. I got it origally for chocolate brownies, put half the cake mixture in the tin then a layer of caramel then the rest of the cake mix, cooks and tastes superb. I mix it through whipped cream for a cake topping or filling, not too often because it is so very sweet but gorgeous. The tin gets scraped out as well. Report

Shambles! 1 stars Review from carnation.co.uk 29th September 2019 I usually make my own caramel for my banoffee pie. I decided to give this ago, NEVER AGAIN! The tin says it dosent need to set but tell that to my banoffee pie thats been sat in the fridge for hours, more like banoffee mess as this caramel stays liquidy and the second you try to spread the cream, the whole lot moves around and mixes together! The caramel i make has never done this.

Tastes delicious 5 stars Review from carnation.co.uk 24th September 2019 I brought this product a few weeks ago. It was first time I have tried caramel benoffee filling. I was really excited to make an benoffee pie with this. It makes it so easy to make the pie. I love taste, its sweet, with a delicious smooth texture, works perfectly with the biscuit base. I would definitely recommend this product. So delicious can't wait to try this again. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

YUM!!! 5 stars Review from carnation.co.uk 17th September 2019 Ok, I'll admit that I don't actually like banoffee pie so I used this for something different but it was still absolutely delicious. Caramel can be quite tricky to make so this is perfect, it's quick and convenient. It has a thick, luxurious texture and it tastes so good. It is obviously super sweet but it's caramel sauce so what do you expect?! I also had a bit left over and can confirm that it makes a great topping for ice cream. Big thumbs up from me, this will definitely be my go to for all things caramel from now on. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Extremely tasty!! 5 stars Review from carnation.co.uk 17th September 2019 I just baked a cake for my boyfriends birtbday at the weekend and used this at the filling and it went down a treat! Adds great moisture and flavour to a sponge and accompanies fruit well. I wasn’t sure at first about it coming from a can but it tasted amazing and I would definitely use again! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Rich caramel for a classic banoffee 4 stars Review from carnation.co.uk 15th September 2019 Rich caramel that is perfect for a classic banoffee. It's really sweet but not sickly sweet (I mix it with a bit of lemon juice for a zesty aftertaste). I was expecting the consistency of the caramel to be a little more rich rather than the slightly glassy look it has. But be assured it doesn't lack in flavour one bit! I confess I spooned about a quarter of the tin before it reached the pie :) [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Fantastic sweet caramel 5 stars Review from carnation.co.uk 15th September 2019 I have never had caramel in a tin because I always thought that it would have a horrible aftertaste or be too sweet. I don't know what I was worried about ! Creamy sweet caramel which is incredibly easy to spread. I made a banoffee pie with it and it was really tasty . The only con is that the caramel doesnt set which made it hard to slice . [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Very convenient, very sweet 3 stars Review from carnation.co.uk 15th September 2019 I used this to make a quick bannoffee pie, with digestives, cream, bananas, butter and dark chocolate in addition to one can of this. It was easy to handle and blend too. I’d recommend this If you don’t have time to make your own. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great cheat 5 stars Review from carnation.co.uk 12th September 2019 I love this, it's a great cheat product...I'm able to have caramel for my favourite puddings without the mess and hastle of making it. It's not sickly sweet and it's a great store cupboard staple to have if you like your puds. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]