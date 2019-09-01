By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Sliced Apples 385G

4(5)Write a review
Tesco Sliced Apples 385G
£ 0.85
£2.21/kg
Half of a can contains
  • Energy204kJ 49kcal
    2%
  • Fat<0.1
    <1%
  • Saturates<0.1
    <1%
  • Sugars9.6g
    11%
  • Salt0.1g
    1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 106kJ / 25kcal

Product Description

  • Granny Smith apple slices .
  • Pack size: 385g

Information

Ingredients

Apples.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, transfer any unused contents into a non-metallic container, cover and refrigerate. Consume within 2 days.

Produce of

Produced in South Africa

Number of uses

2 Servings

Recycling info

Can. Metal widely recycled Label. Paper widely recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

385g e

Nutrition

Typical Values100g containsHalf of a can (192g) contains
Energy106kJ / 25kcal204kJ / 49kcal
Fat<0.1g<0.1g
Saturates<0.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrate5.0g9.6g
Sugars5.0g9.6g
Fibre2.4g4.6g
Protein0.1g0.2g
Salt0.1g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

5 Reviews

Average of 3.8 stars

Help other customers like you

Poorly labelled and poorly described!

3 stars

The label and description of this product is misleading. The label shows whole apples (unpeeled) and the description states that the apples are sliced. However, there is no mention that the skins have been removed! Nutritionally, the skins are the most important part of an apple. Not impressed!

not a substitute for tinned strawberries,apple tri

1 stars

not a substitute for tinned strawberries,apple trifle is not a thing

Superb

5 stars

Superb,far better than the branded filling,pure apple with a little juice .I will certainly buy this again .

Great for Apple pies just add sugar cloves or cinnamon put into pastry .

5 stars

I reorder every shop that

Good Value

5 stars

Can is packed with flavourful fruit. Good value.

