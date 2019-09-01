Tesco Sliced Apples 385G

Poorly labelled and poorly described!
The label and description of this product is misleading. The label shows whole apples (unpeeled) and the description states that the apples are sliced. However, there is no mention that the skins have been removed! Nutritionally, the skins are the most important part of an apple. Not impressed!
not a substitute for tinned strawberries,apple tri
not a substitute for tinned strawberries,apple trifle is not a thing
Superb
Superb,far better than the branded filling,pure apple with a little juice .I will certainly buy this again .
Great for Apple pies just add sugar cloves or cinnamon put into pastry .
Good Value
Can is packed with flavourful fruit. Good value.